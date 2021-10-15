Team Solitaire/Nuclear Blast Yamaha Announces Extension with Robbie Wageman

The following is a press release from Team Solitaire/Nuclear Blast Yamaha:

On the heels of our Ryan Surratt announcement, Team Solitaire is proud to confirm that Robbie Wageman has been extended through the 2022 season and will be lining up for the third year in a row under the Team Solitaire Nuclear Blast Yamaha Racing banner.

The extension comes after Wageman rode to career best finishes in both Supercross and Motocross in 2021 on a Yamaha earning career #69 for the second year in a row. 2021 also saw Wageman grab a win at the 2-Stroke World Championship, which made it an even easier decision for the team to go all in for 2022 with a full semi/team effort for the event this coming April. The plan will be to run Ryan Surratt in 125 Pro and have Wageman defend his #1 plate in the 250 Pro class.

Team Solitaire’s Chris Elliott spoke to their 250W Supercross roster and the decision to race the 2-Stroke World Championship, “Extending Wageman was a no brainer for us…we love Robbie and the whole Wageman family and that makes it fun to be at the races, we really think that 2022 will be his break out season. It took us a while to decide on a second guy, but what did it for us was Ryan Surratt’s dedication, his

great attitude toward riding, and really just life in general. After we had locked up these two and knowing we’d have the backing of Yamaha and their new YZ125 and YZ250 platforms it only made sense to mix some gas and go racing. To us, the 2-stroke effort is 100% #FORTHEFANS, not only do we plan on competing at the event, fans will be able to follow along on the builds and you know we are going to film some riding content along the way. Yamaha has stepped in a big way for us this year and we are stoked!”

Both Wageman and Surratt have plans to race the 450 class at select rounds with the option of some outdoors upon the completion of the 2022 Supercross season.

