The sixth round (of 17) of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, February 6, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST on Peacock Premium. Both Peacock Premium and NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of the night show beginning at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

TV | Online Schedule