This year’s 250 Class in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship could go in any number of directions. We already spoke with three riders (RJ Hampshire, Maximus Vohland, and Hunter Lawrence) to get a feel for pre-season expectations, but here’s another trio who all hope to battle for this year’s #1 plate: Justin Cooper, Jett Lawrence, and Jeremy Martin.

Justin Cooper | Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha

Racer X: You won the 250SX West Championship this year. How was the break?

Justin Cooper: Yeah, we had a little more of a break coming in. I was able to take a solid few days off and then get back into it. It was good having a break, because we didn’t have much of one during supercross, and then obviously I was hurt before that. It’s been tough getting into motocross and getting through the motos, but we have a limited amount of time to prepare for these things. We’ve done as many motos as we could. I feel like I’m prepared as I can be. Coming off a supercross championship I have some confidence, so we’ll do the best we can.

Last year you started injured, so it was a slow start to the nationals. But you had a great start to the series in 2018 and 2019 but you weren’t quite able to stay in the title hunt after that. Is there something you learned from those seasons? The season is really long. Is there something that changes throughout the season?

Yeah, I’m trying to figure that out with myself as well! I always come out super-hot at the start of a series, and then I like dwindle off at the end. I don’t know what it is. I definitely had to figure it out this year because I came out and won the first round, and it was in the back of my head. I couldn’t do that again. I had to get it done this year. It’s just staying on top of it. The series is definitely long, and with both series going on as well, by the end of the outdoor series you’re kind of tired and over it. In order to stay with that title fight you need to tough it out and be there no matter what. It’s something I’ve been trying to figure out for myself. You guys all see it as well. It’s just not very clear to me what’s going on, either. It’s hard to figure out, even from my standpoint. I just need to work on it and do the best I can.

You have a lot of fast teammates. You guys ride together. Where do you stack up? Give me a list.

So, the team, we kind of flip flop. We have the East and West guys. Every time we race supercross they ride outdoors, and then it flip flops. We’ve really only had these last two or three weeks to ride the tracks together. Everyone is going pretty darned fast, it’s kind of hard to separate. It’s going to be a really good season from a fan’s standpoint. There are so many guys who are healthy, ready to go and trying to prove a point. From a team standpoint, I feel like I’m always pretty strong, but those guys are always right there behind me. I would expect any of those guys to be up there at any time.