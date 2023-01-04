FXR / General Grind & Machine / JSR Motorsports

Justin Starling Racing Motorsports will have Starling himself as the solo rider again this year.

2022 450SX Championship finish: 16th

Notes: Starling finished 16th in 450SX last season and is sticking with the 450 class again this year. He said he’s sticking with his own sponsors and isn’t looking to take a fill-in ride.

Partzilla PRMX Racing Team

Cade Clason and Chase Marquier are set to compete aboard Kawasaki KX450 machines in 2023.

2022 450SX Championship finish: 21st

Notes: Clason competed with this team in 2021 but left to race with SGB Racing Storm Lake Honda in 2022. He finished 21st in the 450SX standings after making 13 main events.

2022 450SX Championship finish: NA

Notes: Marquier has not competed in a AMA Supercross main event since the Salt Lake City 6 Supercross 250SX main event in June 2020, as he was racing other series and events since. He is returning to the circuit in the premier class in ’23.

Namura / Invictus Speed Crew

The Invictus Speed Crew brought on four-year sponsor Namura as the title sponsor for 2023 and will have a three-rider roster, with Spanish rider Joan Cros the sole 450cc rider.

2022 450SX Championship finish: 33rd

Notes: Cros competed in five 450SX main events in 2022 and is back competing on a Kawasaki KX450 again, although this time for a different squad.

Butler Brothers MX (BBMX)

At the time of posting, Forrest Butler’s BBMX squad has not announced any riders/news for the 2023 season.

SGB Racing Storm Lake Honda

The Maryland-based suspension shop started a race team for the 2020 season but has yet to announce any riders/plans for 2023.

Independent Privateers

2022 450SX Championship finish: 26th

Notes: Bloss was injured in late 2021 (prior to supercross) but competed at the end of the series. He then joined the BBMX team for Pro Motocross. In 2023, Bloss is putting together a self-funded effort to race a Yamaha Y450F (with what appears to be some support from Rock River Yamaha) as he enters his fifth 450SX season.

2022 450SX Championship finish: 27th

Notes: Karnow and his team split ways in 2022 and the Ohio native gained traction after getting interesting individuals to sponsor the rest of his season. He now has a sponsorship with media company OnlyFans for supercross, and he will compete in all 17 450SX events.

2022 450SX Championship finish: 25th

Notes: The Kansas native is set to compete on a KTM 450 SX-F machine again in 2023, just as he did in 2022. Join the #MoranzMafia to get your name on his graphics and the opportunity to win cool prizes.

2022 450SX Championship finish: 32nd

Notes: Lane will have a self-funded effort aboard a KTM 450 SX-F again after a breakout year making the first three 450SX main events of his career.

2022 450SX Championship finish: 35th

Notes: Ray competed for the SGB Racing team for several years but has decided to run a self-funded effort abord a YZ450F for 2023.

2022 450SX Championship finish: DNR

Notes: Scharer has departed from his position as trainer/racer for ClubMX and will race a KTM 450 SX-F this season.

2022 450SX Championship finish: DNR

Notes: After racing a two-stroke Husqvarna TC 125 in the 250SX West Region in 2022—and making the Oakland Supercross main event—"Stank Dog” will compete aboard a two-stroke Husqvarna TC 250 in 2023 with hopes of qualifying in the premier class.

Not Racing

2022 450SX Championship finish: 9th

2022 450SX main event wins: 0

Total career 450SX main event wins: 1

Notes: The 2018 Daytona Supercross 450SX winner is not expected to race AMA Supercross in 2023 and was announced as part of the Race Day Live broadcast crew that will cover all 31 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) races. Brayton will probably continue racing in the FIM World Supercross (WSX) Championship later this year.

2022 450SX Championship finish: 13th

Notes: Bogle raced for the Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki team in 2022 but stepped away from the team later in the season. We do not expect to see him race AMA Supercross this year, as he appears to be focused on the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX).

2022 450SX Championship finish: 17th

Notes: After missing all of 2021 with a knee injury, Breece returned in 2022 and put in great results. He finished 17th in the standings after competing in 14 450SX main events. He is not expected to race AMA Supercross in 2023.

