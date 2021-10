Team Solitaire/Nuclear Blast Yamaha Welcomes Ryan Surratt with Unique Announcement

Team Solitaire/Nuclear Blast Yamaha has announced the signing of Ryan Surratt. The California native has competed in AMA Supercross and Motocross since 2017 but from 2019 through 2020 raced several off-road series out west, most notably the World Off Road Championship Series (WORCS) series. Surratt made his return to the SX and MX scene in 2021, completing in two Monster Energy AMA Supercross main events in the 250SX West Region (18th at Daytona and 20th at Arlington 1 Supercross) aboard a PR-MX Kawasaki KX250. Then, when the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship began, Surratt began competing in the premier class abord a Husqvarna FC 450. This summer he competed in all 12 rounds of Pro Motocross, finishing 18th in the standings with a season-best eighth in the final two motos of the year at the Hangtown Motocross Classic for a new career-best seventh overall. In an interview in August, Surratt said he practiced on a two-stroke during the week and borrowed the FC 450 on the weekends.

“The bike I’m racing right now, I’m just borrowing it from Team Allsouth. My two-strokes are the only bikes I own right now. I have a Honda two-stroke and a KTM 300 enduro two-stroke. I practice on those during the week. I don’t know, I like two-strokes! I do [have the Husqvarna FC 450 during the week], but I’m saving it for the races. During the week I practice on the two-strokes.”

Read the full interview with Surratt here.

As we noted when the 2022 AMA SX and MX numbers were announced, Surratt was #951 in 2021. That's not the highest number to race this year, but he will be the highest number to make his way into the two digit ranks for 2022, as he will become #58.

"It’s pretty cool to have national number 58," Surratt said in a team statement. "A lot of people try earning a number every year, and only a handful achieve it."