A few weeks ago, I got to announce the television finale for the 2021 Progressive American Flat Track Championship, where Jared Mees and Briar Bauman stood four points apart going into the last race of the season. The difference between first and second at an AFT race is five points, so the four-point lead essentially meant winner takes all. After a rain delay led to a one-day postponement of the race, Mees and Bauman hooked it up. As the race qualifying went on, one rider topping the other in the $5,000 Mission Foods Challenge (a four-lap sprint race for cash) and the other come out on top in the heat race. Both had reason to think the title would be theirs as the revs came up for the main event. It was high drama. Bauman secured the early lead with Mees on his heels. The laps clicked off, the pressure began to rise, and the rain-soaked track got rougher. Bauman hit a rut and went flying, setting off a chain-reaction crash that also collected third-place Sammy Halbert in one of the wildest crashes you will ever see. Mees controlled it from there, taking second place in the race to first-time winner Davis Fisher to secure the title. We didn’t get a Mees/Bauman battle to the last lap, but we did see a high-stakes, high pressure duel for most of the event.

It looked like another was coming in the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series, with a year-long Steward Baylor versus Ben Kelley slugfest coming down to the wire. Kelley was four points ahead of Baylor heading to the finale. The difference between first and second in a GNCC? Yup, five points.

Baylor had fought back valiantly after missing the first round of the season with a nasty open wound that doctors warned would get infected if he raced. Then he had clutch problems at round two. He dug out from that massive hole by winning seven of the next nine races. Kelley has been solid the whole time and scored a clutch win at the last race two weeks ago to wrestle that slim points lead back. It was all going to come down to the winner-take-all finale this Sunday at the Yamaha Ironman GNCC in Crawfordsville, Indiana. Since Ironman is also the biggest event of the season in terms of rider entries and spectator count, and it carries a really fun Halloween atmosphere, and a packed weekend with concerts and activities, it was set to be the grandest of grand finales (just like that AFT final round, which ran across the street from NASCAR’s Roval race at Charlotte Motor Speedway).

Then penalties were announced last weekend. After the last GNCC, two different race teams approached GNCC officials with cell phone videos of riders cutting the course during the last two laps of the race. GNCC rules specify that the track can roam 25 feet on either side of an arrow, and on the last two laps, riders were shown taking a line 31 feet away from the arrows. Sixteen different riders took that line, and Stewart Baylor was one of them. Kelley was also shown on the videos but he did not take the short line. That’s probably because Kelley was hit with a penalty of one-position at least year’s GNCC season finale for taking a short cut beyond the 25-foot mark.