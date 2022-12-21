SuperMotocross Video Pass to Debut for International Viewership

SuperMotocross Video Pass subscriptions are available now to both avid and new motorsports fans alike in all countries and territories outside the United States and will stream all 31 rounds between January 2023 and October 2023.

For decades, Supercross and Pro Motocross have attracted the sport’s top athletes from around the globe to compete in the United States for the industry’s most coveted titles. With the formation of the SuperMotocross World Championship, the stakes have been raised and international premier class athletes like Dylan Ferrandis (France), Marvin Musquin (France), Ken Roczen (Germany), and Dean Wilson (Scotland) are well positioned to capitalize and compete for the ultimate title. Young international talent like Jett Lawrence (Australia), brother Hunter Lawrence (Australia), Jo Shimoda (Japan), Cole Thompson (Canada), and Enzo Lopes (Brazil) will be looking to make their mark as the new ultimate 250 class champion. The 250 class will also see the addition of 2-time MXGP MX2 class champion, Tom Vialle of France, further increasing the depth of this international field.

“With the creation of the SuperMotocross World Championship we anticipate the international demand for our sport will be greater than ever before,” said Stephen C. Yaros, SVP Global Media and Supercross, for Feld Entertainment. “Working with an industry leader like Endeavor Streaming, we want to ensure that fans have the best and most reliable streaming service available. The SuperMotocross Video Pass will give fans premium access to the sport’s most elite athletes as they compete for the ultimate World Championship title.”

Details and features of the SuperMotocross Video Pass service include:

Live and on-demand access to stream the entire 17 round schedule of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, all 11 AMA Pro Motocross Championship events, plus the SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs and Final

31 rounds of the fan favorite ‘Race Day Live’ pre-show, giving fans insider access to everything happening from every 2023 race location

250 and 450 class race highlights from all 31 rounds

A rich, extensive 12-year archive of previous Supercross seasons dating back to 2010

A full season subscription is $159.99 USD for unlimited access to all the content within the platform through Nov. 30, 2023, and for a limited time, fans can take advantage of an early bird promotion when they use code SMX23EARLY upon sign up, receiving $30 USD off the full season price.

The SuperMotocross Video Pass is currently available outside the Unites States via the web, and we will be rolling out apps on IOS, Android, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Samsung CTV, prior to the 2023 Supercross season.

Endeavor Streaming is delivering not only the end-to-end platform and technology, but also strategy and marketing services to help drive significant growth in the fan base and in turn grow digital service revenues.

“No doubt, Feld Motor Sports recognizes the demand, but they also understand the deep affinity and loyalty from motor sports fans,” said Peter Bellamy, Chief Commercial Officer, Endeavor Streaming. “We are pleased to support the launch of SMX and to deploy our strategy and growth services team to work hand-in-hand with Feld Motor Sports to ensure a great execution.”

Additional details and subscription information for the SuperMotocross Video Pass can be found at SuperMotocross.tv.

For information about the SuperMotocross World Championship, please visit www.SuperMotocross.com and be sure to follow all of the new SMX social media channels for exclusive content and additional information on the latest news.