Josh Cartwright has landed a home for the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Florida native graduated from Florida State University in December 2018 then put all of his chips into focusing on racing full-time. He raced the 2019 250SX East Region, finishing 20th in points, with a season-best 14th at the Detroit Supercross.

In 2020, Cartwright signed with the PR-MX Kawasaki team, as he made the jump to the 450SX Class. The jump wasn’t easy, but he managed to get into the Oakland Supercross 450SX main event in his fifth attempt. Unfortunately, it was the only main event he made that year, although he came close a few times—most notably crashing out of the Glendale Supercross Triple Crown LCQ while in a transfer spot. In his second year on the team in 2021, Cartwright was set to race the premier class again but suffered a fractured ankle in December, causing him to spend a majority of the season on the sidelines. When he returned to the championship, he made one main event, the Salt Lake City 1 Supercross—which was celebrated with a huge fist pump across the finish line once qualifying.

Now, the college graduate has signed with Bubba Pauli’s International SX Race Team for 2022. Cartwright took to Instagram late Monday night to announce his deal.