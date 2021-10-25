Main image Mack Faint
GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY SERIES
Round 13 (of 13) — Ironman Raceway — Crawfordsville, Indiana
Overall
GNCC
Ironman - OverallOctober 23, 2021
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV United States
|Husqvarna
|2
|Josh Strang
|Inverell Australia
|Kawasaki
|3
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|Australia
|Kawasaki
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL United States
|Honda
|5
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ United States
|GasGas
|6
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA United States
|Husqvarna
|7
|Ruy Barbosa
|Chile
|Honda
|8
|Thorn Devlin
|Tamaqua, PA United States
|Beta
|9
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT United States
|KTM
|10
|Triston Landrum
|Nelsonville, OH United States
|Honda
XC2
GNCC
Ironman - XC2 ProOctober 23, 2021
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|Australia
|Kawasaki
|2
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL United States
|Honda
|3
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ United States
|GasGas
|4
|Ruy Barbosa
|Chile
|Honda
|5
|Thorn Devlin
|Tamaqua, PA United States
|Beta
|6
|Simon J Johnson
|Bennington, VT United States
|KTM
|7
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA United States
|GasGas
|8
|Vincent Smith
|Nashville, IN United States
|Kawasaki
|9
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN United States
|Yamaha
|10
|Benjamin Nelko
|Aliquippa, PA United States
|Husqvarna
XC3
GNCC
Ironman - XC3 Pro-AmOctober 23, 2021
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Shawn Myers Jr
|Rimersburgh, PA United States
|Yamaha
|2
|Michael J Pillar
|Dover, OH United States
|GasGas
|3
|Hunter Neuwirth
|Plantation, FL United States
|KTM
|4
|Eli Childers
|Hickory, NC United States
|Yamaha
|5
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN United States
|Husqvarna
|6
|Jaden Dahners
|Enumclaw, WA United States
|Yamaha
|7
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV United States
|KTM
|8
|Max Fernandez
|Ottsville, PA United States
|Beta
|9
|Jeremy Lallement
|Hayesville, NC United States
|Yamaha
|10
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC United States
|Husqvarna
WXC
GNCC
Ironman - WXCOctober 23, 2021
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|Yamaha
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH United States
|Kawasaki
|3
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH United States
|Yamaha
|4
|Taylor Johnston
|Buskirk, NY United States
|KTM
|5
|Annelisa Davis
|Birchrunville, PA United States
|Yamaha
|6
|Taylor Taylor
|Lawrenceburg, KY United States
|Yamaha
|7
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN United States
|Kawasaki
|8
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC United States
|Yamaha
|9
|Kayla Oneill
|Greenwood Lake, NY United States
|Kawasaki
|10
|Elizabeth Perez
|Bloomington, IN United States
|Husqvarna
Championship Finish
Overall
Ben Kelley claimed the XC1 class title.
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|304
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|284
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|215
|4
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|205
|5
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|164
|6
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|156
|7
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|153
|8
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|146
|9
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|146
|10
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|136
XC2
Johnny Girroir claimed the XC2 class title.
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|336
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|269
|3
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|217
|4
|Ruy Barbosa
|204
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|198
|6
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|181
|7
|Thorn Devlin
|Tamaqua, PA
|158
|8
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|153
|9
|Benjamin Nelko
|Aliquippa, PA
|143
|10
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|137
WXC
Becca Sheets earned her third WXC title.
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|285
|2
|Rachael Archer
|280
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|209
|4
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|175
|5
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|168
|6
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|156
|7
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|141
|8
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|128
|9
|Taylor Taylor
|Lawrenceburg, KY
|121
|10
|Annelisa Davis
|Birchrunville, PA
|112
FIM Motocross World Championship (mxgp)
Round 14 (of 19) — MXGP of Trentino — Pietramurata — Trentino, Italy
MXGP
MXGP
MXGP of Trentino (Italy) - MXGPOctober 24, 2021
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|1 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|5 - 2
|Yamaha
|3
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|4 - 3
|Honda
|4
|Romain Febvre
|France
|3 - 4
|Kawasaki
|5
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|2 - 5
|Yamaha
|6
|Mathys Boisrame
|France
|9 - 9
|Kawasaki
|7
|Pauls Jonass
|Latvia
|6 - 12
|GasGas
|8
|Tom Koch
|Germany
|11 - 8
|KTM
|9
|Benoit Paturel
|France
|14 - 6
|Honda
|10
|Ben Watson
|United Kingdom
|15 - 7
|Yamaha
MX2
MXGP
MXGP of Spain - MX2October 17, 2021
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Maxime Renaux
|France
|2 - 1
|Yamaha
|2
|Tom Vialle
|France
|1 - 3
|KTM
