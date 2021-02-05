I wanted to ask you about the dirt at Indy as well because a lot of guys were saying that normally Indy breaks down everywhere, but we’re kind of not seeing it break down a lot in the turns and the tops of the jumps. It’s kind of like more in the transitions that it’s really breaking down. Is that almost sketchier then because you guys are clipping pegs in transition, but then getting shot to the moon? The corners kind of get you set up a lot better, but then the track is still really rutty.

For sure. This is actually my first time racing Indy. I was hurt in 2019 the last time they had it here. So, I ride on that BWR team and Carlen Gardner rides the 450 class, so we’re always talking after practice. He rides the 450B practice, which is the last practice before they go out and clean up the track. So, I kind of get to see and hear how bad it is for him. My practice compared to his, it’s like two completely different tracks. It’s not terrible for my practice, but it’s definitely gnarly. Like you said, and Carlen mentioned this, at the bottoms and in-between the jumps is foot-peg-deep ruts, but then they go away at the top of the jump, so the rut ends and the kicker kind of ends so you kind of just have to look ahead, pick a rut, and really just hope for the best. It’s terrifying. You’re riding 15 minutes and it takes a lot of mental strength too because you’re landing off every jump. So, you’re in the air every jump. Not only do you have to take a deep breath, but you have to look ahead and say, “Okay, I’m going to hit this rut.” And you’re doing that probably eight or nine times throughout a lap for 20 laps. It’s crazy. With the turns, it’s a little bit looser it seems like on top. It just kind of depends how they prep it with the skid steer. Like you said, it’s kind of two different types of soil. You get the hard pack, slick stuff where I washed the front out, and then you get the super gnarly, foot-peg-deep ruts. So, it’s weird.

You also mentioned it’s the second year for you on the BWR team. How is everything going with that program? Are you gelling with the team well?

Yeah. The team is really, really awesome. For myself, having done a full privateer deal the two years prior to that, it was like waking up on Christmas morning and seeing presents under the tree. I had a mechanic. I had a race bike that was a strict race bike. I didn’t practice on it. They would have graphics, tires. It’s not by any means a big budget team. They can do all the stuff. They kind of work within their means, but the guys over there are all really, really awesome. They’re all educated. They all kind of see what type of rider you are. For them, they see my potential and they want me to ride to that potential. They’re not coming back to the rig like, “Why didn’t you get fifth place there?” For them, if they see that I’m 11th, 10th, 9th-place guy, then that’s kind of where they want me to be. If it doesn’t happen, then it’s not a big deal. The bike awesome. Brian [White] is really, really talented with suspension and motor work. So, this is actually one of the fastest 250s I’ve ever rode. It’s also one of the best handling bikes. I know Honda kind of gets some crap because it corners really well and it handles well, but it kind of comes stock with a little bit less power. But he does some stuff in that engine. I know it’s not a lot, but he makes it very, very fast. We use Bryan McDonald over at Performance to Win. He films us with the iPad and then he kind of compares us to people. On straight-line stuff, our bike is just as fast as some of the factory bikes. So, to see that is really cool. I’m more than happy with what they do for me. More than anything I’m just grateful because it takes a lot of the pressure off myself.