2025 Progressive GNCC Racing
Camp Coker Bullet: Overall Results
March 29, 2025
Overall Race Results
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ben Kelley
|03:00:23.199
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
|2
|Liam Draper
|03:00:45.772
|Auckland, New Zealand
|Yamaha
|3
|Grant Davis
|03:00:55.787
|Meshoppen, PA
|KTM
|4
|Steward Baylor
|03:03:09.838
|Belton, SC
|Kawasaki
|5
|Angus Riordan
|03:03:21.776
|Australia
|KTM
|6
|Cody J Barnes
|03:03:22.939
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
|7
|Michael Witkowski
|03:05:25.818
|North Liberty, IN
|Honda
|8
|Kailub Russell
|03:05:39.690
|Boonville, NC
|Yamaha
|9
|Josh Toth
|03:05:41.291
|Winstead, CT
|Kawasaki
|10
|Jason T Tino
|03:06:33.891
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|GasGas
|11
|Josh Strang
|03:08:06.898
|Inverell, Australia
|Beta
|12
|Evan Smith
|03:08:17.859
|Jefferson, GA
|Yamaha
|13
|Craig Delong
|03:09:11.850
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|14
|Brody Johnson
|03:09:23.948
|Landrum, SC
|Honda
|15
|Joseph R Cunningham
|03:10:37.279
|Murray City, OH
|Honda
|16
|Lane Whitmer
|03:11:19.564
|Amity, PA
|GasGas
|17
|Hunter Smith
|03:11:32.096
|Gainesville, TX
|KTM
|18
|Nicholas Defeo
|03:12:14.432
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|Kawasaki
|19
|Chase N Landers
|03:12:48.731
|Monterey, TN
|KTM
|20
|Ricky Russell
|03:13:04.010
|Duvall, WA
|OTH
|27
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|03:20:05.279
|Australia
|Husqvarna
|44
|Ryder Lafferty
|03:30:07.911
|Millville, NJ
|Honda
|150
|Thad Duvall
|02:08:55.538
|Williamstown, WV
|KTM
|209
|Jonathan Girroir
|01:32:01.278
|Southwick, MA
|KTM
|244
|Jason C Lipscomb
|00:36:11.118
|Parkersburg, WV
|Yamaha