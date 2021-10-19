Paris Supercross Organizers Forced to Reschedule 38th Event; Details to Come Soon

The following is a press release from Larivière Organisation translated into English:

Scheduled on November 6 and 7, the Paris Supercross will unfortunately not be organised at these dates at Paris La Defense Arena.

Since eighteen months now the sanitary crisis had an impact on everyone, and have consequences to travel world-wide including USA. The Larivière Organisation staff did everything to organized the event on November 6 and 7, but despite hundreds of mails and phone calls they had to postpone the Supercross to another date. Of course, Larivière Organisation didn’t take this decision easily, and want to present excuses to the fans for the inconvenience due to this change.

However, the staff of the Paris Supercross never give up and work every day to offer to the fans a unique event, as they did every year since 1984, and the best solution was to postpone the event for a few weeks with a new racing format. When many organizers in USA or Australia have cancelled events, Paris chose to resist!

People who have already a ticket have nothing to do at the moment, and Larivière Organisation his doing everything to announce the details of this 38th Paris Supercross very soon. The conditions to ask for a reimbursement or to change tickets will be announced at the same time.

Larivière Organisation would like to ask the fans of this event, who is one of the main Supercross event since 1984, to be patient and want to assure them once again that everything is done to maintain this meeting in 2021.

As always and for the first tome in France since 2019, there will be a huge atmosphere, action and show in Paris! We are impatient to see you back in the capital for the main Off Road event in France!