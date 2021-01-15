Team Tedder

The team has signed Martin Davalos and Dakota Tedderthrough the 2022 season.

Notes: Davalos is back with Team Tedder for a second year, after finishing 13th in the 2020 450SX standings in his first year full-time in the premier class of AMA Supercross.

Notes: Tedder has been dealing with a lingering wrist injury that has kept him sidelined for two full seasons, as his last race was the 2018 Las Vegas Supercross. A procedure in 2020 should have fixed his problems as he looks to return to the gates this year.

PR-MX Pelletier Kawasaki

The Canadian-based team has a six-rider effort for 2021.

Notes: Clason did not make any main events in 2020 but is returning to the team for another year.

Josh Cartwright

Notes: Cartwright was set to return to the team in 2021 for a second year but he suffered a fractured ankle right before the start of the new calendar year that will keep him out indefinitely.

Notes: The French rider has joined the team because of Cartwright’s injury. Macler competed in five 250SX West Region events in 2020, finishing 26th in the standings.

SGB Racing/Maxxis/Babbitt’s Kawasaki

The team debuted in 2020 and is back with another multi-rider roster. There are four 450SX riders with AJ Catanzaro, Alex Ray, Jeremy Smith, and Justin Rodbell, and Jordan Jarvis will compete in the 250 Class.

Notes: Rodbell only has two 250SX East Region rounds of supercross under his belt but put in a strong showing in the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. He will make his debut in the premier class of supercross this weekend.

Notes: Ray is back with the Maryland-based Kawasaki team for a second year. He finished 23rd in the 2020 450SX standings after making nine main events.

Notes: Like Rodbell, Smith only one 250SX East Region main event to his name (the 2017 Detroit Supercross) but put in a strong effort in Pro Motocross.

Notes: Catanzaro is back with the SGB team as well, although he has not raced an AMA race since the 2019 Detroit Supercross.