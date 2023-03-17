Note: Main image is from the 2023 Indianapolis Supercross.

The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will be in action this weekend on Saturday, March 18, at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. This race will be the 10th round of the 2023 season and will be the sixth 250SX East Region event of the season.

Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. EDT/10:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the Detroit Supercross night show beginning at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT.

CNBC will also have a Monday re-air of the Detroit Supercross night show that will happen at 1 a.m. EDT Monday/10 p.m. PDT Sunday.

This weekend's supercross broadcast team:

Play by Play: Daniel Blair

Analyst: Ricky Carmichael

Reporters: Will Christien, Jason Thomas

The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season and the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) season will both be off this weekend. The GNCC Racing season will be back in action at the April 1 and 2 Tiger Run GNCC. The MXGP championship will be back in action for the MXGP of Sardegna (Italy) on March 25 and 26.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.