FLY Racing’s 2021 line has been improved and expanded, offering the industry’s widest range of moto and off-road products. Led by the revolutionary Formula helmet featuring Rheon technology, FLY Racing has taken big steps forward with the all new Lite pant and Zone Pro goggle. Debuted at this year’s Monster Energy AMA Supercross by Justin Brayton and the Muc-Off Honda team, the Zone Pro goggle delivers premium performance from a brand you know and trust. Fearless Pursuit. FLY Racing.

The opening round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship has come and gone and Weege and JT join me to discuss everything that happened from THE Jett Lawrence to Dylan Ferrandis, the track, the ups and downs of Chase Sexton, Eli Tomac and the panic button, and more.

Listen to the Fox Raceway 1 National review podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.