Five-Rider 2026 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing SMX Team Announced
The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team has been announced for the 2026 Monster Energy SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX). There are five total riders on the team for '26: RJ Hampshire and Malcolm Stewart in the 450SMX field with Casey Cochran, Ryder DiFrancesco, and Daxton Bennick in the 250SMX category.
Hampshire, again now on an FC 450 Factory Edition full-time alongside Stewart, was the sole 250SMX rider under the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna umbrella in 2025, as Cochran and DiFrancesco raced as a part of the Rockstar Energy GasGas program on MC 250F machines this year. However, it was reported GasGas would be stepping away from SMX racing (part of the once Troy Lee Designs Red Bull GasGas program now running Ducati) and the KTM Group, who overseas KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas, would be focusing on going racing with just Red Bull KTM and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna for '26.
So, Cochran returns to the bike he turned pro on at the end of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship as DiFrancesco moves over to similar equipment from this year, and Bennick joins from the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team. Bennick was a long-time KTM amateur until he joined the Star Yamaha program for his final amateur seasons and his first full pro season. There is a lot of potential from this group if they can stay healthy.
As for Stewart and Hampshire, Stewart won the Tampa SX in his home state of Floria back in February and just won King of Paris SX honors last weekend. He looks to carry that momentum into the new season as Hampshire, who had an underrated debut 450 season in Pro Motocross this summer, makes the jump to 450SX for the first time. Hampshire self-admitted he might have a steep learning curve in 450SX, but you know he will give it his all each weekend.
The following press release is from Husqvarna:
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing SMX team on target for 2026
An expanded five-rider mix of experience and youth set for SMX World Championship
Formally announced in conjunction with the SMX League earlier today, the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team proudly enters the 2026 SMX World Championship series with a stacked five-rider roster led by 450 Class teammates Malcolm Stewart and RJ Hampshire, as well as the young and talented 250 trio of Ryder DiFrancesco, Casey Cochran and Daxton Bennick.
Stewart and Hampshire will both be onboard the new Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition, while DiFrancesco, Cochran and Bennick will be equipped with the latest Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition machines. All five riders will contest the entire 28 regular season races of the indoor stadium season of AMA Supercross and the outdoor season of Pro Motocross, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, culminating in the post-season SMX Playoffs and World Championship Final.
The experienced 33-year-old Stewart will enter his fifth-consecutive year racing the Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition, determined to build upon the form that saw him earn a first-career 450SX victory at his home round in Tampa, Florida. He finished fourth in the final championship standings indoors, with a total of three podiums to his credit.
"It's really, really exciting to be back with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna for 2026," Stewart commented. "I feel like for myself, it's been a career year, these guys are awesome to work with, and I'm just really glad that we came to a mutual agreement to renew the deal into the new year. I can't wait to make more memories with this team down the road, so I'm already getting ready for A1 and hopefully for another strong year together."
After transitioning to the 450MX category outdoors this past year with immediate success – including an overall podium at Ironman MX – and carrying that trend through the SMX post-season, Hampshire is stepping up to the premier class full-time in 2026. Also a Floridian, and at 29 years of age, the 2024 Western Divisional 250SX title winner will add excitement to the 450SX class when the gates drop in January. He also stood on the Motocross of Nations (MXoN) podium with Team USA this year.
"I'm really excited to get this new season kicked off in my first year on the 450 full-time," explained Hampshire. "It will be my first time racing Supercross on the 450, so it's a new chapter in my career, and kind of like another fresh start for me. I can't wait to get into the stadiums and get ready to go racing here at A1!"
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing's 250 lineup is also on-track to make an impact, featuring three new incoming prospects for 2026. Cochran makes his return to the Husqvarna team, while DiFrancesco – also already a Rockstar Energy athlete within the group – transfers to the FC 250 Factory Edition, and Bennick is a welcomed addition to the roster.
DiFrancesco enjoyed a promising 2025 campaign that saw him lead his share of laps throughout the SMX season, and now, the 20-year-old Californian is hoping to capitalize on that front-running experience upon entering the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna effort.
"I'm looking forward to the upcoming season with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna," DiFrancesco said. "Especially based on the improvements that we made last year, just to apply what we learned for the season ahead. I'm excited to get back at the races, and even though it's not a super-long off season, I'm always excited to move forward and keep making progress in my career."
For Cochran, he spent much of his decorated amateur career with Team Husqvarna, initially making his professional debut as part of the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna squad with a breakout 250MX podium at Spring Creek in 2024. The 19-year-old Tennessee native missed the majority of last season due to injury but is working hard to rebuild in the new year with the team's full support behind him.
"Super-stoked to be back on Rockstar Energy Husqvarna for 2026," Cochran commented. "It's great to be back with the team and with a lot of familiar faces, so I'm looking forward to the upcoming season. We've got a good amount of time to get ready before Supercross, and I'm excited to get some good laps under my belt. I'm ready to get it all underway."
Another new recruit for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing is Bennick, who himself has immense experience with KTM Group machinery from his highly-successful amateur career. At 19, he has already claimed two podiums in 250SX, and the 2023 Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award recipient from North Carolina arrives with growing experience on his side upon already finding comfort at Husqvarna.
"I really like the bike so far and I'm enjoying the new team – it's all going really well," Bennick explained. "I'm really happy with everything and I'm super-excited to learn as a team, keep improving together. We're pumped up and ready to do this in 2026!"
Once again managed by Nathan Ramsey and with Sean Murphy returning as an integral part of the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna organization for 2026, the team is anticipating a successful season ahead.
"I'm feeling really confident about our lineup of riders for 2026," stated Nathan Ramsey, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager. "With Malc and RJ on the FC 450 Factory Editions leading the group, I have high hopes for what they are capable of in that championship fight. Then you throw in the young 250 riders, who are full of potential for long, successful careers with the team, I couldn’t be more excited for 2026. Ryder, Casey, and Dax are more than capable of being consistent podium guys who can battle for race wins and ultimately end up being championship contenders. With all that being said, it will be a quick off-season and it is crucial that we hit our marks to be mentally, physically, and technically ready to make a big splash in 2026."
Watch the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team talk with SMX broadcast reporter Jason Thomas about the upcoming 2026 SMX World Championship series.
Following the 17-round Supercross season that spans January through May, the series will continue with 11-rounds of Pro Motocross between May and August, before culminating in the postseason Playoffs and World Championship Final that will take center stage next September.