Steward Baylor and More Penalized at Buckwheat GNCC
The results from the 12th round (of 13) of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series were provisional since the checkered flag flew last Sunday, October 10 at CJ Raceway in Newburg, West Virginia. But on Saturday, the results became official—and 16 total riders were penalized points. The series has a 25-foot rule, meaning riders can navigate within 25 feet of the arrows that mark the track. However, at approximately the 7.5-mile mark, riders were taking a shorter line that broke the 25-foot rule. Those penalized include Steward Baylor Jr, who sits second in points entering the finale. After finishing second at the Buckwheat 100 GNCC, Baylor was going to be four-points down to Ben Kelley in what was expected to be a winner-takes-all finale at the Ironman GNCC on October 23. But following the penalty, Baylor now sits eight points behind Kelley. A race win is 30 points compared to second place being 25 and third is 21 points, meaning Baylor will need to win and have Kelley finish either third or worse in order for the AmPro Yamaha rider to claim the title.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|292
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|284
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|215
|4
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|180
|5
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|164
All of the riders remain in the position they finished the race in, but penalties were "associated with a one-position penalty will be assessed. Riders who violated the rule twice were penalized the points associated with a two-position penalty." The penalties were explained in a press release on GNCCRacing.com, or you can read the full statement below.
Competition Bulletin 2021-16: Penalties Assessed: Buckwheat GNCC Violation of 25-Foot Rule
TO: 2021 GNCC Participants
FROM: GNCC Racing
Date: October 16, 2021
SUBJECT: COMPETITION BULLETIN 2021-16:
Penalties Assessed: Buckwheat GNCC Violation of 25-Foot Rule
Section I.1. of the 2021 GNCC Pro and Amateur Supplemental Rules, On Track Regulations, provide as follows:
- Riders must remain on the marked course. The marked course is within 25 feetof race arrows. However, riders must stay within the confines of the following markers: DoubleStriped Placardsposted on both sides of the trail, ribbons, signs, stakes, hay bales, barrels, motocross track, grass track, etc..
The racecourse at the recent Buckwheat GNCC was marked with race arrows. At approximately the 7.5-mile mark, the marked course directed riders to make a dogleg through the woods. During the last two laps of the race, several riders took an alternate route through this section of the course that was 31 feet from the marked course. The alternate line was shorter than the marked course, providing an advantage, although no positions were gained by taking this line.
Several video clips of this section and the riders taking the alternate line were submitted to GNCC Racing within the post-race protest period. The video captures these riders veering off course and taking the shorter route through this section of the woods, in violation of the 25-Foot Rule.
After considerable review and deliberation of the video evidence, GNCC Officials have determined that it is necessary to penalize the following riders for violation of the 25-Foot Rule, consistent with past precedent.
The penalties assessed for violation of the 25-Foot Rule in this particular instance are the championship points associated with a one-position penalty. In other words, the positions will remain unchanged, but the championship points associated with a one-position penalty will be assessed. Riders who violated the rule twice were penalized the points associated with a two-position penalty.
Name Class Penalty Points
Trevor Bollinger XC1 Pro 2
Thad Duvall XC1 Pro 5
Ricky Russell XC1 Pro 1
Layne Michael XC1 Pro 2
Steward Baylor XC1 Pro 4
Jordan Ashburn XC1 Pro 1
Josh Strang XC1 Pro 1
Ryder Lafferty XC2 Pro 1
Dylan Dela Cruz Open A 1
Dustin Vincent Open A 1
Danny Haftl Vet A 1
Joe Marsh Vet A 1
Ryan Piper 150 A 1
Tyler Scheels 250 B 1
Zach Gains Vet B 1
Levi Elliott 4-Stroke B Lites 1
For questions, please email scoring@gnccracing.com.