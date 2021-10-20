Results Archive
MXGP of
France
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Layne Michael
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
MXGP of
Spain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Ironman
Sat Oct 23
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Oct 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Wed Oct 27
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Garda
Sun Oct 31
Articles
Full Schedule
450 Words: Aaron Plessinger Joins Red Bull KTM

October 20, 2021 11:00am
by:

It’s official: Aaron Plessinger joins Red Bull KTM for 2022 and beyond. After racing Yamahas for a long time and throughout the first seven years of his pro career—on YZ 250F machines from his AMA Supercross debut in 2015 until 2018, then YZ450F models from 2019 through 2021—the Ohio native will compete on a Red Bull KTM 450 SX-F. Plessinger picked up two professional titles in his time on blue, earning both while competing with the Star Racing Yamaha team: the 2018 250SX West Region title of Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the 2018 Lucas Oil 250 Class Pro Motocross Championship. The fan-favorite rider thanked Yamaha for his time at the beginning of October.

The full press release from KTM is below.

MURRIETA, Calif. – The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team is pleased to announce the signing of fan favorite Aaron Plessinger to race aboard the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION in the AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross Championships. Upon inking a two-year deal, Plessinger will remain with the team through the 2023 season with his much-anticipated debut taking place at the Anaheim SX opener on Saturday, January 8 in Anaheim, California.

Plessinger enjoyed a successful run in the 250 cc division, including a 250MX Championship in 2018 and countless race-wins in both series. Since moving into the premier 450 cc division in 2019, the 25-year-old has slated numerous top-10 finishes, along with one career top-five, and he is READY TO RACE onto the podium with an all-new program behind him in 2022.

Training with world-renown SX/MX trainer Aldon Baker at the elite Baker’s Factory compound in Florida, Plessinger will also work alongside mechanic Jade Dungey, who re-joins the Red Bull KTM squad for his first season together with AP.

Aaron Plessinger:

“I’m really excited for the opportunity to join Red Bull KTM and work alongside everyone associated with the factory team effort. To be honest, I’m pretty excited to bring a new vibe to the team. I rode KTMs a lot as a kid, so I’m looking forward to getting back to my roots and having some fun but this time on the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION. Getting to train at Baker’s Factory with Aldon Baker, who has helped shape the careers of many champions over the years, is an opportunity I didn’t want to pass up. Hopefully I can push my fitness to new limits and better hone in my racing techniques by training alongside all the other top riders there.”

Ian Harrison – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager:

“Aaron’s depth of talent has been on our radar for years but he has really come into his own more recently and lucky for us, during a time when we were in a position to bring him on-board for 2022. We were excited that during contract negotiations, he expressed interest in being a part of the full training program – a program we have worked very hard on for many years – and felt he would really benefit from it at this stage in his career. The gains he has already made not just on the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, but also meshing with the team and his mechanic, Jade Dungey, should keep the crew smiling, and on their toes, year-round. Aaron is a real character and a welcomed addition to our 2022 rider lineup.”

The 2022 AMA Supercross Championship kicks off on Saturday, January 8 in Anaheim, California. For more information on KTM and its riders, please visit www.ktm.com/us.

