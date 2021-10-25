Results Archive
GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY SERIES

Round 13 (of 13) — Ironman Raceway — Crawfordsville, Indiana

Overall

GNCC

Ironman - Overall

October 23, 2021
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
Rider Hometown Bike
1Thad Duvall Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV United States United States Husqvarna
2Josh Strang Josh Strang Inverell Australia Australia Kawasaki
3Lyndon Snodgrass Lyndon Snodgrass Australia Australia Kawasaki
4Cody J Barnes Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States United States Honda
5Ryder Lafferty Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States United States GasGas
6Craig Delong Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States United States Husqvarna
7Ruy Barbosa Ruy Barbosa Chile Chile Honda
8Thorn Devlin Thorn Devlin Tamaqua, PA United States United States Beta
9Ben Kelley Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States United States KTM
10Triston Landrum Triston Landrum Nelsonville, OH United States United States Honda
XC2

GNCC

Ironman - XC2 Pro

October 23, 2021
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
Rider Hometown Bike
1Lyndon Snodgrass Lyndon Snodgrass Australia Australia Kawasaki
2Cody J Barnes Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States United States Honda
3Ryder Lafferty Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States United States GasGas
4Ruy Barbosa Ruy Barbosa Chile Chile Honda
5Thorn Devlin Thorn Devlin Tamaqua, PA United States United States Beta
6Simon J Johnson Simon J Johnson Bennington, VT United States United States KTM
7Jonathan Girroir Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States United States GasGas
8Vincent Smith Vincent Smith Nashville, IN United States United States Kawasaki
9Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States United States Yamaha
10Benjamin Nelko Benjamin Nelko Aliquippa, PA United States United States Husqvarna
XC3

GNCC

Ironman - XC3 Pro-Am

October 23, 2021
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
Rider Hometown Bike
1Shawn Myers Jr Shawn Myers Jr Rimersburgh, PA United States United States Yamaha
2Michael J Pillar Michael J Pillar Dover, OH United States United States GasGas
3Hunter Neuwirth Hunter Neuwirth Plantation, FL United States United States KTM
4Eli Childers Eli Childers Hickory, NC United States United States Yamaha
5Jake Froman Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States United States Husqvarna
6Jaden Dahners Jaden Dahners Enumclaw, WA United States United States Yamaha
7Jason Lipscomb Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States United States KTM
8Max Fernandez Max Fernandez Ottsville, PA United States United States Beta
9Jeremy Lallement Jeremy Lallement Hayesville, NC United States United States Yamaha
10Jonathan Johnson Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States United States Husqvarna
WXC

GNCC

Ironman - WXC

October 23, 2021
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
Rider Hometown Bike
1Rachael Archer Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha
2Korie Steede Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States United States Kawasaki
3Becca N Sheets Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States United States Yamaha
4Taylor Johnston Taylor Johnston Buskirk, NY United States United States KTM
5Annelisa Davis Annelisa Davis Birchrunville, PA United States United States Yamaha
6Taylor Taylor Taylor Taylor Lawrenceburg, KY United States United States Yamaha
7Rachel Gutish Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States United States Kawasaki
8Prestin Raines Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States United States Yamaha
9Kayla Oneill Kayla Oneill Greenwood Lake, NY United States United States Kawasaki
10Elizabeth Perez Elizabeth Perez Bloomington, IN United States United States Husqvarna
Championship Finish

Overall

Ben Kelley claimed the XC1 class title.

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States304
2Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States284
3Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States215
4Josh Strang Inverell Australia205
5Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States164
6Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States156
7Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States153
8Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States146
9Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States146
10Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV United States136
Ben Kelley and the FMF KTM team celebrates his 2021 Grand National Championship.
Ben Kelley and the FMF KTM team celebrates his 2021 Grand National Championship. Mack Faint

XC2

Johnny Girroir claimed the XC2 class title.

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States336
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States269
3Lyndon Snodgrass Australia217
4Ruy Barbosa Chile204
5Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States198
6Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States181
7Thorn Devlin Tamaqua, PA United States158
8Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand153
9Benjamin Nelko Aliquippa, PA United States143
10Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL United States137
WXC

Becca Sheets earned her third WXC title.

