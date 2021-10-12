On the PulpMX Show, Matthes acknowledged the SGB team’s switch to Hondas for 2022 and announced Clason will be joining the team as well. Clason said the following on the deal:

“I have, and I’m rather excited about it! ...I talked to Jason [Butschky, team owner] last year, and I stayed where I was. He didn’t really have anything to offer me. He contacted me right after supercross, this year, and we talked basically all of outdoors and he made me a pretty good offer. There were just certain things at the other team that I just wasn’t super stoked on that I didn’t really see changing. They were great, they had a lot of really good sponsors, my bike was great. I had no complaints about things that happened at the races, stuff like that. I had a great program, I was stoked about it. But there were some things moving forward that I didn’t really want to be a part of and played a big decision into it and, yeah, I’m stoked. Jason made me a really good offer. I’m happy to be over there. We have a good group of people around us. I like Jason, I’ve been to the shop three times now and hung out with them and just seeing what it was all about. And that was even before I signed with them because I wanted to make sure I was making the right decision. And it’s been good so far.”

“I just picked up my bike Saturday. …I haven’t ridden it at all, not once. …I used to like the old Honda really good. Obviously, it’s really different but I think it’s more geared towards supercross, the way the bike setup is, which I’m fine with. I’d say 70 percent of our year is based on how we do in that aspect of racing so that’s where I feel like that’s where my main focus is at least going to be for a majority of the time being. I’m super stoked on the bike. …indoors and out, I’m doing 29 races. All of them.”

“I think it’s a step up. I think they are making strides to grow as well. There are going to be a lot of cool new things going on with us. There’s going to be, I believe, four of us there, I think everyone is locked in, but I don’t know what I’m allowed to say.”