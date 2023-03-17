Results Archive
How to Watch: Detroit

How to Watch Detroit

March 17, 2023 12:15pm
by:

Note: Main image is from the 2023 Indianapolis Supercross.

The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will be in action this weekend on Saturday, March 18, at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. This race will be the 10th round of the 2023 season and will be the sixth 250SX East Region event of the season.

Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. EDT/10:30 a.m. PDT on PeacockPeacock will carry live coverage of the Detroit Supercross night show beginning at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT.

CNBC will also have a Monday re-air of the Detroit Supercross night show that will happen at 1 a.m. EDT Monday/10 p.m. PDT Sunday.

This weekend's supercross broadcast team:

  • Play by Play: Daniel Blair
  • Analyst: Ricky Carmichael
  • Reporters: Will Christien, Jason Thomas

The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season and the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) season will both be off this weekend. The GNCC Racing season will be back in action at the April 1 and 2 Tiger Run GNCC. The MXGP championship will be back in action for the MXGP of Sardegna (Italy) on March 25 and 26.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE

Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

2023 Standings

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States202
2Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States201
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States189
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States166
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany164
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia125
2Max Anstie Newbury, England United Kingdom103
3Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States93
4Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States92
5Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States90
Full Standings

Other Links

2023 Souvenir Program

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

View the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

General

Supercross Live Timing

2023 AMA National Numbers

2023 450SX Team Guide

Detroit Supercross

Detroit Supercross Race Center

Detroit Supercross Injury Report

Supercross

Detroit - 250SX East Provisional Entry List

March 18, 2023
Ford Field
Detroit, MI United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
6Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
29Nate Thrasher New Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
31Michael Mosiman
Sebastopol, CA United States GasGas MC 250F
50Marshal Weltin New Ubly, MI United States Suzuki RM-Z250
57Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ United States Kawasaki KX250
Complete Entry List
Supercross

Detroit - 450SX Provisional Entry List

March 18, 2023
Ford Field
Detroit, MI United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
7Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
9Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
11Kyle Chisholm New Clearwater, FL United States Suzuki RM-Z450
Complete Entry List

FOLLOW

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

OTHER INFO

Ford Field
2000 Brush St
Detroit, MI 48226

Practice & Qualifying — 1:30 p.m. EDT/10:30 a.m. PDT
Main Event — 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT

TICKETS

Get tickets to the Detroit Supercross.

Track Map

The 2023 Detroit Supercross layout.
The 2023 Detroit Supercross layout. Feld Motor Sports

Track Map

Video courtesy of Supercross Live

RACE DAY SCHEDULE

Detroit Supercross Race Weekend Schedule

*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Detroit, Michigan.

Saturday, March 18, 2023

2023 Detroit SX Schedule
2023 Detroit SX Schedule AMA

