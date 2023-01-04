Here is a complete list of the 450SX team rosters for 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, including notes on each rider, their 2022 450SX championship finish, and their 2023 number. The nine total riders who have won at least one 450SX main event in their career are noted as well.
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
The duo of Eli Tomac (2022 450SX and 450 Class Champion) and Dylan Ferrandis will return to the team for the second consecutive season, this time aboard the all-new 2023 YZ450F machine. Justin Cooper will race select 450SX rounds before racing the 250 Class of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
#1 Eli Tomac
2022 450SX Championship finish: 1st
2022 450SX main event wins: 7
Total career 450SX main event wins: 44
Notes: Tomac won the AMA Supercross title in 2022, followed by winning the 450 Class AMA Motocross title in the summer. Tomac, who is set to race only supercross at this time, will enter his tenth full season in the 450SX Class.
#14 Dylan Ferrandis
2022 450SX Championship finish: 11th
Notes: After an injury-impacted 2022 season, Ferrandis is back with the team as the two-time 250SX West Region Champion enters his third 450SX season.
#32 Justin Cooper
2022 450SX Championship finish: DNR
Notes: The 2021 250SX West Region Champion was sidelined for all of the 2022 season and thus lost his final season of eligibility in the 250SX Class. Yamaha has said he will race select 450SX rounds, although those specific rounds have yet to be announced. The New York native has yet to race a 450cc event in the professional ranks and will move back to the 250 Class for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship with hopes of being a title favorite.
Red Bull KTM
The Red Bull KTM team’s 2022 three-rider roster returns as Cooper Webb, Marvin Musquin, and Aaron Plessinger are all back for this year. The trio will compete aboard the new generation KTM 450 SX-F models that debuted last year.
#2 Cooper Webb
2022 450SX Championship finish: 7th
2022 450SX main event wins: 0
Total career 450SX main event wins: 19
Notes: After winning 19 main events from 2019 through 2021 en route to two 450SX titles, Webb had his worst season aboard KTM in 2022, not winning a single main event. The #2 is back for his fifth season with Red Bull KTM as he enters his seventh season in the 450SX class.
#7 Aaron Plessinger
2022 450SX Championship finish: 19th
Notes: Plessinger earned a podium finish in his second race with the team in ’22 but suffered a broken arm which ended his debut KTM season early. AP7 is heading into his fifth year in the premier class.
#25 Marvin Musquin
2022 450SX Championship finish: 4th
2022 450SX main event wins: 1
Total career 450SX main event wins: 10
Notes: Musquin has raced for the KTM team his entire 450SX career, and after a one-year, supercross-only contract in 2022, Musquin is back with another supercross-only deal for 2023. This will be the newly 32-year-old’s eighth full season in the premier class. He will be racing in O’Neal gear this year, after a switch from long-time sponsor THOR.
Monster Energy Kawasaki
The Kawasaki squad is locked in with returning riders Adam Cianciarulo and Jason Anderson. The duo will return with a similar Kawasaki KX450 machine.
#9 Adam Cianciarulo
2022 450SX Championship finish: 29th
Notes: AC’s 2022 season did not last long as he entered the season with a shoulder injury and then suffered a torn ACL in the early rounds, sidelining him for the entire season. He returns to the factory Kawasaki team for a fourth go in the premier class.
#21 Jason Anderson
2022 450SX Championship finish: 2nd
2022 450SX main event wins: 7
Total career 450SX main event wins: 14
Notes: After racing with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team for his first seven 450SX seasons of his career, the 2018 450SX Champion earned seven 450SX main event wins and finished second in the standings aboard a Kawasaki KX450 in 2022. El Hombre enters his ninth season in the premier class.
Honda HRC
The Honda HRC team will see Chase Sexton return and Colt Nichols join the team for AMA Supercross. The team is in its third season with the new generation CRF450R. Note: Jett Lawrence will race a CRF450R for the team in Pro Motocross but stays on a 250 indoors .
