The List: 2022 AMA SX and MX Numbers

The List 2022 AMA SX and MX Numbers

September 23, 2021 10:35am
by:

Main Image: Hunter Lawrence in 2018 courtesy of Honda 114 Motorsports

The 2022 calendar year is approaching soon. Here is the list of the top 99 and career pro numbers for AMA Supercross and Motocross, as released by the AMA, with some context added.

Full list of 2022 AMA numbers.

Defending Champions

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

#1 in 450SX | Cooper Webb | Will Defend Title

Cooper Webb claimed his second 450SX title with Red Bull KTM in his third year with the Austrian team. Webb will once again have a #1 on his Red Bull KTM 450 SX-F when the gate drops in Anaheim, California, for the 2022 season opener. However, when Webb lines up for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship he will once again be #2, as he finished fourth in the 2021 450 Class standings.

#1W In 250SX West Region | Justin Cooper | Expected to Defend Title

The New York native claimed his first 250SX title last year and is expected to defend his title with a #1W on his Yamaha YZ250F in 2022. Once Cooper heads to Pro Motocross, he will return to his career number, #32. Cooper will be pointing out of the 250 Class following 2022, so this will be his last season before he jumps to the premier class in 2023.

#1E In 250SX East Region | Colt Nichols | Expected to Defend Title

A second title for the Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing team, Colt Nichols claimed the 250SX East Region title. He is expected to run the #1E plate in supercross in the 250SX East Region but will be #45 for Pro Motocross. Nichols’ #45 will be his new career number moving forward. Insert Colt 45 jokes here.

Justin Cooper and Colt Nichols will both be back with the Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing team in 2022.
Justin Cooper and Colt Nichols will both be back with the Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing team in 2022. Align Media

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

#1 In 450 Class | Dylan Ferrandis | Will Defend Title

What a year for the Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing team! In just their first year in the premier class, 450 rookie Dylan Ferrandis claimed the title—the team’s third title on the year. After an impressive rookie season in the premier class, Ferrandis will return to the Star squad in 2022 and will defend his #1 plate against the rest of the field. However, in supercross in January, Ferrandis will once again be #14 (his career number he earned after the 2019 season).

#1 In 250 Class | Jett Lawrence | Will Defend Title

Jett Lawrence became the first Australian to win the 250 Class Pro Motocross title while running #18. Since he won a national title, he was able to pick a new career number, so he stuck with #18. He will be repping the #18 on his Honda HRC CRF250R in supercross before slapping a #1 on it for Pro Motocross.

  • Jett Lawrence Align Media
  • Dylan Ferrandis Align Media

OTHER NOTES:

Career Numbers Lost

#4 | Blake Baggett

Baggett did not race in 2021 and therefore, did not earn enough points to keep his number. We have heard the AMA attempted to contact Baggett to ask if he wanted to keep his number one additional year, which is allowed if the rider requests it. Baggett did not respond. However, the number was not selected by either national champion (Ferrandis or Jett Lawrence) and will therefore remain unused in 2022. 

If he races in 2022, Blake Baggett will not be #4.
If he races in 2022, Blake Baggett will not be #4. Align Media

Save My Number!

#12 | Shane McElrath

McElrath raced two rounds of supercross before a back injury derailed what was going to be his first full season in the premier class. He is petitioning to keep his #12 for 2022, when he races aboard a Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS 450 SX-F.

#22 | Chad Reed

Reed did not race in 2021 but we heard from the AMA that the Australian did request to keep his #22 in 2022.

#46 | Justin Hill

Like Reed, Hill did not compete in 2021 either but asked to keep his number in 2022.

Chad Reed last raced at the 2020 Salt Lake City 7 Supercross.
Chad Reed last raced at the 2020 Salt Lake City 7 Supercross. Align Media

New Career Numbers and Other Number Highlights

There were four different career numbers earned this year (highlighted by ** below).

#4 | Not Taken

#5 | Not Taken

#8 | Not Taken

#13 | Not Taken (Out of superstition)

#18** | Jett Lawrence

As mentioned above, Lawrence had the opportunity to pick a single digit number since he won a national title, but he did not as he chose to stick with #18.

#20 | Broc Tickle

Tickle raced supercross with the SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda but moved into a testing role with the Monster Energy Kawasaki team towards the end of the year. There has yet to be anything announced if he could become a fill-in rider if needed, but if Tickle lines up he will have his career number #20 ready to go.

#30** | Jo Shimoda

Shimoda earned enough points to lock in a career number, so he will remain #30 for 2022 and beyond.

