SuperMotocross Video Pass to Debut for International Viewership
The following press release is from the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX):
Endeavor Streaming and the SuperMotocross League Team Up to Debut SuperMotocross Video Pass in a Wide-Ranging Partnership
The multi-year deal will deliver 31 Supercross, Pro Motocross, and SuperMotocross World Championship events in international markets to match the demand for the premier off-road motorcycle racing series’ expanding fanbase
NEW YORK, NY/PALMETTO, FL – Endeavor Streaming and the SuperMotocross League have launched a new streaming service, SuperMotocross Video Pass, featuring Supercross, Pro Motocross, the SuperMotocross Playoffs and Super Motocross World ChampionshipTM events on one unified platform. This debut marks the first time a combined package has been offered to fans on an international basis.
The Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship is considered the most important and highest-profile stadium-racing championship of all, while the prestigious AMA Pro Motocross Championship is the most distinguished and competitive outdoor-racing championship in the world. Beginning January 2023, fans outside of the United States can expect to tune in for all 17 Supercross rounds and 11 Pro Motocross rounds. The streaming package also includes the newly formed SuperMotocross Playoff Rounds and SuperMotocross World Championship set to take place on October 14 in Los Angeles, CA at the famed Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum - the birthplace of Supercross.
2023 Supercross Schedule
- SupercrossAnaheim 1 (A1) 250SX West
KTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, January 710:30 PM
- SupercrossOakland 250SX West
Saturday, January 1410:00 PM
- SupercrossSan Diego 250SX West
KTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, January 2110:00 PM
- SupercrossAnaheim 2 (A2) 250SX West
Triple Crown + Supercross Futures + KTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, January 2810:00 PM
- SupercrossHouston 250SX East
KTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, February 48:00 PM
- SupercrossTampa 250SX East
KTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, February 118:00 PM
- SupercrossArlington 250SX East
Triple Crown + Supercross Futures + KTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, February 258:00 PM
- SupercrossDaytona 250SX East
Saturday, March 48:00 PM
- SupercrossIndianapolis 250SX East
KTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, March 118:00 PM
- SupercrossDetroit 250SX East
Saturday, March 188:00 PM
- SupercrossSeattle 250SX West
Saturday, March 2510:00 PM
- SupercrossGlendale 250SX West
Triple Crown + Supercross Futures + KTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, April 810:00 PM
- SupercrossAtlanta 250SX East
Saturday, April 158:00 PM
- SupercrossEast Rutherford 250SX East/West Showdown
Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown + Supercross Futures
Saturday, April 228:00 PM
- SupercrossNashville 250SX East
KTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, April 298:00 PM
- SupercrossDenver 250SX West
KTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, May 610:00 PM
- SupercrossSalt Lake City 250SX East/West Showdown
Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown + Supercross Futures Finale + KTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, May 1310:00 PM
2023 Motocross Schedule
- MotocrossFox Raceway Saturday, May 274:00 PM
- MotocrossHangtown Motocross Classic Saturday, June 34:00 PM
- MotocrossThunder Valley Saturday, June 104:00 PM
- MotocrossHigh Point Saturday, June 1710:20 AM
- MotocrossRedBud Saturday, July 110:40 AM
- MotocrossSouthwick Saturday, July 81:00 PM
- MotocrossSpring Creek Saturday, July 152:00 PM
- MotocrossWashougal Saturday, July 224:00 PM
- MotocrossUnadilla Saturday, August 121:00 PM
- MotocrossBudds Creek Saturday, August 191:00 PM
- MotocrossIronman National Saturday, August 261:00 PM
2023 SMX Schedule
- SMXSuperMotocross World Championship Playoff 1 Saturday, September 96:00 PM
- SMXSuperMotocross World Championship Playoff 2 Saturday, September 237:00 PM
- SMXSuperMotocross World Championship Finale Saturday, October 148:00 PM
SuperMotocross Video Pass subscriptions are available now to both avid and new motorsports fans alike in all countries and territories outside the United States and will stream all 31 rounds between January 2023 and October 2023.
For decades, Supercross and Pro Motocross have attracted the sport’s top athletes from around the globe to compete in the United States for the industry’s most coveted titles. With the formation of the SuperMotocross World Championship, the stakes have been raised and international premier class athletes like Dylan Ferrandis (France), Marvin Musquin (France), Ken Roczen (Germany), and Dean Wilson (Scotland) are well positioned to capitalize and compete for the ultimate title. Young international talent like Jett Lawrence (Australia), brother Hunter Lawrence (Australia), Jo Shimoda (Japan), Cole Thompson (Canada), and Enzo Lopes (Brazil) will be looking to make their mark as the new ultimate 250 class champion. The 250 class will also see the addition of 2-time MXGP MX2 class champion, Tom Vialle of France, further increasing the depth of this international field.
“With the creation of the SuperMotocross World Championship we anticipate the international demand for our sport will be greater than ever before,” said Stephen C. Yaros, SVP Global Media and Supercross, for Feld Entertainment. “Working with an industry leader like Endeavor Streaming, we want to ensure that fans have the best and most reliable streaming service available. The SuperMotocross Video Pass will give fans premium access to the sport’s most elite athletes as they compete for the ultimate World Championship title.”
Details and features of the SuperMotocross Video Pass service include:
- Live and on-demand access to stream the entire 17 round schedule of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, all 11 AMA Pro Motocross Championship events, plus the SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs and Final
- 31 rounds of the fan favorite ‘Race Day Live’ pre-show, giving fans insider access to everything happening from every 2023 race location
- 250 and 450 class race highlights from all 31 rounds
- A rich, extensive 12-year archive of previous Supercross seasons dating back to 2010
A full season subscription is $159.99 USD for unlimited access to all the content within the platform through Nov. 30, 2023, and for a limited time, fans can take advantage of an early bird promotion when they use code SMX23EARLY upon sign up, receiving $30 USD off the full season price.
The SuperMotocross Video Pass is currently available outside the Unites States via the web, and we will be rolling out apps on IOS, Android, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Samsung CTV, prior to the 2023 Supercross season.
Endeavor Streaming is delivering not only the end-to-end platform and technology, but also strategy and marketing services to help drive significant growth in the fan base and in turn grow digital service revenues.
“No doubt, Feld Motor Sports recognizes the demand, but they also understand the deep affinity and loyalty from motor sports fans,” said Peter Bellamy, Chief Commercial Officer, Endeavor Streaming. “We are pleased to support the launch of SMX and to deploy our strategy and growth services team to work hand-in-hand with Feld Motor Sports to ensure a great execution.”
Additional details and subscription information for the SuperMotocross Video Pass can be found at SuperMotocross.tv.
For information about the SuperMotocross World Championship, please visit www.SuperMotocross.com and be sure to follow all of the new SMX social media channels for exclusive content and additional information on the latest news.