“I was probably mid-pack and I made passes pretty quick,” he continued. “I realized Levi [Kitchen] wasn’t out front, so that kind of fueled the fire a little bit. So, I got to the front quick and just started laying down heaters. I just tried to get into a pace. I ended up winning that moto, which I was super pumped about. That was probably the highlight of that weekend.”

Levi Kitchen, a fast kid from Washington who went next level on the amateur scene in 2020, signed a deal with the coveted Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing team recently. Kitchen is one of the older riders in the open/A classes—he is 20 years old compared to 15-year-old Hymas and others in the field. While the youngster was able to best his elder competitor, Hymas still learned a lot from the events. He knows where he can improve and what to focus on moving forward. Pacing off of someone like Kitchen bumped Hymas’ abilities, as intended.

“At Freestone I showed good speed, I was just making lots of mistakes, lots of mental mistakes,” he said. “Just forgetting to breathe and forgetting to shift up and stand through corners and stuff. That’s what Levi was super good at. In the motos I would get behind him and I would just try to figure out what he was doing, like hopping. He’s really good at staying light on the bike, so I was just trying to figure out what he was doing.”

In addition to improving his comfort with his Kawasaki and his skillset, Hymas has entered in several off-road races. While his focus is on the motocross track, the longer, grand prix style races help him improve his endurance and race craft. Racing well on the longer races on beat-up tracks will translate back to the straightforward moto tracks. Hymas competed in two rounds of the World Off Road Championship Series (WORCS), finishing second in the Pro 250 class at the first round and then claimed the class win at round three. His winning total time from that race? Two hours and one minute compared to a typical 20-minute moto.

“Yeah, I think they’ve helped me a lot,” Hymas said of the WORCS and National Grand Prix Championship (NGPC) races. “It helps a lot with moto, endurance-wise, and just trying to be smart. It helps just trying to find smooth lines. You remember to keep your form good, that’s for sure. I think with moto it helped a lot with line choice, especially when you go to a hard-pack track like most of the Cali tracks. I think that’s where it benefits the most. Where I could really tell where it helped was in some of the long motos at Spring nationals. It felt like late in the race my pace was higher than most people in the class, just because I wasn’t getting tired. I actually felt like I ran faster laps later in the race than I did in the beginning. I like to think that WORCS and NGPC is helping a lot with that.”

“The competition is pretty steep in their Pro 250 class both those series have,” he continued. “Those guys are the real deal, that’s for sure.”