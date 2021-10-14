Team Solitaire/Nuclear Blast Yamaha Welcomes Ryan Surratt with Unique Announcement

"I’m honored to be apart of Team Solitaire Nuclear Blast Yamaha Racing, feels like a home already and I can’t wait to see what we all can achieve this season," Surratt said.

Below is the full—and unique—announcement from Team Solitaire/Nuclear Blast Yamaha:

The Moment - Welcome to Team Solitaire

September 11, 2021 at 2:33pm PST…that was ‘the moment’ we realized we

had a soft spot for Ryan Surratt. At the time, we honestly had no idea

if we’d sign him, but we instantly become a fan!

It wasn’t too long after the first 450 moto at Hangtown had been

completed and as we walked back into the pits to check in on a few

riders we had been talking with for 2022, we noticed the exhaustion

riders were experiencing. Whether it was factory riders or even some

privateers, people were handing or dumping water on them, padding them

down with cold towels, or preparing cold water tubs to hop into to

recover for moto two. But not this kid…

After crossing the finish line a career best 8th place and looking fresh

as he did earlier that morning, Surratt took off his own gear and did so

with a little zip in his step. After walking over to his cooler to grab

a Dr. Pepper and a Lunchable to snack on, he began prepping goggles for

the next moto. Surratt had just spent the entire summer in his van by

himself chasing a dream, and after scoring the best moto finish of his

career it was goggle prep time before moto two with a smile on his face.

We have no idea what the 2022 season will look like for Ryan Surratt,

all we can tell you is that there is a belief in his ability from

everyone on this team. But more importantly…for us, this was about

giving a kid 100% of our effort and support because after so many ups

and downs, he still gives his dream 100%.

Welcome to the team Surry…

