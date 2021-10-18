Steward Baylor and More Penalized at Buckwheat GNCC

The racecourse at the recent Buckwheat GNCC was marked with race arrows. At approximately the 7.5-mile mark, the marked course directed riders to make a dogleg through the woods. During the last two laps of the race, several riders took an alternate route through this section of the course that was 31 feet from the marked course. The alternate line was shorter than the marked course, providing an advantage, although no positions were gained by taking this line.

Several video clips of this section and the riders taking the alternate line were submitted to GNCC Racing within the post-race protest period. The video captures these riders veering off course and taking the shorter route through this section of the woods, in violation of the 25-Foot Rule.

After considerable review and deliberation of the video evidence, GNCC Officials have determined that it is necessary to penalize the following riders for violation of the 25-Foot Rule, consistent with past precedent.

The penalties assessed for violation of the 25-Foot Rule in this particular instance are the championship points associated with a one-position penalty. In other words, the positions will remain unchanged, but the championship points associated with a one-position penalty will be assessed. Riders who violated the rule twice were penalized the points associated with a two-position penalty.

Name Class Penalty Points

Trevor Bollinger XC1 Pro 2

Thad Duvall XC1 Pro 5

Ricky Russell XC1 Pro 1

Layne Michael XC1 Pro 2

Steward Baylor XC1 Pro 4

Jordan Ashburn XC1 Pro 1

Josh Strang XC1 Pro 1

Ryder Lafferty XC2 Pro 1

Dylan Dela Cruz Open A 1

Dustin Vincent Open A 1

Danny Haftl Vet A 1

Joe Marsh Vet A 1

Ryan Piper 150 A 1

Tyler Scheels 250 B 1

Zach Gains Vet B 1

Levi Elliott 4-Stroke B Lites 1

For questions, please email scoring@gnccracing.com.