|3
|Jed Beaton
|Australia
|4 - 4
|Husqvarna
|4
|Mattia Guadagnini
|Italy
|3 - 8
|KTM
|5
|Rene Hofer
|Austria
|5 - 6
|KTM
|6
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|13 - 2
|Yamaha
|7
|Ruben Fernandez
|Spain
|7 - 5
|Honda
|8
|Thibault Benistant
|France
|9 - 7
|Yamaha
|9
|Wilson Todd
|Australia
|11 - 10
|Kawasaki
|10
|Simon Laengenfelder
|Germany
|10 - 11
|GasGas
EMX250
MXGP
MXGP of Trentino (Italy) - EMX250October 24, 2021
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Hakon Fredriksen
|Norway
|1 - 2
|Yamaha
|2
|Andrea Bonacorsi
|Italy
|2 - 3
|Yamaha
|3
|Tom Guyon
|France
|4 - 4
|KTM
|4
|Nicholas Lapucci
|Italy
|12 - 1
|Fantic
|5
|Cornelius Toendel
|Norway
|3 - 10
|Yamaha
|6
|Kevin Horgmo
|Norway
|6 - 6
|GasGas
|7
|Liam Everts
|Belgium
|10 - 5
|KTM
|8
|Guillem Farres
|Spain
|8 - 7
|GasGas
|9
|Rick Elzinga
|Netherlands
|7 - 8
|KTM
|10
|Emil Weckman
|Finland
|5 - 11
|Honda
WMX
MXGP
MXGP of Trentino (Italy) - WMXOctober 24, 2021
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Larissa Papenmeier
|Germany
|1 - 2
|Yamaha
|2
|Courtney Duncan
|New Zealand
|3 - 1
|Kawasaki
|3
|Nancy Van De Ven
|Netherlands
|2 - 3
|Yamaha
|4
|Lynn Valk
|Netherlands
|5 - 4
|Husqvarna
|5
|Amandine Verstappen
|Belgium
|4 - 8
|Kawasaki
|6
|Sara Andersen
|Denmark
|8 - 5
|KTM
|7
|Daniela Guillen
|Spain
|7 - 6
|KTM
|8
|Shana Van Der Vlist
|Netherlands
|6 - 9
|KTM
|9
|Tahlia Jade O'Hare
|Australia
|9 - 10
|Honda
|10
|Kiara Fontanesi
|Italy
|15 - 7
|GasGas
Championship Standings
MXGP
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|555
|2
|Romain Febvre
|531
|3
|Tim Gajser
|528
|4
|Jorge Prado
|457
|5
|Antonio Cairoli
|419
|6
|Jeremy Seewer
|411
|7
|Pauls Jonass
|376
|8
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|340
|9
|Alessandro Lupino
|250
|10
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|239
MX2
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Maxime Renaux
|563
|2
|Jago Geerts
|471
|3
|Tom Vialle
|467
|4
|Mattia Guadagnini
|443
|5
|Jed Beaton
|429
|6
|Rene Hofer
|393
|7
|Thibault Benistant
|366
|8
|Kay De Wolf
|362
|9
|Ruben Fernandez
|328
|10
|Simon Laengenfelder
|245
AMA Super EnduroCross
Round 4 (of 6) — Prescott Valley, Arizona
1. Colton Haaker, 1-1-1, Husqvarna
2. Cooper Abbott, 4-3-2, KTM
3. Max Gerston, 3-7-3, GasGas
4. Ryder Leblond, 6-6-4, Husqvarna
5. Will Riordan, 9-2-7, KTM
6. Cory Graffunder, 5-9-5, Yamaha
7. Tim Apolle, 7-8-6, Beta
8. Ty Cullins, 8-5-8, TM
9. Spenser Wilton, 12-4-12, GasGas
10. Anthony Johnson, 13-12-9, Sherco
11. Brandon Petrie, 11-13-10, KTM
12. Nick Thompson, 10-11-13, KTM
13. Trystan Hart, 2-16-16, KTM
14. James Flynn, 14-10-11, GasGas
15. Dustin McCarthy, 15-14-14, KTM
16. Noah Kepple, 16-15-15, Husqvarna
Super EnduroCross Class Standings
Other Championship Standings
KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO
Through Round 8 (of 9)
Overall Standings
U.S. SPRINT ENDURO
Through round 4 (of 9)
Pro Overall Standings
Pro2 Overall Standings
2021 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Cooper Webb
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Justin Cooper
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Colt Nichols
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|Jett Lawrence
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TDB
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|Italy
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|Ben Watson
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|Rene Hofer
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|View Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) Results
|NA
|View Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|Levi Kitchen
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|View Results
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|NA
|Mini O's Results
|NA
|Ben Kelley
|GNCC
|XC1
|Johnny Girroir
|GNCC
|XC2
|Jonathan Johnson
|GNCC
|XC3
|Becca Sheets
|GNCC
|WXC
|Luke Clout
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX1
|Kyle Webster
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX2
|Blake Fox
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX3
|Kyle Peters
|AMA Kicker Arenacross Series
|Pro National Champion
|Italy
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Tropy Team
|USA
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Tropy Team
|Michael Hicks
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|250 Pro
|Michael Hicks
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|450 Pro
|Dylan Wright
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|Jake Piccolo
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|Cole Thompson
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|Darian Sanayei
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|Cole Thompson
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|Darian Sanayei
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|Romain Febvre
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Kevin Benavides
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TDB
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|Layne Michael
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|Johnny Girroir
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TDB
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|Jesse Ansley
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro2
|TDB
|WORCS
|Pro MC
|TDB
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TDB
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|TDB
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick
|Jared Mees
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|Dallas Daniels
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles
|Corey Texter
|American Flat Track
|AFT Production Twins