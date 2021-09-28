Results Archive
MXGP of
Sardegna
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Kay De Wolf
GNCC
Burr Oak
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Motocross of Nations
Nations Results
  1. Italy
  2. Netherlands
  3. United Kingdom
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Oct 3
Upcoming
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Sat Oct 9
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun Oct 10
Watch: 2022 AMA Supercross & Motocross National Numbers

September 28, 2021 4:20pm | by: &

The 2022 AMA Supercross and Motocross National Numbers have been announced for the upcoming season. With four new riders earning career numbers, a noticeable lost number, and many more interesting tidbits, we felt it best to provide an update on what everyone will look like when the calendar year turns over. Be sure to check out the full list of 2022 AMA Supercross and Motocross national numbers.

*Footage courtesy of NBC Sports and Feld Motor Sports.

