Paris SX is back with MXGP Stars, Musquin, Brayton, Reed & More

News broke earlier this week that the Paris Supercross had been delayed from its original date of November 6 and 7th, but the organizers promised this was merely a delay, and not an outright cancellation of the event. COVID-19 certainly makes international events difficult to plan, but the Paris SX group will not be denied, and now a new date and a full rider lineup has been announced. Plus, with the later date, Paris SX now takes place after the MXGP season, which allows starts like Antonio Cairoli and Romain Febvre to compete.

This will be a one-night-only event held on Saturday November 27th and will include North American-based riders Marvin Musquin, Justin Bogle, Ryan Sipes, Josh Hill, Alex Martin, Cole Seely and Dylan Wright, the Canadian SX champion. Also Chad Reed will come out of retirement to race.

Here are the details from this morning's press release

Paris Supercross on November 27th

The 2021 Supercross of Paris will finally be organized on Saturday 27th of November, from 2 pm to 6.30 pm at Paris La Defense Arena, the brand new stadium who welcome the SX in 2017. It will be the 38th edition of the Paris Supercross, the oldest and main European SX who did everything to keep a place on the 2021 calendar.