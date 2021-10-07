Enzo Lopes Returns to ClubMX Yamaha for 2022 SX & MX

After racing with the Phoenix Honda Racing team in 2021, Enzo Lopes will return to the ClubMX Yamaha team for 2022. Lopes' 2021 season was impacted by injuries: he suffered a dislocated shoulder and wrist injury at the opening-round Houston 1 Supercross and since he did not lineup for the night show he was able to switch from the 250SX East Region to the 250SX West Region. He competed in six rounds of the 250SX West Region, finishing with a season-best seventh at the Atlanta 3 Supercross.

Lopes raced for ClubMX Yamaha in 2020—finishing fifth in the 250SX East Region standings. The Brazilian-born rider will compete in both Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship aboard a ClubMX Yamaha YZ250F. The team is also expected to race both the 250SX East and West Regions of Monster Energy AMA Supercross as well as the full Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, announcing more news in the near future. Below is the full press release from the team on Lopes’ new deal.

Chesterfield, South Carolina—Brazilian born Enzo Lopes may not be a household name in the United Sates .... Yet! Do not underestimate the level of talent he brings to the team in 2022. Lopes had a very successful amateur career before he turned pro in 2018. From there he bounced around to a few teams and still managed to finish a very respectable 5th overall on a ClubMX Yamaha in the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250 East division amassing several top 10 finishes along the way.

You have previously seen Lopes when he participated in the Red Bull Straight Rhythm for a few years and also at the Motocross de Nations on Team Brazil. His talent lies just under the radar, waiting to break out and the 2022 season will be just the opportunity he has been looking for.

Lopes racing for the ClubMX Yamaha team in 2020.