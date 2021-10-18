Results Archive
MXGP of
France
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Layne Michael
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
MXGP of
Spain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Ironman
Sat Oct 23
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Oct 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Wed Oct 27
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Garda
Sun Oct 31
Articles
Full Schedule

Coty Schock Joins Phoenix Honda for 2022

October 18, 2021 11:05am | by:
Coty Schock Joins Phoenix Honda for 2022

After having the most successful year of his professional career, Coty Schock has landed himself a ride with Phoenix Honda for the 2022 AMA Supercross and Motocross seasons. Schock, the 23-year-old from Delaware, spent the last two years racing for FXR/Chaparral Honda but the team announced they would be closing their doors at the end of 2021 near the end of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. With such a strong year in the bag, Schock's talents were a hot commodity moving into 2022 and Phoenix Honda was able to strike a deal.

In 2021, Schock took ninth in the 250SX West Region standings but was arguably more impressive in the 450 Class of Pro Motocross where he piloted his Honda to 14th in the standings. With several top 10 finishes, including a career-best sixth overall at the Ironman National, Schock was really turning heads. Having never dipped into the top 50s for a national number, Schock's strong season resulted in him earning #37 for 2022 as he moves into his new program.

An Instagram post by Schock himself this morning announced the deal and Schock was clear that staying with Honda was a priority to him. There was some discussion on the table that perhaps a full factory supported 250 team was interested in Schock, but the Phoenix Honda team is certainly no slouch either. Having helped riders like Kyle Peters, Josh Osby, and Cullin Park find success of late, Schock will join a program that focuses on multiple facets of racing and a knowledge of what it takes to win.

Here's Schock's full post on the move:

Schock on his way to a sixth overall in the 450 Class at the 2021 Ironman National.
Schock on his way to a sixth overall in the 450 Class at the 2021 Ironman National. Align Media
