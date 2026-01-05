After a brilliant summer-long fight with fierce rivals Mark Barnett, Jeff Ward, and Ron Lechien, Johnny O’Mara snagged the 1983 AMA 125cc National Championship. One year later, O’Mara earned the 1984 AMA Supercross Series Championship. Along the way, O’Mara was also a member of Team USA, which in 1981 became the first American effort to win the storied Trophee and Motocross des Nations. Once The O’Show called time on it all at the conclusion of the 1990 racing season, the Californian had amassed 16 AMA national victories and two AMA national championships. His career bolstered by a fierce commitment to training and world class physical fitness, O’Mara put all of that to further use in 1996 when he went to work mentoring a young rookie racer named Ricky Carmichael. And the rest there is history. Inducted into the Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 2000, O’Mara is still fast at it in global supercross and motocross racing, working as a racing advisor and confident to the Australian brothers, Jett and Hunter Lawrence.
Jett Lawrence coming off a recent training crash at the Dog Pound facility in which he fractured his right ankle and foot, O’Mara is now mobilizing himself to get Jett back to health and up to speed as rapidly as possible. With Jett’s recovery period anticipated to be upwards of three months in length, O’Mara is fast at it and took a recent morning off to talk about just what he has been up to. Taking a pull from his cup of Peet’s Coffee, O’Mara took a pause and then opened up the conversation by referring to Jett’s recent Dog Pound shunt.
“Jett did make a little hiccup in training, which led to small crash,” explained O’Mara of the miscue that left Lawrence with a fractured right foot and ankle area and on the injured list for the next three months. “That just goes to show you that they’re not bulletproof. Jett pretty much went down without the bike and then landed on his foot. That’s how the incident happened. With the big picture and if you look at what the injury was, it was a mild dislocation and facture of the ankle. There was also the injury to the talus and navicular. The navicular is in your wrist, but it’s in your foot also. That definitely required surgery, which he got in Florida. We were happy with the surgeon who did it. We got lucky, you know? We didn’t have our doctors from California here. That’s always a concern for us, but we needed to get it done. We couldn’t get Jett transferred to California because of the nature of the injury. We just needed to take care of it right then and there. It turned out well. He’s resting and recovering. The first couple of weeks will be pretty tough for him. I’m going through it, too, with my foot. The crash didn’t touch his knee. That’s his bad knee that just got repaired last year. No problem on the knee. It was just Jett’s ankle that took a big blow.”
O’Mara continued on to speak about just what will come next in the Jett Lawrence healing process.
“What is exactly that window or time period for healing?” asked O’Mara. “I’ve already heard twelve weeks, which is three months non weightbearing. I would say it’s probably not that long in our world. He’s so young and strong and we have a great team around us with rehabilitation. We always feel like we can speed it up a little bit. That’s just me being confident in our team of people that are around us. It’ll be day by day, week by week, month by month. We’ll constantly get X-rays every two to four weeks to see how everything is looking in there. He’s got some hardware in there that instantly gave him some stability with the screws and stuff like that.
“Obviously we know just what happened to Jett a couple of days ago, so that changes his whole start of the 2026 season,” furthered O’Mara. “Jett will just be in the recovery mode, and we’ve already got his stuff all taken care of. There will be a lot of stuff in the next couple of weeks as far as rehabilitation goes. So that would be on Jett. Hunter is good to go. He’s been on a program for quite a while. Hunter is as prepared as Jett in all reality for the 2026 supercross season.
Untimely midweek preseason crash and all, O’Mara has complete and total faith in the reigning SuperMotocross World Championship victor.
“I never doubt him,” nodded O’Mara of Lawrence. “Look what he does. It’s crazy how genetically gifted he is and how committed he is. He has a desire to win at all costs. He’s got a pain tolerance through the roof. I don’t doubt him on anything, he just has a foot injury. He’ll live for another day. He’s 22 years old. He’s in the prime of his career. It’s a setback. You don’t like to see many of these in your career because we know each time this happens, it probably takes a little time off of your career in all reality. But I think Jett will recover fine. It has an effect on him, but I also kind of feel that it doesn’t have an effect on him. He just motivates himself to come back even stronger.”
Along the lines of the merciless, all-in approach to racing and racing preparation made world famous by the one and only Ricky Carmichael?
“Absolutely,” hit back O’Mara. “He’s in that category with the greatest of all time. He’s one of them with the mindset and the whole package. He’s one of the greatest, definitely. And we’re still just watching greatness right now. And we’ll continue to watch. He’ll come back and he’ll be spectacular. There is no doubt about it.
“The one thing I will say about Jett before the crash is that we were just really super happy with where the bike is at,” continued on O’Mara. “It’s not a new bike or anything. We just keep on scraping away on that bike to make it a little bit more comfortable for the boys, meaning Hunter and Jett. That was a little bit disappointing because Jett was so good with this bike. He was always great with it anyway, but we felt like we made some improvements in some areas where it just makes their job a little bit easier. Hunter now has the opportunity to showcase that here in just a few weeks. He’s ready to go.”
Undisputedly the best and fastest SuperMotocross athlete on (and off) Planet Earth, Jett Lawrence’s untimely absence from the competitive fray throws the door wide open for a new championship leader.
“It’s up for grabs now,” commented O’Mara on the absence of Lawrence and his Honda CRF450RWE. “In my eyes and how I look at it, you put Jett aside a little bit. Now everybody says, ‘The series is wide open now!’ I’m sure that’s how all the guys look at it. They don’t want to see Jett hurt. In my opinion, the best guys want to beat racers. It’s bittersweet when this happens. It's open now. We’ll know after the first five, six, seven races how it's all panning out. We’ll get a feel for the lay of the land of the 2026 series. We’ll see how everyone is looking. It’s a very long series. As everyone knows, it’s a marathon. I’ve always said that. I’ve said it for years. It’s a marathon. Stay healthy. Be strong after halfway. It’s like a chess match. It really is.”
O’Mara first started working with the Lawrence brothers during the summer of 2019, and up to this point in time, could not be happier with the successful trajectory of the dynamic duo.
“I couldn’t be more pleased,” he admitted. “It’s what we envisioned. It’s what I personally envisioned. I knew the skill set. I knew the skill set even before I knew Jett. I knew how good he was technically. And Hunter is right in the same category. He just had a lot of injuries earlier in the career and now you are just seeing some of the real Hunter coming out. He’s already won championships, and that’s why he is such a factor in the 450 class. Nothing surprises me at all. I don’t have a crystal ball, but it is kind of what I envisioned for Jett to be that dominant. I feel like Jett is always going to be a threat to win every race he lines up for. Literally like a Ricky Carmichael or a James Stewart. We used to think, ‘How can anyone beat James Stewart?’ All those guys when they went to the line, there was a high possibility that they were going to win.”
And the O’Mara and Lawrence brothers’ collaboration also looks out for and deals with bad luck and rough times that absolutely come with the rough and tumble nature of SuperMotocross.
“It’s also my job to prepare the boys and the team for the little rough valleys,” explained O’Mara. “They are very prepared for anything. They can adapt. They are very fit and elite athletes. It’s amazing.”
Meanwhile, the bulldozers and full dump trucks are beginning to hold station over at 2000 Gene Autry Way, Anaheim, California, 92806. Otherwise known as Angel Stadium, it’s the location for the opening round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship set for Saturday, January 10, 2026.
“I’ve been around it for so long. There is a lot of hype. I’m starting to feel that anxiety of, ‘Okay, it’s already here.’ I’ve been here so many times. We just kind of go about our business. You clock in and clock out. It’s a new season. Yeah, while the duo changed a little bit with Jett now being out, Hunter is ready. I’m happy where he is. We’re just trying to maintain our preparation right now. We’re just doing little maintenance stuff now just going into the season because it’s only a few weeks away. We know what we are racing on as far as the setups. Yeah, we're ready to go. It’s just kind of like staying calm, cool, and collected, you know?
42 years back, Johnny O’Mara clinched the 1984 AMA Supercross Championship for Team Honda. The Japanese OEM that put his name up in lights, O’Mara has always remained within reach of the HRC empire. He’s enthused that the Lawrence brothers go out to wage war every weekend atop Soichiro Honda’s HRC equipment.
“I was at Honda in the 1980s when it was the powerhouse Honda team with full HRC backing,” explained O’Mara. “I’m happy with where we are at. I feel like we have the closest package and program to that. That’s going back. That’s what I envisioned. That’s important to the team. I just feel so fortunate that we were able to build this. Every single person that is on the HRC Honda team is really dedicated. Everybody does their part. When someone needs to step up, they step up. There is never a weak link. It’s just a well running machine, like an assembly line. We have Japan completely behind Hunter and Jett. It’s very similar to what I last saw with Honda, which was the Ricky Carmichael era with Honda. Ricky also had all that and that’s when Honda was winning a lot. Sometimes I just jump on the boys’ bikes, and I just want to feel it. I don’t even put on a full set of the gear and go hit jumps. I just want to feel the acceleration of the four-stroke. It is truly amazing. All I have is memories. When I retired, I retired. But when I get off Jett or Hunter’s bikes, I kind of just shake my head and say, ‘Oh man…’ I can’t believe it. I can’t believe the power delivery and how smooth the bikes are. I can’t believe how insanely gnarly they are and how fast they are. I just sit there and go, ‘Wow.’ I can see how they can jump 65 feet in first gear with a five-foot takeoff. There is nothing they can’t do if you have the skill set.”
So, bring on the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship,
“I’m sure it’s going to be good,” commented O’Mara on the drop of the gate at Angel Stadium cone January 10, 2026. “It’s just a very exciting sport. Everyone gets excited. You can see it. The sport is very popular. It’s going to be a great season. It’s ridiculous how many champions are in the field still. I think Jett and Hunter have definitely raised the bar and everyone now has to bring their A Game. They know they have to. Everybody sees what Jett and Hunter are doing and they have to implement that into their daily training and racing.”