#23 Chase Sexton
2022 450SX Championship finish: 6th
2022 450SX main event wins: 1
Total career 450SX main event wins: 1
Notes: Sexton earned his maiden 450SX main event win in San Diego, California, before finishing sixth in the 450SX standings. The #23 is a preseason championship favorite entering his third year in the premier class of AMA Supercross.
#45 Colt Nichols
2022 450SX Championship finish: DNR
2022 450SX rookie
Notes: After spending six years with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team, Nichols will make his 450SX debut with Honda HRC. The Oklahoma native will wear his career number, #45, on the back of his new O’Neal Racing gear.
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna
The 2022 450 roster of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna will include Malcolm Stewart and newcomer Christian Craig. The team will compete aboard second-year Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition models, which is the platform Stewart competed on in 2022.
#27 Malcolm Stewart
2022 450SX Championship finish: 3rd
Notes: Stewart finished a career-best third in the 450SX championship in 2022, his first year with the team. This will be the second year of his current two-year contract.
#28 Christian Craig
2022 450SX Championship finish: DNR
Notes: Craig claimed the 2022 250SX West Region title on a Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing YZ250F and then competed in the 450 Class of Pro Motocross. While he had the option to defend his #1W plate this year, CC decided to move to the premier class full-time as he signed a two-year deal the factory Husqvarna squad. While 2023 will be Craig’s first full season in the 450SX Class, he does have 11 450SX main event starts to his name—four of which are top-five finishes.
Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas
Justin Barcia remains the sole 450 rider for this team, which also races in 250SX.
#51 Justin Barcia
2022 450SX Championship finish: 5th
2022 450SX main event wins: 0
Total career 450SX main event wins: 5
Notes: Barcia earned the maiden 450SX AMA Supercross win for the GasGas MC 450F (a bike under the KTM Group umbrella) in 2021 when he won the season opening Houston 1 Supercross. Bam Bam is back for his third year on the team. He finished fifth in the 2022 450SX standings and will compete aboard the all-new generation MC 450F Factory Edition machine.
HEP Motorsports Suzuki
In 2023, the Suzuki-supported team will have Ken Roczen, Kyle Chisholm, and Shane McElrath, who is filling in for the injured Brandon Hartranft.
#11 Kyle Chisholm
2022 450SX Championship finish: 14th
Notes: Chisholm has been racing a YZ450F for the last few years—with a brief stint with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing in the 250SX Class in 2022—and is returning to the Suzuki team he raced for in 2019. Chizz competed in 12 450SX and four 250SX East Region main events in 2022, finishing 14th in both respective championships. Chisholm first made his professional AMA racing debut back in 2004.
#12 Shane McElrath
2022 450SX Championship finish: 18th
Notes: McElrath might have been the rider who competed on the most different machines in 2022, starting the year with Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS, but also racing with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna, Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha, and Rick Ware Racing (RWR) between supercross, Pro Motocross, and the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX). For 2023, he is still signed with Rick Ware Racing for WSX but is also filling in for Hartranft with the HEP Motorsports Suzuki team. McElrath is entering his third season in the 450SX Class.
#41 Brandon Hartranft
2022 450SX Championship finish: 8th
Notes: Hartranft finished eighth in the 450SX standings in 2022 after a great season and was set to return to the team before a practice crash in early December resulted in serious injuries to his spine.
#94 Ken Roczen
2022 450SX Championship finish: 12th
2022 450SX main event wins: 1
Total career 450SX main event wins: 20
Notes: After six years with Honda HRC, Roczen announced he would be competing aboard an HEP Motorsports Suzuki RM-Z450 in 2023. Roczen competed in the first half of the ’22 supercross season before taking a break from racing to recover physically. This season will mark Roczen’s tenth full season in the premier class.
Fire Power Parts Honda Racing
The Australian-based team will have Dean Wilson as the sole 450cc rider for 2023.
