Results Archive
Arenacross
Amarillo
Articles
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Lyndon Snodgrass
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
GNCC
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Evan Smith
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Arenacross
Tulsa
Articles
Supercross
Indianapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Patagonia Argentina
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Ruben Fernandez
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Salem
Fri Mar 17
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 18
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Little Rock
Fri Mar 24
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 25
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Mar 26
Articles
Full Schedule
Injury Report: Detroit

Injury Report Detroit

March 16, 2023 10:55am
by:

Detroit will host the tenth round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross this weekend. Check out our Injury Report for a look at who’ll be missing the show.

450SX

Dylan Ferrandis – Concussion | Out

Comment: Ferrandis will sit out this weekend in Detroit. He was originally scheduled to return to racing at Daytona following a concussion sustained in Houston, but a big crash on press day at Daytona delayed his return to competition.

Brandon Hartranft – Back, Shoulder, Hip, & More | Out

Comment: Hartranft is in recovery after sustaining major injuries while practicing. He’s out for the season.

Marvin Musquin – Wrist | Out

Comment: Musquin broke his scaphoid before San Diego. He’s rehabbing and there’s a chance he might return for some of the last few supercross races.

Colt Nichols – Head | Out

Comment: Nichols went down in Daytona practice. He missed Indianapolis and will sit Detroit out as well.

Nichols will miss the action in Detroit.
Nichols will miss the action in Detroit. Align Media

Justin Rodbell – Achilles Tendon | Out

Comment: A torn right Achilles tendon will keep Rodbell out of competition all season.

Malcolm Stewart – Knee | Out

Comment: Stewart underwent knee surgery early in the season. As of now we don’t have a timetable on his return.

250SX East

Seth Hammaker – Arm, Wrist | Out

Comment: Hammaker fractured his arm shortly before the season. There is no timetable on his return.

Preston Kilroy – Wrists | Out

Comment: Kilroy broke both wrists in Houston and is out for the time being.

Garrett Marchbanks – Wrist | Out

Comment: Marchbanks is back on the bike and is working on being ready for the final four races of the season.

Michael Mosiman - Banged Up | TBD

Comment: Mosiman crashed at Daytona and hasn’t raced since. At time of posting we hadn’t received confirmation on his status for Detroit.

Mosiman hasn't raced since crashing in Daytona.
Mosiman hasn't raced since crashing in Daytona. Align Media

Bubba Pauli – Thumb | Out

Comment: Pauli went down in Indianapolis and had some unfortunate luck, resulting in a severed thumb. He underwent a seven-hour surgery to have it reattached. If you want to get a closer look at it, and have a strong stomach, visit his Instagram if you dare.

Larry Reyes – Ankle, Liver, Shoulder, Head | Out

Comment: Reyes, who unknowingly came into Indianapolis with a fractured ankle (sustained in Daytona) had a bad night last Saturday, suffering a grade five liver laceration, fractured shoulder, and a concussion. He’s out for Detroit.

Nick Romano – Knee | Out

Comment: Romano is out for the season due to a torn ACL.

Jo Shimoda – Collarbone | Out

Comment: Shimoda broke his collarbone before the season. There is no timetable on his return.

Jalek Swoll – Arm | Out

Comment: Swoll had to undergo surgery after he broke his arm and is out for the foreseeable future.

250SX West Region | Next Race: Seattle SX on March 25, 2023

Austin Forkner – Knee

Comment: Forkner is out for supercross after injuring his knee at the season opener.

Vince Friese – Achilles

Comment: Friese is sidelined with what we have heard is an Achilles injury. There are no further details regarding the injury or a return to racing.

Kyle Greeson – Back

Comment: Greeson suffered a burst fracture to his L3 vertebrae before the season and is out.

Matt Moss – Thumb

Comment: Moss should be back for Seattle after hurting his thumb in Oakland.

Carson Mumford – Calf

Comment: Mumford should be ready to race when the season resumes in Seattle following a calf injury.

Phil Nicoletti – Wrist

Comment: Nicoletti is looking at several months of recovery before he can race again after dislocating his wrist in Oakland.

Read Now
May 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now