Jo Shimoda is locked in as #30 for 2022 and beyond.
Jo Shimoda is locked in as #30 for 2022 and beyond. Align Media

#45** | Colt Nichols

As mentioned above, Nichols is locked in with #45 as his new career number.

#53 | Martin Davalos

Martin Davalos earned #53 aboard his Monster Energy/Lucas Oil Team Tedder KTM 450 SX-F but announced his retirement prior to the 2021 Salt Lake City 1 Supercross. We do not expect him to race any points-paying races in 2022, but his number is reserved due to the 124 points the native of Ecuador earned.

#96** | Hunter Lawrence

The older Lawrence brother earned himself a new career number, choosing #96. Hunter raced as #96 in Europe in the FIM Motocross World Championship as a member of the Honda 114 Motorsports team before first racing his debut season in the U.S. in 2019 as #196. It’s good to see the Australian pick a number close to his heart.

#99 | RJ Wageman

Nod to the older Wageman brother for earning the final two-digit number for 2022, dropping his #621 from this year.

New Year, Same Number

The following riders have not earned career numbers but have lucked into earning the same number in consecutive years.

#34 | Max Anstie

After racing the 2020 season as #103, Anstie earned #34 for 2021. Well, after another solid year in 2021, Anstie repeated his placing in the national number standings and will once again be #34 in 2022—although you can expect to see him on a different bike than a Suzuki next year.

#69 | Robbie Wageman

Robbie Wageman has locked down the #69 for the second straight year.

Although not a career number, Max Anstie will again be #34 in 2022.
Although not a career number, Max Anstie will again be #34 in 2022. Align Media

Into the Double-Digits

These guys earned a number that will bump from from triple digits to two digits for 2022. 

#36 | Max Vohland

Vohland was #115 for his debut pro season but will be #36 as his first two-digit number.

#38 | Joshua Varize

Varize had a solid debut season of supercross and put in a strong effort in Pro Motocross (picking up a ride with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna for the final two rounds) and will move to the double digits from his #241.

The Summer of Justin Rodbell struck late this year, but he did enough to earn a number inside the top 60 for the second straight year. Here is Rodbell casually giving the fans a fist pump mid-moto while blasting out of a turn at The Wick 338.
The Summer of Justin Rodbell struck late this year, but he did enough to earn a number inside the top 60 for the second straight year. Here is Rodbell casually giving the fans a fist pump mid-moto while blasting out of a turn at The Wick 338. Mitch Kendra

#68 | Preston Kilroy

Kilroy dabbled in the pros in 2020 Pro Motocross before racing five rounds this season following the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. He will be #68 in 2022.

#47 | Seth Hammaker

Hammaker was #510 as an amateur before racing as #150 this year during his debut season as a pro. The Pennsylvania native will be #47 in 2022.

#58 | Ryan Surratt

After racing off-road desert races for several years, Surratt returned to the AMA Supercross and Motocross scene this year, putting in strong rides in the 450 Class late in the year. He moves from his #951 to #58 for 2022.

#60 | Thomas Do

Do will leave his #773 from 2021 behind as he moves to #60 next year. 

#63 | Jeremy Hand

Hand was #90 in 2019 but raced as #122 this year. He will be back in the two-digits next year as he will be #63.

Jeremy Hand
Jeremy Hand Mitch Kendra

#75 | Luke Neese

Neese will move from #125 to #75 for 2022.

#77 | Cedric Soubeyras

Soubeyras earned enough points aboard his #204 GasGas MC 250F in supercross to earn #77 for 2022. 

#76 | Devin Simonson

Simonson will move from #170 to #76 for 2022.

#78 | Cade Clason

Clason was #280 in 2021 but will be #78 for 2022. 

#79 | Hunter Schlosser

Schlosser will go from his #193 to #79.

#82 | Chris Canning

With the help of his sponsors, Canning was able to put together a solid full season of Pro Motocross. He will be into the top 100 from #376 he ran this year.

Chris Canning
Chris Canning Mitch Kendra

#84 | Scott Meshey

While running #441—oh and pursuing his MBA from Saint Leo University—Meshey put in a solid season that earned him a two-digit number for 2022.

#86 | Wilson Fleming

Fleming will jump from #185 to #86 for 2022. However, Fleming announced on September 4th that he plans to move on from racing professionally as he begins a career working for Leatt in the sales department.

#88 | Jacob Runkles

Runkles nation put in a great season of 450 Pro Motocross to earn a double-digit number for 2022.

#89 | Lane Shaw

Shaw will move from #124 in 2021 to #89 in 2022.

