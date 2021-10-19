While it’s only halfway through October, the new year and racing season will be here before we know it, and there are many pieces of the industry puzzle being put into place. From teams reshuffling both their riders and team personnel, lots of people within the industry are on the move. You are probably up to date on the latest factory team signings and top-caliber riders, and Steve Matthes also provided an update on the newest movements from team managers, mechanics, trainers, and more last week. Today, we are going to get you up to speed on the privateer teams and their latest news. There are still some announcements to be made, but now that supercross prep is underway, several teams and programs are in place ahead of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Let’s take a look at a few that are locked in.

SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda

It was announced Justin Brayton would be returning to the team several months ago, but his teammates were just announced: Vince Friese and Mitchell Oldenburg. Brayton will pilot a CFR450R in the premier class as Friese and Oldenburg will be competing in the 250SX regions and splitting time in the 450SX class when the opposite 250SX region is racing. Friese will return to the team from last season as Brayton returns to the squad he raced with for several years before competing with Honda HRC and Muc-Off Honda in 2019 and 2020. Oldenburg also makes the move from Muc-Off Honda to the MCR squad.

"Our model with Vince and Mitchell riding the 250 Class on one coast and then the 450 Class on the opposite, plus Justin Brayton full-time in the 450 Class, is unique," stated team manager Tony Alessi. "The 2022 CRF250R is a new model for this coming season, and we are both excited and committed to developing this bike into a race winner!"