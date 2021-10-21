After claiming two 125cc titles at the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn's Ranch, Max Vohland jumped to the 250F for Mini O’s in November. And while Vohland was at Gatorback Cycle Park, it was announced he would be racing pro with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team in only a few months as he would debuting in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. When the deal was announced, there was speculation that the 17-year-old would be rushed into the pro scene on an unfamiliar bike, but in an interview about the deal, Vohland confirmed to our Jason Weigandt that the deal was through 2023 as well, meaning there was no pressure on him his first year.

“The plan was to turn pro outdoors in 2021. But with GasGas coming in and a couple of things switching up, KTM didn’t have a 250 guy, and Roger [De Coster] and Ian [Harrison] said I was their first pick. They gave us an option and said if we weren’t comfortable doing supercross the first year—because a lot of rookies come in and get hurt doing supercross—to just let them know and they would find another guy for supercross. But we weren’t going to give up an offer like that. We ended up getting an extension of one extra year, through 2023, so it’s not such a risk this first year. No pressure. Got lucky with all of it, but I’m excited about it.”

When it came time to race, Vohland delivered a strong performance. He finished 9-8-6 in his first three main events before he dislocated his hip at the Indianapolis 1 Supercross, giving him 17th in the 250SX East Region standings with 40 points. The injury kept him sidelined for about a month but the dislocation was reported to be “clean” and not require surgery. While he was back riding in March, a decision was made to sit out the remaining two supercross rounds in Salt Lake City, Utah, in order to prepare for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.