The 250 class of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship always presents a variety of riders at different stages of development. From yesterday’s media conference, we plucked three different riders to get an understanding of varied expectations for the summer. With Max Vohland you get a fresh-faced rookie, with RJ Hampshire a rider who is trying to rebound after a series of injuries, and with Hunter Lawrence a rider who comes in with momentum after a strong Monster Energy AMA Supercross campaign. Here are their key thoughts before round one this Saturday.

Max Vohland | Red Bull KTM

Racer X: Monster Energy Supercross, you didn’t get all the races in due to a hip injury. Are you in recovery mode or are you 100 percent ready for motocross?

Max Vohland: Honestly, the injury wasn’t that bad. It sounds bad on paper, but I was up and walking within two weeks and riding in three, so I’ve had some extra time to get ready and I feel 100 percent ready for the season. I’ve been pretty fast when I’ve been riding recently. The team is stoked, and my dad is stoked, and I’m stoked, so we’re shooting probably around the top five. That would be a great goal and it would be better if we’re even above that. Of course, top ten if that doesn’t happen.

How much more confident are you going into this series compared to supercross six months ago?

Yeah, supercross, I had the time, but I was also just getting onto the 250 [Vohland raced a 125 as an amateur in 2020] so I was still getting used to the bike, even. I was still a little behind the 8 ball when it came to that. Motocross, that’s what I grew up doing, and of course my dad has so much experience racing it, and also in the GPs and all that. And I’ve had more time to get used to the bike. I feel great, I’m riding awesome. We will see how it goes.