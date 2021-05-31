Picking up right where he left off at this very same track last year, Jett Lawrence walked out of Fox Raceway on Saturday with the winner’s trophy. But unlike last year, Lawrence still has the whole season ahead of him and now holds the championship lead in the 250 Class in just his second full year of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The win seemed to be an emotional one for Lawrence and his usual upbeat demeanor was on full display once the dust had settled. We had a chance to catch up with Saturday’s big winner via Zoom a few hours after the race.

Racer X: Jett, big day for you. Started off fastest in practice. I think that kind of set the tone. You kind of know where you’re at, where you want to be. I know you did mention that anybody can do one fast lap, but you backed it up. You didn’t get a great start in the first moto, but you battled through the field, carved through the pack, got up there at the end, made a run. Even got a little run on Jeremy there to close the gap good. Second moto got the start you needed. Went to work and ended up pulling out the win. Is it the track? Do you just love Pala? Is this your spot? What’s the special magic with this track and are you just feeling like this is your step to becoming that legit title contender and being there every week for the rest of the season?

Jett Lawrence: My day went pretty smoothly in practice, like you said, going P1. I also said anyone can do a fast lap, so it didn’t really mean too much. But first moto I didn’t give myself very good hopes of a podium at least. I ended up carving my way through into third and then Vohland had some bad luck with a bike malfunction, so I ended up going to second. I could still see Jeremy up there. I kind of put up a little bit of a charge but I didn’t want to overdo it and make a silly mistake like I feel like I would used to. I would probably go and send it and end up weeding myself. I just kind of kept my same pace and I ended up closing the gap a little bit. I’m like, that’s good to know where he’s at, where I’m at. Then going into the second moto I was kind of hoping to get a better start or at least be in the top ten because I know can charge my way to the front after that first moto. Sure enough, I think I was in eighth or something. Made my way through into third. It took me a while to kind of figure out what the two Star boys were doing up front. They were both really on it. I couldn’t get close enough at first to kind of read where their lines were and study them a little bit. J-Mart ended up making a little mistake in one spot, so I was able to kind of capitalize on that and get close enough to kind of watch what he’s doing, because obviously he has the most experience out of everyone in the class right now so it’s good to learn from him. I ended up getting the pass done a few laps after that which was really good. Then I kind of set my eyes straight onto [Justin] Cooper and caught him fairly quick, thankfully. I think he might have made a mistake. Then I ended up get the pass done on the same lap as I got J-Mart, which is really good. Pala is a good track. It was really square-edged and technical today, so I feel like it kind of helped me a little bit. Today I just felt really good. I feel like if it was at any other track, it would have been the same. I just felt really good on the track and felt really strong because I’ve been putting the work in. I’m glad to see that’s actually paying off so I can’t wait for next weekend to hopefully maybe do something similar.