Partzilla Joins Team PRMX, Surprise Roster Announcement Soon

You might ask yourself, "Why would I read a PR about a privateer team getting a new sponsor?" Well, we have an answer:

New sponsors mean new riders.

The PR-MX team, which housed Cade Clason and Josh Cartwright, among others, in 2021, is putting together a 2022 lineup with the help of new title sponsor Partzilla. The team has already announced two young 250 riders in Brandon Ray and Julien Benek. A 450 rider will be named next week and it will surprise you. (Before you start going crazy, it's not Blake Baggett.)

The team will now be housed at South of the Border in South Carolina, and do all of its riding and testing from that facility.

Here's news from the 250 riders B-Ray and Benek, and a PR about the new Partzilla deal.