Chance Hymas Signs with Team Honda HRC

American Honda announced today the signing of Chance Hymas, a talented young motocross rider with impressive results in amateur national events. The 16-year-old native of Pocatello, Idaho, will ride for Team Honda’s in-house amateur program.

Hymas has enjoyed a respectable 2021 amateur season thus far, taking titles at Spring a Ding Ding (Open Pro Sport) and the James Stewart Spring Championship (250 Pro Sport), and finishing second overall at the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship (Open Pro Sport and 250 Pro Sport) and the Scouting Moto Combine West. This season has also seen him dabble in off-road racing, tallying Pro 250 wins in WORCS and NGPC rounds.

Hymas will make his Honda racing debut aboard a CRF250R at a local event this weekend. He’ll also campaign the Motoplayground Race in Ponca City, Oklahoma, and the Mini O’s. Next year will find him taking part in the Supercross Futures series and Amateur National motocross events, as well as the latter part of the AMA Pro Motocross series. Through his family’s Pocatello PowerSports dealership, Hymas will also continue to compete in selected off-road races. Hymas is scheduled to move to Team Honda HRC for the 2023 and ’24 seasons.

“I’m very excited to be joining Team Honda, and to be a part of such a legit program,” said Hymas, whose riding buddies include SLR Honda owner Mark Samuels and Team Honda HRC riders Hunter and Jett Lawrence. “It’s an honor to be an in-house amateur rider with American Honda, and it’s going to be an absolute blast! I’m looking forward to the future, and I’m going to make the best of this opportunity!”

“I’m thrilled to bring Chance to the Honda family,” added Brandon Wilson, Manager of Sports & Experiential at American Honda. “We already have a strong connection with his family through their dealership, and he’s just a great person to work with. The fact that he works on his own motorcycles also speaks volumes about his character. We look forward to a long, successful relationship together.”