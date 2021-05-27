Who’s Hot

Motivation is always pivotal for this series. After a long Monster Energy AMA Supercross campaign, some riders are burnt out and not exactly fired up. Others have been sitting out for a while, though, and are looking at this series as redemption. Those are where I place my money for success.

Adam Cianciarulo finished second in this series last year and should be prepared for battle on a track he has ridden a lot lately. I think he will be on the podium Saturday.

Chase Sexton doesn’t fit my “missed SX” category but I think he views this summer as a breakout opportunity. He won this round last year so watch for #23 to show up in a big way at Pala.

Zach Osborne is your defending champ and has had plenty of time to get into motocross form. I am curious to see how he fares at a SoCal opener compared to Loretta Lynn’s last year, but I do believe he needs a solid start to get the momentum ball rolling in the right direction.

Cooper Webb is coming off the SX title and should be fully transitioned with the extended break. I am more curious than sure about how this summer plays out for the #2 but make no mistake, if Webb’s heart is into this series, he will be a force.

Eli Tomac is making his final campaign on a Monster Energy Kawasaki and will surely want to reclaim the motocross championship that he held for three consecutive years. We haven’t seen as dominant of an Eli for a year or so, again posing more questions than answers for this summer.

Marvin Musquin’s 1-2 ending to Monster Energy Supercross bodes well for summer. He looks to finally be fully recovered from his knee injury and that is dangerous for everyone else. I am sure Marvin knows that title chances are dwindling each time the earth circles the sun, making the present a great opportunity.