#15 Dean Wilson
2022 450SX Championship finish: 10th
Notes: Wilson spent almost six years racing for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna before joining the Fire Power Parts Honda Racing team in October 2022. Despite suffering a serious injury to his rear end late in the 2022 season, the #15 managed to finish tenth in the 2022 450SX standings. He is entering his ninth season in the premier class.
Rick Ware Racing (RWR)
#17 Joey Savatgy
2022 450SX Championship finish: 28th
Notes: Savatgy tore his ACL early in 2022 supercross but returned for Pro Motocross as a fill-in for Cianciarulo aboard Monster Energy Kawasaki. Similar to McElrath, Savatgy competed aboard Rick Ware’s team for the inaugural WSX season and is set to race several rounds of supercross abord a RWR Kawasaki KX450 in 2023. The 2019 450SX Rookie of the Year missed all of 2020 with an injury so he is entering his fourth 450SX season.
Team Tedder/Monster Energy/Mountain Motorsports/KTM Racing
Team Tedder will bring the Hill brothers—Justin and Josh—together under one team awning for the first time in their professional careers.
#46 Justin Hill
2022 450SX Championship finish: DNR
Notes: After stepping away from racing following 2020, the younger Hill brother was set to make a return to racing in 2021. However, he suffered a season-ending injury prior to the first gate drop and missed the entire season. He is returning in 2022 for what will be his third full-time 450SX season.
#751 Josh Hill
2022 450SX Championship finish: 37th
2022 450SX main event wins: 0
Total career 450SX main event wins: 1
Notes: The older Hill brother competed as a part of Team Tedder in 2022, competing in three 450SX main events before suffering a hip injury in qualifying at the Anaheim 3 Supercross that ended his season. The 2008 Minneapolis Supercross main event winner first debuted as a pro in 2006.
SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda
MotoConcepts will focus more on the 250 class this year but could surprise in the 450 division.
#160 Cole Seely
2022 450SX Championship finish: DNR
Notes: Seely returned from retirement with this team for FIM World Supercross Championship. He is expected to race some 450SX races at some point this season. While teammates Vince Friese, Mitchell Oldenburg, and Anthony Rodriguez are 250 riders, you can never rule out them hopping on a 450 at some point also, as Oldenburg and Friese did so with solid results in 2022.
Madd Parts/Double Eagle MX/Namura Technologies Kawasaki
Team owner/rider Bubba Pauli will line up alongside Fredrik Noren and John Short in the premier class for 20223. Josh Cartwright’s Psychic Motorsports-backed Kawasaki program is a side deal of Pauli’s team.
#47 Fredrik Noren
2022 450SX Championship finish: 23rd
Notes: Noren competed on a KTM 450 SX-F in supercross before joining the Butler Brother’s MX (BBMX) team for Pro Motocross.
#73 John Short
2022 450SX Championship finish: 34th
Notes: Short will move to the green team after competing on Hondas in the 250SX East Region and the 450SX Class in 2022. Short made five 250SX East Region main events and three 450SX main events.
#282 Bubba Pauli
2022 450SX Championship finish: NA
Notes: The Illinois native is back for another year as racer/manager.
#519 Josh Cartwright
2022 450SX Championship finish: NA
Notes: As mentioned, Cartwright announced his own program that is a part of Pauli’s team.
FXR / General Grind & Machine / JSR Motorsports
Justin Starling Racing Motorsports will have Starling himself as the solo rider again this year.
#60 Justin Starling
2022 450SX Championship finish: 16th
Notes: Starling finished 16th in 450SX last season and is sticking with the 450 class again this year. He said he’s sticking with his own sponsors and isn’t looking to take a fill-in ride.
Partzilla PRMX Racing Team
Cade Clason and Chase Marquier are set to compete aboard Kawasaki KX450 machines in 2023.
