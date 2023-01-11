Note: Main image is from the 2022 Oakland Supercross.

Breaking news! Feld Motor Sports has announced the second round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship has been postponed. RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California, was set to host the second round, but the area has suffered significant flooding in the recent days. The race was officially called off at 2 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, January 11. As of now, there is no rescheduled date confirmed just yet. The next supercross event will be the San Diego Supercross on January 21. We will provide more information when it becomes available.

Below is the full press release from Feld Motor Sports.

Round 2 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland is Being Postponed

Due to the severe weather conditions afflicting Northern California, Round 2 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship scheduled on Saturday, January 14 at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California is being postponed. The safety of our athletes, teams, operational and television staff, and fans is always our foremost concern.

Feld Motor Sports is currently working with RingCentral Coliseum to find an alternate date that works within the already announced 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship schedule. Ticket purchasers can visit SupercrossLIVE for the most up to date information regarding this postponed event.

Round 3 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will continue next Saturday, January 21 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California.