#91 | Brandon Scharer

The full-time ClubMX team trainer became a part-time rider this season, lining up for several rounds of Pro Motocross. He earned 29 points and a new career-best overall finish while running #307, giving him #91 for 2022 if he chooses to race again.

Brandon Scharer
Brandon Scharer Mitch Kendra

#92 | Jace Kessler

Kessler has moved to the pro ranks full-time and will not be #800 in 2022—Mike Alessi fans rejoice!

#93 | Tyler Stepek

Like Runkles, Stepek is another Maryland native who put together a great season in 450 Pro Motocross. His #314 becomes a #93 for 2022.

#98 | Dominique Thury

German native “Nique” Thury moved to the U.S. full-time prior to 2021. He—and his dog Bailey—live and train at ClubMX and his first year here earned him #98 for 2022.

Dominique
Dominique "Nique" Thury and his dog Bailey Mitch Kendra

Look A Like

#59 | Levi Kitchen

In 2022, Kitchen will be making his AMA Supercross debut and will don the #59, which his teammate Jarrett Frye wore in 2021. Frye will be #39 in 2022, so will the #59 will look similar this year it’s not the same guy from last year.

2022 AMA SX and MX Numbers

Here is the official press release from the AMA, with the numbers below.

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — The American Motorcyclist Association announced the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross and Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship professional competition numbers for pro-licensed riders.

The assigned professional numbers are used in competition, and the reigning champion races with the No. 1 plate when competing in the class or region in which the title was earned. When racing outside the rider’s title class or region, an assigned number is used.

2022 Top 100 and Career Pro Numbers for AMA Supercross and Motocross
* Career Numbers
**New Career Numbers for 2022

2022 AMA SX and MX Numbers

1 — 450SX Cooper Webb

1 — 450MX Dylan Ferrandis

1 — 250MX Jett Lawrence

1W — Justin Cooper

1E — Colt Nichols

2* — Cooper Webb

3* — Eli Tomac

6* — Jeremy Martin

7* — Aaron Plessinger

9* — Adam Cianciarulo

10* — Justin Brayton

11* — Kyle Chisholm

12* — Shane McElrath

14* — Dylan Ferrandis

15* — Dean Wilson

16* — Zach Osborne

17* — Joey Savatgy

18** — Jett Lawrence

19* — Justin Bogle

20* — Broc Tickle

21* — Jason Anderson

22* — Chad Reed

23* — Chase Sexton

24* — RJ Hampshire

25* — Marvin Musquin

26* — Alex Martin

27* — Malcolm Stewart

28 — Christian Craig

29 — Michael Mosiman

30** — Jo Shimoda

31 — Jalek Swoll

32* — Justin Cooper

33 — Austin Forkner

34 — Max Anstie

35 — Garrett Marchbanks

36 — Maximus Vohland

37 — Coty Schock

38 — Joshua Varize

39 — Jarrett Frye

40 — Dilan Schwartz

41 — Brandon Hartranft

42 — Ty Masterpool

43 — Carson Mumford

44 — Pierce Brown

45** — Colt Nichols

46* — Justin Hill

47 — Seth Hammaker

48 — Cameron McAdoo

49 — Nate Thrasher

50 — Stilez Robertson

51* — Justin Barcia

52 — Kyle Peters

53 — Martin Davalos

54 — Mitchell Oldenburg

55 — Justin Rodbell

56 — Joshua Osby

57 — Kevin Moranz

58 — Ryan Surratt

59 — Levi Kitchen

60 — Thomas Do

61 — Fredrik Noren

62 — Vince Friese

63 — Jeremy Hand

64 — Mitchell Harrison

65 — Grant Harlan

66 — Chris Blose

67 — Logan Karnow

68 — Preston Kilroy

69 — Robbie Wageman

70 — Ramyller Alves

71 — Ben LaMay

72 — John Short

73 — Benny Bloss

74 — Derek Kelley

75 — Luke Neese

76 — Devin Simonson

77 — Cedric Soubeyras

78 — Cade Clason

79 — Hunter Schlosser

80 — Enzo Lopes

81 — Jace Owen

82 — Chris Canning

83 — Tyler Bowers

84 — Scott Meshey

85 — Hunter Sayles

86 — Wilson Fleming

87 — Alex Ray

88 — Jacob Runkles

89 — Lane Shaw

90 — Jordon Smith

91 — Brandon Scharer

92 — Jace Kessler

93 — Tyler Stepek

94* — Ken Roczen

95 — Justin Starling

96** — Hunter Lawrence

97 — Jerry Robin

98 — Dominique Thury

99 — RJ Wageman

The November 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now