#68 Cade Clason
2022 450SX Championship finish: 21st
Notes: Clason competed with this team in 2021 but left to race with SGB Racing Storm Lake Honda in 2022. He finished 21st in the 450SX standings after making 13 main events.
#219 Chase Marquier
2022 450SX Championship finish: NA
Notes: Marquier has not competed in a AMA Supercross main event since the Salt Lake City 6 Supercross 250SX main event in June 2020, as he was racing other series and events since. He is returning to the circuit in the premier class in ’23.
Namura / Invictus Speed Crew
The Invictus Speed Crew brought on four-year sponsor Namura as the title sponsor for 2023 and will have a three-rider roster, with Spanish rider Joan Cros the sole 450cc rider.
#848 Joan Cros
2022 450SX Championship finish: 33rd
Notes: Cros competed in five 450SX main events in 2022 and is back competing on a Kawasaki KX450 again, although this time for a different squad.
Butler Brothers MX (BBMX)
At the time of posting, Forrest Butler’s BBMX squad has not announced any riders/news for the 2023 season.
SGB Racing Storm Lake Honda
The Maryland-based suspension shop started a race team for the 2020 season but has yet to announce any riders/plans for 2023.
Independent Privateers
#44 Benny Bloss
2022 450SX Championship finish: 26th
Notes: Bloss was injured in late 2021 (prior to supercross) but competed at the end of the series. He then joined the BBMX team for Pro Motocross. In 2023, Bloss is putting together a self-funded effort to race a Yamaha Y450F (with what appears to be some support from Rock River Yamaha) as he enters his fifth 450SX season.
#74 Logan Karnow
2022 450SX Championship finish: 27th
Notes: Karnow and his team split ways in 2022 and the Ohio native gained traction after getting interesting individuals to sponsor the rest of his season. He now has a sponsorship with media company OnlyFans for supercross, and he will compete in all 17 450SX events.
#80 Kevin Moranz
2022 450SX Championship finish: 25th
Notes: The Kansas native is set to compete on a KTM 450 SX-F machine again in 2023, just as he did in 2022. Join the #MoranzMafia to get your name on his graphics and the opportunity to win cool prizes.
#90 Tristan Lane
2022 450SX Championship finish: 32nd
Notes: Lane will have a self-funded effort aboard a KTM 450 SX-F again after a breakout year making the first three 450SX main events of his career.
#140 Alex Ray
2022 450SX Championship finish: 35th
Notes: Ray competed for the SGB Racing team for several years but has decided to run a self-funded effort abord a YZ450F for 2023.
#410 Brandon Scharer
2022 450SX Championship finish: DNR
Notes: Scharer has departed from his position as trainer/racer for ClubMX and will race a KTM 450 SX-F this season.
#726 Gared Steinke
2022 450SX Championship finish: DNR
Notes: After racing a two-stroke Husqvarna TC 125 in the 250SX West Region in 2022—and making the Oakland Supercross main event—"Stank Dog” will compete aboard a two-stroke Husqvarna TC 250 in 2023 with hopes of qualifying in the premier class.
Not Racing
#10 Justin Brayton
2022 450SX Championship finish: 9th
2022 450SX main event wins: 0
Total career 450SX main event wins: 1
Notes: The 2018 Daytona Supercross 450SX winner is not expected to race AMA Supercross in 2023 and was announced as part of the Race Day Live broadcast crew that will cover all 31 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) races. Brayton will probably continue racing in the FIM World Supercross (WSX) Championship later this year.
#19 Justin Bogle
2022 450SX Championship finish: 13th
Notes: Bogle raced for the Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki team in 2022 but stepped away from the team later in the season. We do not expect to see him race AMA Supercross this year, as he appears to be focused on the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX).
Ryan Breece
2022 450SX Championship finish: 17th
Notes: After missing all of 2021 with a knee injury, Breece returned in 2022 and put in great results. He finished 17th in the standings after competing in 14 450SX main events. He is not expected to race AMA Supercross in 2023.
