In the preseason press conference for the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha’s Dylan Ferrandis said he was feeling great coming into the season, but he had no idea where he would stack up against a very experience field of 450 riders. Ferrandis, the 2020 250 National Motocross Champion, would be making his motocross debut on a 450 at the season opener at Fox Raceway in Pala, California. Well, he’s clearly having no trouble adapting to the bike, as he grabbed the overall win. As expected, it was a hotly-contested event, as Ferrandis just edged Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen and his own teammate Aaron Plessinger for the win. And in the first moto, Ferrandis barely held off Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton by 0.099 seconds!

Ferrandis spoke with the media after the race.

Racer X: Dylan, congrats. Really fantastic ride. Now that you have the red plate, does it change your game plan at all going into round two? Or keep going with what you had going into round one?

Dylan Ferrandis: No, it’s always the same. Round two I will try my best and see what we get after the weekend. Like I said before, this 450 field is so gnarly with so many past champions in the top ten or twelve. Anything can happen. It’s going to be normal I think to have a bad day and to be off the podium sometimes for many riders, but we will see. I will try the best I can and try to hold this red plate, for sure.

What was the reaction like from the Star team when you got? Obviously a big result for those guys as well and everybody in your corner.

I think it was a big relief for all the Yamaha people because they are looking for that win for a long time now and giving them that win at round one was really important. I think everybody just had this relief of “Okay, now we’ve got one win and we’re back. We’re back on the top spot.” So I think that was the most reaction from everybody. Also happy to have put so much work in with everybody in the team, but also for me because I'm quite hard with the people in my team for having the best bike and always doing more and always testing more and putting another hour on the track, go in early and leave the track late. I think I’ve been really hard on them the last four weeks and maybe over the last five seasons also. I think it was a big relief just to see all the hard work we spent all the testing and everything, the hours we spent finally paid off.