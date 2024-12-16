Results Archive
Supercross
Birmingham
News
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Europe
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Lucas Coenen
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 5
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Apr 6
News
Upcoming
GNCC
The Old Gray
Fri Apr 11
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Philadelphia
Sat Apr 12
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 13
News
Full Schedule

2025 Progressive GNCC Racing

Camp Coker Bullet: Overall Results

Moree's Sportsman's Preserve
Society Hill, SC United States
March 29, 2025

Overall Race Results

Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Ben Kelley Ben Kelley 03:00:23.199 Harwinton, CT United States KTM
2 Liam Draper Liam Draper 03:00:45.772 Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha
3 Grant Davis Grant Davis 03:00:55.787 Meshoppen, PA United States KTM
4 Steward Baylor Steward Baylor 03:03:09.838 Belton, SC United States Kawasaki
5 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 03:03:21.776 Australia Australia KTM
6 Cody J Barnes Cody J Barnes 03:03:22.939 Sterling, IL United States Honda
7 Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski 03:05:25.818 North Liberty, IN United States Honda
8 Kailub Russell Kailub Russell 03:05:39.690 Boonville, NC United States Yamaha
9 Josh Toth Josh Toth 03:05:41.291 Winstead, CT United States Kawasaki
10 Jason T Tino Jason T Tino 03:06:33.891 Phillipsburg, NJ United States GasGas
11 Josh Strang Josh Strang 03:08:06.898 Inverell, Australia Australia Beta
12 Evan Smith Evan Smith 03:08:17.859 Jefferson, GA United States Yamaha
13 Craig Delong Craig Delong 03:09:11.850 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
14 Brody Johnson Brody Johnson 03:09:23.948 Landrum, SC United States Honda
15 Joseph R Cunningham Joseph R Cunningham 03:10:37.279 Murray City, OH United States Honda
16 Lane Whitmer Lane Whitmer 03:11:19.564 Amity, PA United States GasGas
17 Hunter Smith Hunter Smith 03:11:32.096 Gainesville, TX United States KTM
18 Nicholas Defeo Nicholas Defeo 03:12:14.432 Myrtle Beach, SC United States Kawasaki
19 Chase N Landers Chase N Landers 03:12:48.731 Monterey, TN United States KTM
20 Ricky Russell Ricky Russell 03:13:04.010 Duvall, WA United States OTH
27 Lyndon Snodgrass Lyndon Snodgrass 03:20:05.279 Australia Australia Husqvarna
44 Ryder Lafferty Ryder Lafferty 03:30:07.911 Millville, NJ United States Honda
150 Thad Duvall Thad Duvall 02:08:55.538 Williamstown, WV United States KTM
209 Jonathan Girroir Jonathan Girroir 01:32:01.278 Southwick, MA United States KTM
244 Jason C Lipscomb Jason C Lipscomb 00:36:11.118 Parkersburg, WV United States Yamaha
Read Now
April 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now