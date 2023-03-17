Even myself, I’ve been hard on tracks and critical of tracks, and riders are. It’s a bit of a no-win situation for you. I think I feel like I praise good tracks here and there. I like tracks that separate guys. I like tracks where only five guys do things. I like all that kind of stuff, but other people don’t. Zach Osborne has been tweeting, “Easy tracks make for great racing. I tell you people all the time.” So, he’s on the opposite fence. Do you feel a little bit like you guys are literally in a no-win situation? It’s like the broadcast. Everyone is going to complain.

Yeah, it’s politics. I was even hesitant on coming on this podcast because you guys are analysts and I’m the track builder. But I learned to just not really listen to that. We’re blowing these tracks out in like two and a half days, three days. If you come in the stadium on a Thursday afternoon, we’re putting the gate in and just putting in some TV pipe and building some robo-camera pads. The track is pretty much done. So, we’re blowing these tracks basically in three days. We do the best we can. As long as I know that we did the best we can, what the people say, it is what it is. Move onto the next one. I feel like the past couple years, we’ve had great racing. Even before that, we’ve always had some good racing. Some tracks, we can’t win them all.

This is what we always think. We think on the outside, they’re trying to make a hard track for X, or they’re trying to make an easy track for Y. That is like the two theories. If you make the easier track, they stay closer. If you make a challenging track, there’s more separation. Maybe that’s more fun. We think we think we know why things are done the way they are. Is that even a conscious decision you’re making? Like, let’s make it easy or let’s make it hard? Or will you just build a track and then like you said, there’s variances you can’t control and it just turns out the way it turns out?

Kind of like the way it turns out is the way it turns out. Sometimes we’ll finish the track and I’ll be like, this track isn’t as good as I thought it was going to be, and then the racing is amazing and at the end of the night on Saturday I’m like, this track was badass. Other times, it’s just one-lined. Our goal really is to have multiple lines, and that’s kind of why I’m anti-transponder and the go-straight thing, the dart fish. It gives everyone so much data and they just look at the data. Like, what was faster? Two three or three two? Then, I don't know, what’s the data show? It kind of takes that out of racing. That always hasn’t been around.

Goodbye split lane sections. Those don’t work anymore. We all know which way is the faster one now.

Yeah. There’s ten transponders now and there used to be four last year, and now there’s like ten. So, there’s so many splits. I don’t really go on the AMA site and look at that stuff. I don't know if you guys can see all those splits. I think a lot of those new transponders also work with that green light that was on Phil’s [Nicoletti] bike.

They’re going to use it more and more on TV as they get it figured out, to be like now we know this dude in this whoops section right now has been faster the last few laps. I think that’s their ultimate goal, to add more data for the TV show. But every time they get another piece of data, that takes the guesswork out of what line to take through a section.

Yeah. The only thing that saves us really is how much the track breaks down. It breaks down so much in the main events that what the data showed was the fastest all day could completely 180 because something is just so chewed up it’s now slower.

When you go to a city you’ve previously gone to, do you look at old track maps and kind of get an idea of what raced good and what didn’t? Or do you guys just totally wing it from the start?

I flip through old track maps all the time. I have all [Rich] Winkler’s [founder of Dirt Wurx] maps that go way back, so I always like to flip through and then watch on YouTube and just kind of take notes and incorporate that into some designs. Lately I’ve had a fan or two be mailing me in some plans, and actually the Oakland one was a track map that got mailed to me. I think I might have changed some things. I don’t really remember. I love to look back on some old stuff, because if there’s a split lane or something that works amazing, why not try and incorporate again or remix it and change it up a little bit.