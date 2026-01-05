The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team has a five-rider roster for the 2026 Monster Energy SMX World Championship. Ryder DiFrancesco, Daxton Bennick, and Casey Cochran complete the 250SMX lineup, with RJ Hampshire and Malcolm Stewart filling the 450SMX roster spots.

Check out the bikes, the gear, the graphics, and the riders themselves through the factory Husqvarna team photo shoot, via Simon Cudby.

Make sure to click the images to view them full screen.

The Riders

250SMX

#34 Ryder DiFrancesco

#58 Daxton Bennick

#59 Casey Cochran