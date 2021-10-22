Racerhead #43

Ted Abdon (RIP)

We are very sad to report the passing of Ted Abdon, a longtime motorcycle industry friend. Ted loved racing and riding, and he started in the motorcycle industry at an early age. He began his career in the industry working Indiana motorcycle dealerships like Atkins Cycle in Marion, Max Pitts in Peru, and Stoughton Cycle Ranch in Indianapolis. Ted eventually moved on to a sales rep position for several companies, including No Fear, Pro Circuit, Acerbis, Oakley, and eventually AXO and Renthal. All of this led Abdon to the position of Director of Racing and Product Development at Mechanix Wear.

Ted Abdon was a very special individual. If any of you in the industry ever met him, you know this. He was a regular visitor to Monster Energy AMA Supercross as well as Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, checking on products and supporting his many, many teams.

Ted Abdon will be missed by all. Godspeed.

Pro Perspective (Jason Thomas)

I am a fan of Aldon Baker’s program. Watching the transformations and improvement of nearly every rider he worked with was impressive from the outside looking in. In 2010 and 2011, I was fortunate enough to ride with Ryan Villopoto, Nick Wey, and Jake Weimer as they worked under Baker’s watchful eye. The discipline and diligence exacted upon them left little doubt as to why they were so strong on the weekends. Every minute of the day was considered, no time was wasted. Both hard work and dedicated recovery were approached with precision and careful planning. Blood work was done to ensure maximum potential, as well as gauging fatigue levels throughout a long season. There simply wasn’t much left to chance from what I could tell. Twenty plus years into Baker’s assault on this sport, the results tell an inarguable tale. The best go to Aldon to get better.

That’s not to say there aren’t detractors. With a strict regimen and zero room for flexibility, the program might not fit every personality. Riders like Ken Roczen and Adam Cianciarulo both departed Baker’s program a few years ago, citing a need for change in diet among others. Outsiders have had their reasons for criticism, too. Anything that logs success on such a gargantuan level invites it, whether out of competitiveness or envy. It’s the natural reaction for some. Still, I think most have to acknowledge the results that have come out of that program. Dozens of titles in succession are impossible to disregard.

The year 2021 has brought more change to Baker’s program. The departure of reigning Monster Energy Supercross Champions Jason Anderson and Cooper Webb, 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Champ Zach Osborne, and Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin is surely big news. Most of Baker’s 450 camp will turnover and usher in Aaron Plessinger, Malcolm “Mookie” Stewart, while retaining Dean Wilson. It marks a new era for Baker but the more pressing question for many is “why did they leave?”. I don’t know that we will ever get facts that specifically address why these riders left. I do have my personal opinion, though.

I think that the rotation away from Baker’s program is ultimately an end result of success. Riders typically join that program when they’re desperate to succeed. They are willing to leave no stone unturned, sacrifice everything else to win. Many times, that work ethic pays dividends. Riders win championships, they sign well deserved contracts, and their financial future becomes less volatile. They also learn what it takes to win. They go through seasons of Baker’s program, likely journaling the daily workload. As riders mature, though, they don’t necessarily like having every second of every day mapped out. They have families to share time with and more responsibilities to tend to. While those are in no way negative developments, these other responsibilities can create tension with a rigid schedule that is known for its lack of flexibility. I think the rigidity itself just wears on riders, too. At some point, I think most riders face the thought of “I can do this myself. I know the program. I know what to do to be ready.” That’s where I think the break typically happens. Success meets maturity and creates a lack of desire for heavy handed guidance.

I think it’s also important to note that many of Baker’s past disciples retired “early.” Ricky Carmichael, Villopoto, and Ryan Dungey all had incredible success but also retired at around 27 years old. Many have theorized that the discipline required to be so dominant is also what burned them out, leading to early retirement. So for Webb most notably, is this move in hopes of extending his career? Was he feeling the strain after three years of it? On a results level, it’s hard to argue against two SX titles in three years. If he was reaching a point where he didn’t want to race anymore, though, what’s the lesser evil? Time will tell on these moves, but their own success has set a high bar. It will be easy to point to the change if 2022 is a tough year, regardless of if it’s the actual reason why. Is it January yet?