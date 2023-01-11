Note: Main image is from the 2022 Oakland Supercross.
Breaking news! Feld Motor Sports has announced the second round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship has been postponed. RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California, was set to host the second round, but the area has suffered significant flooding in the recent days. The race was officially called off at 2 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, January 11. As of now, there is no rescheduled date confirmed just yet. The next supercross event will be the San Diego Supercross on January 21. We will provide more information when it becomes available.
Below is the full press release from Feld Motor Sports.
Round 2 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland is Being Postponed
Due to the severe weather conditions afflicting Northern California, Round 2 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship scheduled on Saturday, January 14 at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California is being postponed. The safety of our athletes, teams, operational and television staff, and fans is always our foremost concern.
Feld Motor Sports is currently working with RingCentral Coliseum to find an alternate date that works within the already announced 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship schedule. Ticket purchasers can visit SupercrossLIVE for the most up to date information regarding this postponed event.
Round 3 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will continue next Saturday, January 21 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California.
2023 Supercross Schedule
- SupercrossAnaheim 1 (A1) 250SX West
KTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, January 7
- SupercrossOakland 250SX West
TBA
- SupercrossSan Diego 250SX West
KTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, January 2110:00 PM
- SupercrossAnaheim 2 (A2) 250SX West
Triple Crown + Supercross Futures + KTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, January 2810:00 PM
- SupercrossHouston 250SX East
KTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, February 48:00 PM
- SupercrossTampa 250SX East
KTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, February 118:00 PM
- SupercrossArlington 250SX East
Triple Crown + Supercross Futures + KTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, February 258:00 PM
- SupercrossDaytona 250SX East
Saturday, March 48:00 PM
- SupercrossIndianapolis 250SX East
KTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, March 118:00 PM
- SupercrossDetroit 250SX East
Saturday, March 188:00 PM
- SupercrossSeattle 250SX West
Saturday, March 2510:00 PM
- SupercrossGlendale 250SX West
Triple Crown + Supercross Futures + KTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, April 810:00 PM
- SupercrossAtlanta 250SX East
Saturday, April 158:00 PM
- SupercrossEast Rutherford 250SX East/West Showdown
Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown + Supercross Futures
Saturday, April 228:00 PM
- SupercrossNashville 250SX East
KTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, April 298:00 PM
- SupercrossDenver 250SX West
KTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, May 610:00 PM
- SupercrossSalt Lake City 250SX East/West Showdown
Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown + Supercross Futures Finale + KTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, May 1310:00 PM