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States285
2Rachael Archer New Zealand280
3Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States209
4Tayla Jones Yass Australia175
5Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States168
6Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC United States156
7Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States141
8Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada128
9Taylor Taylor Lawrenceburg, KY United States121
10Annelisa Davis Birchrunville, PA United States112
Full Standings
Becca Sheets is the 2021 WXC Champion.
Becca Sheets is the 2021 WXC Champion. Mack Faint

FIM Motocross World Championship (mxgp)

Round 14 (of 19) — MXGP of Trentino — Pietramurata — Trentino, Italy

MXGP

MXGP

MXGP of Trentino (Italy) - MXGP

October 24, 2021
Pietramurata
Trentino Italy
Rider Motos Bike
1Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands Netherlands1 - 1 KTM
2Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands Netherlands5 - 2 Yamaha
3Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia Slovenia4 - 3 Honda
4Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France France3 - 4 Kawasaki
5Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland Switzerland2 - 5 Yamaha
6Mathys Boisrame Mathys Boisrame France France9 - 9 Kawasaki
7Pauls Jonass Pauls Jonass Latvia Latvia6 - 12 GasGas
8Tom Koch Tom Koch Germany Germany11 - 8 KTM
9Benoit Paturel Benoit Paturel France France14 - 6 Honda
10Ben Watson Ben Watson United Kingdom United Kingdom15 - 7 Yamaha
MX2

MXGP

MXGP of Spain - MX2

October 17, 2021
intu Xanadú-Arroyomolinos
Arroyomolinos Spain
Rider Motos Bike
1Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France France2 - 1 Yamaha
2Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France France1 - 3 KTM
3Jed Beaton Jed Beaton Australia Australia4 - 4 Husqvarna
4Mattia Guadagnini Mattia Guadagnini Italy Italy3 - 8 KTM
5Rene Hofer Rene Hofer Austria Austria5 - 6 KTM
6Jago Geerts Jago Geerts Belgium Belgium13 - 2 Yamaha
7Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain Spain7 - 5 Honda
8Thibault Benistant Thibault Benistant France France9 - 7 Yamaha
9Wilson Todd Wilson Todd Australia Australia11 - 10 Kawasaki
10Simon Laengenfelder Simon Laengenfelder Germany Germany10 - 11 GasGas
EMX250

MXGP

MXGP of Trentino (Italy) - EMX250

October 24, 2021
Pietramurata
Trentino Italy
Rider Motos Bike
1Hakon Fredriksen Hakon Fredriksen Norway Norway1 - 2 Yamaha
2Andrea Bonacorsi Andrea Bonacorsi Italy Italy2 - 3 Yamaha
3Tom Guyon Tom Guyon France France4 - 4 KTM
4Nicholas Lapucci Nicholas Lapucci Italy Italy12 - 1 Fantic
5Cornelius Toendel Cornelius Toendel Norway Norway3 - 10 Yamaha
6Kevin Horgmo Kevin Horgmo Norway Norway6 - 6 GasGas
7Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium Belgium10 - 5 KTM
8Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain Spain8 - 7 GasGas
9Rick Elzinga Rick Elzinga Netherlands Netherlands7 - 8 KTM
10Emil Weckman Emil Weckman Finland Finland5 - 11 Honda
WMX

