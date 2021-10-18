Coty Schock Joins Phoenix Honda for 2022

After having the most successful year of his professional career, Coty Schock has landed himself a ride with Phoenix Honda for the 2022 AMA Supercross and Motocross seasons. Schock, the 23-year-old from Delaware, spent the last two years racing for FXR/Chaparral Honda but the team announced they would be closing their doors at the end of 2021 near the end of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. With such a strong year in the bag, Schock's talents were a hot commodity moving into 2022 and Phoenix Honda was able to strike a deal.

In 2021, Schock took ninth in the 250SX West Region standings but was arguably more impressive in the 450 Class of Pro Motocross where he piloted his Honda to 14th in the standings. With several top 10 finishes, including a career-best sixth overall at the Ironman National, Schock was really turning heads. Having never dipped into the top 50s for a national number, Schock's strong season resulted in him earning #37 for 2022 as he moves into his new program.

An Instagram post by Schock himself this morning announced the deal and Schock was clear that staying with Honda was a priority to him. There was some discussion on the table that perhaps a full factory supported 250 team was interested in Schock, but the Phoenix Honda team is certainly no slouch either. Having helped riders like Kyle Peters, Josh Osby, and Cullin Park find success of late, Schock will join a program that focuses on multiple facets of racing and a knowledge of what it takes to win.

Here's Schock's full post on the move: