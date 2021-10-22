Paris SX is back with MXGP Stars, Musquin, Brayton, Reed & More
News broke earlier this week that the Paris Supercross had been delayed from its original date of November 6 and 7th, but the organizers promised this was merely a delay, and not an outright cancellation of the event. COVID-19 certainly makes international events difficult to plan, but the Paris SX group will not be denied, and now a new date and a full rider lineup has been announced. Plus, with the later date, Paris SX now takes place after the MXGP season, which allows starts like Antonio Cairoli and Romain Febvre to compete.
This will be a one-night-only event held on Saturday November 27th and will include North American-based riders Marvin Musquin, Justin Bogle, Ryan Sipes, Josh Hill, Alex Martin, Cole Seely and Dylan Wright, the Canadian SX champion. Also Chad Reed will come out of retirement to race.
Here are the details from this morning's press release
Paris Supercross on November 27th
The 2021 Supercross of Paris will finally be organized on Saturday 27th of November, from 2 pm to 6.30 pm at Paris La Defense Arena, the brand new stadium who welcome the SX in 2017. It will be the 38th edition of the Paris Supercross, the oldest and main European SX who did everything to keep a place on the 2021 calendar.
SX1 / 450-line up
First rider ready to fly from America to France is Marvin Musquin, double King of Paris and winner of the penultimate round of the 2021 AMA Supercross. Back in his native country the factory KTM Red Bull will be the favourite of the fans, but with an unusual racing format (two “sprint” and one main event, all of them according the same number of point) everything can happen in Paris!
Traveling every winter to Europe or Australia, winner in Paris and Geneva, Justin Brayton will be one of the contenders, as well as Chad Reed back from retirement for a last trip to Paris, Justin Bogle, Ryan Sipes, Josh Hill, Alex Martin, Cole Seely and Dylan Wright, the Canadian SX champion.
With its new date Paris is very pleased to welcome some of the best MXGP riders who are all excited to be back racing Supercross! The legendary Antonio Cairoli who will stop racing at the end of the season will be back in Paris – he raced Bercy in the past – alongside Romain Febvre, the last MXGP French World Champion who will lead the French squad alongside Marvin Musquin.
The French team will be strong as usual with all the protagonist of the SX Tour on track, including Maxime Desprey, Cédric Soubeyras, Thomas Ramette, Greg Aranda, Anthony Bourdon, Adrien Escoffier and many more.
The exciting SX2 class
Current leader of the MX2 World Championship, Maxime Renaux takes up the challenge to race the SX2 class. He will line up with some American Supercross specialists such as Vince Friese, Kyle Peters (unbeatable in Arenacross this season), Ty Masterpool and all the SX Tour riders (Calvin Fonvieille, Julien Roussaly, Arnaud Aubin, Thomas Do and many more) and a few famous wild cards such as Brian Hsu, Quentin Prugnières and the young Coenen bros.
FMX show
Paris Supercross without a great FMX show would not be Paris, and the Australian Josh Sheehan will be leading the crew with Spaniard Maikel Melero (triple FMX Champion), Swiss Matt Rebeaud (on his Red Bull Alta) and French Nicolas Texier.