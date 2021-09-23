Main Image: Hunter Lawrence in 2018 courtesy of Honda 114 Motorsports

The 2022 calendar year is approaching soon. Here is the list of the top 99 and career pro numbers for AMA Supercross and Motocross, as released by the AMA, with some context added.

Full list of 2022 AMA numbers.

Defending Champions

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

#1 in 450SX | Cooper Webb | Will Defend Title

Cooper Webb claimed his second 450SX title with Red Bull KTM in his third year with the Austrian team. Webb will once again have a #1 on his Red Bull KTM 450 SX-F when the gate drops in Anaheim, California, for the 2022 season opener. However, when Webb lines up for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship he will once again be #2, as he finished fourth in the 2021 450 Class standings.

#1W In 250SX West Region | Justin Cooper | Expected to Defend Title

The New York native claimed his first 250SX title last year and is expected to defend his title with a #1W on his Yamaha YZ250F in 2022. Once Cooper heads to Pro Motocross, he will return to his career number, #32. Cooper will be pointing out of the 250 Class following 2022, so this will be his last season before he jumps to the premier class in 2023.

#1E In 250SX East Region | Colt Nichols | Expected to Defend Title

A second title for the Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing team, Colt Nichols claimed the 250SX East Region title. He is expected to run the #1E plate in supercross in the 250SX East Region but will be #45 for Pro Motocross. Nichols’ #45 will be his new career number moving forward. Insert Colt 45 jokes here.