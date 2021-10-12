Lots of things happening in our sport in terms of riders switching teams, we’re still waiting for the Aaron Plessinger to Red Bull KTM news to drop of course and we’ve already had the Eli Tomac to Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing week here on Racer X, Malcolm Stewart to Rockstar Energy Husqvarna, Justin Brayton back to SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda, and Jason Anderson to Monster Energy Kawasaki.

But, as someone that was in the pits for a long time as a mechanic, this is also the season where mechanics and team personnel are looking to line up what and where they want to work for the next year. Trust me, as the nationals wind down the amount of riders going from truck to truck is dwarfed by the mechanics and other industry people lingering around trying to see if there’s an opening for a job that pays better or is just better.

It does seem that for 2022, we’re going to see some big switches in the pits for mechanics and trainers, more turnover than usual in my eyes. Let’s cover some of the bigger ones we know of and apologies if you’ve switched teams and aren’t on this list, my bad.

Okay, ready? Here we go…

Former factory rider Michael Byrne is leaving his long-time position as team manager for the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS team to go work for Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb as a trainer/riding coach. Webb left the Baker’s Factory late last summer. Byrne’s a smart guy, he’s got the keys now and he's very good at helping riders get better, especially in whoops. Anyone want to bet that Coop's whoop speed doesn’t get better?

Jade Dungey had a lot of success with Chase Sexton as his mechanic at HRC Honda but he’s taking his talents to Red Bull KTM to apparently work for Aaron Plessinger, who’s apparently going to ride for KTM next year.