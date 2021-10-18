Results Archive
MXGP of
France
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Maxime Renaux
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Layne Michael
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Craig Delong
MXGP of
Spain
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jed Beaton
Upcoming
GNCC
Ironman
Sat Oct 23
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Oct 24
Upcoming
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Wed Oct 27
Upcoming
MXGP of
Garda
Sun Oct 31
Steward Baylor and More Penalized at Buckwheat GNCC

October 18, 2021 9:50am | by:
Steward Baylor and More Penalized at Buckwheat GNCC

The results from the 12th round (of 13) of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series were provisional since the checkered flag flew last Sunday, October 10 at CJ Raceway in Newburg, West Virginia. But on Saturday, the results became official—and 16 total riders were penalized points. The series has a 25-foot rule, meaning riders can navigate within 25 feet of the arrows that mark the track. However, at approximately the 7.5-mile mark, riders were taking a shorter line that broke the 25-foot rule. Those penalized include Steward Baylor Jr, who sits second in points entering the finale. After finishing second at the Buckwheat 100 GNCC, Baylor was going to be four-points down to Ben Kelley in what was expected to be a winner-takes-all finale at the Ironman GNCC on October 23. But following the penalty, Baylor now sits eight points behind Kelley. A race win is 30 points compared to second place being 25 and third is 21 points, meaning Baylor will need to win and have Kelley finish either third or worse in order for the AmPro Yamaha rider to claim the title.

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States292
2Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States284
3Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States215
4Josh Strang Inverell Australia180
5Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States164
Full Standings

All of the riders remain in the position they finished the race in, but penalties were "associated with a one-position penalty will be assessed. Riders who violated the rule twice were penalized the points associated with a two-position penalty." The penalties were explained in a press release on GNCCRacing.com, or you can read the full statement below.

Competition Bulletin 2021-16: Penalties Assessed: Buckwheat GNCC Violation of 25-Foot Rule

TO: 2021 GNCC Participants
FROM: GNCC Racing
Date: October 16, 2021
SUBJECT: COMPETITION BULLETIN 2021-16:

Penalties Assessed: Buckwheat GNCC Violation of 25-Foot Rule

Section I.1. of the 2021 GNCC Pro and Amateur Supplemental Rules, On Track Regulations, provide as follows:

  1. Riders must remain on the marked course. The marked course is within 25 feetof race arrows. However, riders must stay within the confines of the following markers: DoubleStriped Placardsposted on both sides of the trail, ribbons, signs, stakes, hay bales, barrels, motocross track, grass track, etc..

The racecourse at the recent Buckwheat GNCC was marked with race arrows. At approximately the 7.5-mile mark, the marked course directed riders to make a dogleg through the woods. During the last two laps of the race, several riders took an alternate route through this section of the course that was 31 feet from the marked course. The alternate line was shorter than the marked course, providing an advantage, although no positions were gained by taking this line.

Several video clips of this section and the riders taking the alternate line were submitted to GNCC Racing within the post-race protest period. The video captures these riders veering off course and taking the shorter route through this section of the woods, in violation of the 25-Foot Rule.

After considerable review and deliberation of the video evidence, GNCC Officials have determined that it is necessary to penalize the following riders for violation of the 25-Foot Rule, consistent with past precedent.

The penalties assessed for violation of the 25-Foot Rule in this particular instance are the championship points associated with a one-position penalty. In other words, the positions will remain unchanged, but the championship points associated with a one-position penalty will be assessed. Riders who violated the rule twice were penalized the points associated with a two-position penalty.

Name                                      Class                Penalty Points
Trevor Bollinger                      XC1 Pro           2
Thad Duvall                             XC1 Pro           5
Ricky Russell                           XC1 Pro           1
Layne Michael                         XC1 Pro           2
Steward Baylor                       XC1 Pro           4
Jordan Ashburn                      XC1 Pro           1
Josh Strang                              XC1 Pro           1
Ryder Lafferty                         XC2 Pro           1
Dylan Dela Cruz                      Open A            1
Dustin Vincent                        Open A            1
Danny Haftl                             Vet A               1
Joe Marsh                               Vet A               1
Ryan Piper                               150 A               1
Tyler Scheels                           250 B               1
Zach Gains                              Vet B               1
Levi Elliott                               4-Stroke B Lites     1

For questions, please email scoring@gnccracing.com.

