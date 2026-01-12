Results Archive
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Full Results
Weege Show: Anaheim 1 Post Race FYI Tomac Didn't Retire

January 12, 2026, 9:20am
Anaheim, CA Anaheim 1 (A1)Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Luckily, it turns out Justin Barcia and Malcolm Stewart are okay (at least no career-threatening injuries) after Anaheim's opening round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. That added a scary feeling to the main event, which was otherwise a feel-good run with crowd favorites Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen up front. Jorge Prado was on the podium!??!!? Jason Weigandt walks and talks to discuss.

Read Now
