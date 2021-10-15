Results Archive
MXGP of
Germany
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Rene Hofer
Full Results
MXGP of
France
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Oct 17
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Ironman
Sat Oct 23
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Oct 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Wed Oct 27
Articles
Full Schedule

Partzilla Joins Team PRMX, Surprise Roster Announcement Soon

October 15, 2021 1:45pm | by:

You might ask yourself, "Why would I read a PR about a privateer team getting a new sponsor?" Well, we have an answer:

New sponsors mean new riders.

The PR-MX team, which housed Cade Clason and Josh Cartwright, among others, in 2021, is putting together a 2022 lineup with the help of new title sponsor Partzilla. The team has already announced two young 250 riders in Brandon Ray and Julien Benek. A 450 rider will be named next week and it will surprise you. (Before you start going crazy, it's not Blake Baggett.)

The team will now be housed at South of the Border in South Carolina, and do all of its riding and testing from that facility.

Here's news from the 250 riders B-Ray and Benek, and a PR about the new Partzilla deal.

Partzilla PRMX Racing Team Announced

PRMX is honoured and excited to partner with Partzilla.com (@partzilla) as a new Motocross and Supercross race team for 2022 and beyond.

The Partzilla PRMX Racing Team will make their debut at the Monster Energy AMA Supercross race on January 8, 2022 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, CA. The team will include 6 riders, two 250 riders per coast and two 450 riders. The team will contest the full seventeen round season who kicks off early January and concludes in Salt Lake City in early May.

Stay tuned as we announced our 2022 athletes along with other exciting news. Follow PARTZILLA on YouTube (youtube.com/partzillaparts) and visit their website (partzilla.com) to find top-quality OEM and aftermarket motorcycle parts, and more!

About Partzilla.com
Partzilla is one of the nation’s largest powersports parts retailers, with over a million OEM parts available for Kawasaki, Honda, Yamaha, Polaris, Can-Am, Arctic-Cat and Suzuki motorcycles, ATVs, UTVs, snowmobiles – and more! Partzilla is also your go-to source for riding gear and aftermarket parts, including motorcross protective gear, helmets, engine rebuild kits, and specialty tools. OEM and aftermarket parts are shipped fast from North American East and West Coast distribution centers.

#partzillaprmxracing

