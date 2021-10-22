Justin Hill Returns to Professional Racing with PRMX Racing
After taking the 2021 AMA Supercross and Motocross season off as he explored other opportunities away from racing, Yoncalla, Oregon's Justin Hill is returning to full time racing in 2022 with Partzilla PRMX Racing Team. The 2017 250SX West Region Champion had spent two seasons in the 450SX class racing for JGRMX Suzuki and then SmarTop/BullFrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda before taking his hiatus beginning after Monster Energy Supercross in 2020.
Now the 26-year-old will be back behind the starting gate in Monster Energy AMA Supercross for 2022 as he teams up with the Canadian team ran by Julien Perrier. We hear Hill will be based out of the South of the Border training facility in South Carolina, and coached by his old friend Matt Bisceglia, who is a trainer at SoB.
Read the full press release from the team about Hill's signing below:
The Partzilla PRMX Racing Team is proud to announced that Justin Hill will be back racing the premier class after a year off the bike on board the Partzilla PRMX racing Kawasaki for the upcoming Monster Energy AMA 2022. Both the team and Justin are excited about 2022 and are ready to get to work and put down results!