MXGP

MXGP of Trentino (Italy) - WMX

October 24, 2021
Pietramurata
Trentino Italy
Rider Motos Bike
1Larissa Papenmeier Larissa Papenmeier Germany Germany1 - 2 Yamaha
2Courtney Duncan Courtney Duncan New Zealand New Zealand3 - 1 Kawasaki
3Nancy Van De Ven Nancy Van De Ven Netherlands Netherlands2 - 3 Yamaha
4Lynn Valk Lynn Valk Netherlands Netherlands5 - 4 Husqvarna
5Amandine Verstappen Amandine Verstappen Belgium Belgium4 - 8 Kawasaki
6Sara Andersen Sara Andersen Denmark Denmark8 - 5 KTM
7Daniela Guillen Daniela Guillen Spain Spain7 - 6 KTM
8Shana Van Der Vlist Shana Van Der Vlist Netherlands Netherlands6 - 9 KTM
9Tahlia Jade O'Hare Tahlia Jade O'Hare Australia Australia9 - 10 Honda
10Kiara Fontanesi Kiara Fontanesi Italy Italy15 - 7 GasGas
Championship Standings

MXGP

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands555
2Romain Febvre France531
3Tim Gajser Slovenia528
4Jorge Prado Spain457
5Antonio Cairoli Italy419
6Jeremy Seewer Switzerland411
7Pauls Jonass Latvia376
8Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands340
9Alessandro Lupino Italy250
10Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark239
MX2

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Maxime Renaux France563
2Jago Geerts Belgium471
3Tom Vialle France467
4Mattia Guadagnini Italy443
5Jed Beaton Australia429
6Rene Hofer Austria393
7Thibault Benistant France366
8Kay De Wolf Netherlands362
9Ruben Fernandez Spain328
10Simon Laengenfelder Germany245
AMA Super EnduroCross

Round 4 (of 6) — Prescott Valley, Arizona

1.    Colton Haaker, 1-1-1, Husqvarna
2.    Cooper Abbott, 4-3-2, KTM
3.    Max Gerston, 3-7-3, GasGas
4.    Ryder Leblond, 6-6-4, Husqvarna
5.    Will Riordan, 9-2-7, KTM
6.    Cory Graffunder, 5-9-5, Yamaha
7.    Tim Apolle, 7-8-6, Beta
8.    Ty Cullins, 8-5-8, TM
9.    Spenser Wilton, 12-4-12, GasGas
10.    Anthony Johnson, 13-12-9, Sherco
11.    Brandon Petrie, 11-13-10, KTM
12.    Nick Thompson, 10-11-13, KTM
13.    Trystan Hart, 2-16-16, KTM
14.    James Flynn, 14-10-11, GasGas
15.    Dustin McCarthy, 15-14-14, KTM
16.    Noah Kepple, 16-15-15, Husqvarna

Super EnduroCross Class Standings

KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO

Through Round 8 (of 9) 

Overall Standings

U.S. SPRINT ENDURO

Through round 4 (of 9)

Pro Overall Standings

Pro2 Overall Standings

2021 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Cooper WebbMonster Energy Supercross450SX
Justin CooperMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Colt NicholsMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
Dylan FerrandisLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
Jett LawrenceLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TDBFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
ItalyMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
Ben Watson Monster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
Rene HoferMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
Jeffrey HerlingsMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
View ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) ResultsNA
View ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
Levi KitchenLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
View ResultsLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
NAMini O's ResultsNA
Ben KelleyGNCCXC1
Johnny GirroirGNCCXC2
Jonathan JohnsonGNCCXC3
Becca SheetsGNCCWXC
Luke CloutPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX1
Kyle WebsterPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX2
Blake FoxPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX3
Kyle PetersAMA Kicker Arenacross SeriesPro National Champion
ItalyInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Tropy Team
USAInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Tropy Team
Michael HicksHoosier Arenacross Series250 Pro
Michael HicksHoosier Arenacross Series450 Pro
Dylan WrightCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
Jake PiccoloCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
Cole ThompsonCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
Darian SanayeiCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
Cole ThompsonCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
Darian SanayeiCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
Romain FebvreItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Kevin BenavidesDakar RallyBike
TDBEnduroCrossPro
Layne MichaelU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
Johnny GirroirU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TDBKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
Jesse AnsleyKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TDBWORCSPro MC
TDBFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TDBNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
TDBNitro World GamesBest Trick
Jared MeesAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
Dallas DanielsAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
Corey TexterAmerican Flat TrackAFT Production Twins

