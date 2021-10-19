Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne had a pretty rough season in 2021. After winning one round of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and then the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross 450 Class Championship, Zach was hoping to springboard that into a career year. Well, that didn’t happen due to injuries, and it was a bit shocking this past summer when we heard that Zacho was going to retire due to a back problem.

But wait! Cue the dramatic music…he’s back! Zacho is backo everyone! I caught up to him to get the real lowdown on the ins and outs of his decisions and the changes he’s made to his program for 2022.

Racer X Online: Okay, Zacho. You were telling everybody you were retired, and you were going to be a riding coach/test guy. We’ve been talking about that behind the scenes. You’ve had a fantastic career and all of that and you seemed satisfied—but, dude, you’re back! You are racing again. Take us through some of that.

Zach Osborne: Yeah. There’s a lot to unpack. First of all, I signed my deal in March of this year for next year. I asked for a one-year deal because I wanted 2022 to be kind of my last season. I’m getting older and really want to have some more kids, and it’s just not possible with three kids or four kids or whatever and trying to go racing. So, my initial plan was to have 2022 be my last year. Then obviously, my back got somewhat better before outdoors, to a point where I felt comfortable going racing. I knew it was going to be sort of modest. If you look back through my interviews and stuff, I was not like, “Yeah, I’m going to go back this title up.” The prep was limited. I knew that it was just not going to be great, but I thought that I could manage to kind of muster it out and make the season. I made it a race and a half, basically.

At that point, I was like, I’m going to have to have surgery or something, because I can’t live like this anymore. I went to a surgeon that I got hooked up with through Dr. G. [Dr. H. Rey Gubernick] and he was one of the best guys in Southern California. Got a couple different opinions and they were all like, “It’s not that bad. We’re not really sure why you’re in so much pain.” So, I chose the therapy route because that was kind of what they all decided. If you can do therapy and see how it goes, maybe you can make gains over the next couple months and you won’t have to have surgery, but we don’t know the long-term prognosis. So, I’ve chased this therapy route. I was getting better and better, better and better. I had been going to the races most of the summer with the team and helping with the boys kind of day to day at Aldon’s [Baker]. That was kind of my position, I guess you could say. That was where I thought I was headed. Then for me to give [the] KTM [Group] a decision, they had kind of asked me to make a decision by August 1st. I asked, “Can I get until October the 1st?” Because my back was better, but August was less than two months after when I stopped in Colorado. They were like, “Well, we would like it to be August 1st because that gives us a lot more time with riders and stuff.” So, I was like, “Okay.” So, August 1st came, and I had to make a decision, and that was the decision I had to make. I’m not good enough. I can’t do this, take money and feel good about it. They were like, “Okay. We’re going to kind of carve out a spot for you.”