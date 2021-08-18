SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda Welcomes Return of Justin Brayton

Yesterday Justin Brayton thanked the team he rode for in 2021, Muc-Off Honda, for a great season. The send off made it appear that Brayton was possibly heading into retirement, but instead today an announcement has come explaining Brayton will reunite with one of his previous employers for what is expected to be his final season. The following press release is from the SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda team:

Spokane, Washington—MotoConcepts Racing (MCR) is excited to announce the return of Justin Brayton to their roster for the 2022 Supercross season.

Brayton enters his farewell season with an impressive resume, including a multi-year reign as the Australian Supercross champion, a consistent top-five finisher, and his record-setting race in 2018 when he became the oldest racer in history to secure a 450SX Main Event victory at the famed Daytona race.

Brayton shares the team’s enthusiasm to be back under the MCR tent. “Mike Genova and I have had a great relationship from the time we met and I’m excited to be back alongside him and the MCR team. I’ve learned a lot from him not only at the races but outside of racing as well. We’ve maintained our close friendship the past couple years even when I haven’t been on the team. My trust in Tony Alessi as the team manager is very high so I couldn’t be happier to be back with the team that helped me win the Daytona Supercross. It’s an exciting time in my career,” said Brayton