How to Watch: Fox Raceway, Mason-Dixon GNCC, and MXGP of Spain

How to Watch Fox Raceway, Mason-Dixon GNCC, and MXGP of Spain

October 9, 2020 12:00pm

The final round of the nine-round 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will kick off on Saturday, October 10, at the Fox Raceway in Pala, California.

Action kicks off with live qualifying beginning at 1:10 p.m. ET/10:10 a.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. The first gate drops of the day (the first 250 Class moto) will be broadcast live on MAVTV and NBC Sports Gold starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

The second 250 moto will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Gold starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT and will be followed by the second 450 moto, broadcast live on NBC Sports Gold starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of the second motos on Saturday as well.

The 11th round (of 13) of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing Series will take place this weekend with the Mason Dixon GNCC at Mathews Farm in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania. Tune in to RacerTV.com on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET for the pro quad race and on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET for the pro bike race.

The 12th round of the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship will also take place this weekend as the championship heads to intu Xanadú-Arroyomolinos in Spain for the MXGP of Spain on Sunday, October 11.

Below is your viewing guide for the weekend.

LUCAS OIL AMA PRO MOTOCROSS championship

TV | Online Schedule

  • Motocross

    Fox Raceway

     Saturday, October 10
    Fox Raceway at Pala
    Pala, CA US United States
    • Qualifying
      October 10 - 1:10 PM
      nbc-sports-gold
    • 250 Moto 1
      October 10 - 4:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 250 Moto 1
      October 10 - 4:00 PM
      nbc-sports-gold
    • 450 Moto 1
      October 10 - 5:00 PM
      nbc-sports-gold
    • 450 Moto 1
      October 10 - 5:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 250 Moto 2
      October 10 - 6:00 PM
      nbc-sports-gold
    • 250 Moto 2
      October 10 - 6:00 PM
      nbc-sports
    • 450 Moto 2
      October 10 - 7:00 PM
      nbc-sports-gold
    • 450 Moto 2
      October 10 - 7:00 PM
      nbc-sports
Motocross TV Schedule
The 2020 Fox Raceway National broadcast/streaming schedule.
The 2020 Fox Raceway National broadcast/streaming schedule. Pro Motocross

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

TV | Online Schedule

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Spain

     Sunday, October 11
    intu Xanadú-Arroyomolinos
    Arroyomolinos ES Spain
    • MX2 Free/Time Practice
      October 11 - 3:20 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Free/Time Practice
      October 11 - 4:30 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 1
      October 11 - 6:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 1
      October 11 - 7:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2
      October 11 - 9:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 2
      October 11 - 10:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 (Delayed)
      October 11 - 11:00 PM
      cbs-sports-network
    • MXGP Race 2 (Delayed)
      October 12 - 12:00 AM
      cbs-sports-network
MXGP TV Schedule

GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY

TV | Online Schedule

GNCC TV Schedule

2020 Standings

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Motocross

450 Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA United States325
2Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States301
3Marvin Musquin La Reole France283
4Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States278
5Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States245
Full Standings
Motocross

250 Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France352
2Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States334
3Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States254
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States251
5Alex Martin Millville, MN United States242
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia399
2Antonio Cairoli Italy388
3Jeremy Seewer Switzerland369
4Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands341
5Jorge Prado Spain341
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Tom Vialle France485
2Jago Geerts Belgium428
3Maxime Renaux France360
4Jed Beaton Australia348
5Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark310
Full Standings

GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC United States256
2Josh Strang Inverell Australia201
3Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States159
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States147
5Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States139
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States254
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States242
3Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States237
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States169
5Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand162
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States261
2Jason Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States229
3Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States184
4Michael Delosa Gillett, PA United States171
5Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States158
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States276
2Rachael Archer New Zealand234
3Tayla Jones Yass Australia186
4Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States185
5Brooke Cosner Mchenry, MD United States145
Full Standings

Other Info

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Fox Raceway at Pala
12799 CA-76
Pala, California 92059

Qualifying—1:10 p.m. ET/10:10 a.m. PT
First motos—4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT

GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY SERIES

Mathews Farm
134 Matthews Rd
Dilliner, Pennsyvlania 15327

Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Race Day Schedule

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Saturday, October 10

7:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Rider Services / Will Call Opens
7:30 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. Chapel Service
8:00 a.m. - 8:15 a.m. 250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
8:20 a.m. - 8:35 a.m. 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
8:35 a.m. - 8:50 a.m. Track Maintenance

8:50 a.m. - 9:05 a.m. 450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
9:10 a.m. - 9:25 a.m. 450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
9:30 a.m. - 9:45 a.m. Track Maintenance

9:50 a.m. - 9:55 a.m. 250 Class Grp B Start Practice 5 minutes
9:55 a.m. - 10:10 a.m. 250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed
10:15 a.m. - 10:20 a.m. 250 Class Grp A Start Practice 5 minutes
10:20 a.m. - 10:35 a.m. 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed
10:35 a.m. - 10:50 a.m. Track Maintenance

10:45 a.m. - 10:50 a.m. 450 Class Grp A Start Practice 5 minutes
10:50 a.m. - 11:05 a.m. 450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed
11:10 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. 450 Class Grp B Start Practice 5 minutes
11:15 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. 450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed
11:30 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. Track Maintenance

11:45 a.m. - 11:55 a.m. 250 Consolation Race
12:00 a.m. - 12:10 p.m. 450 Consolation Race

12:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. OPENING CEREMONIES
1:00 p.m. - 1:10 p.m. 250 Class Sight Lap
1:15 p.m. - 1:50 p.m. 250 Class Moto #1
1:50 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Podium Interviews

2:00 p.m. - 2:10 p.m. 450 Class Sight Lap
2:15 p.m. - 2:50 p.m. 450 Class Moto #1
2:50 p.m. -3:00 p.m. Podium Interviews 

3:00 p.m. - 3:10 p.m. 250 Class Sight Lap
3:15 p.m. - 3:50 p.m. 250 Class Moto #2
3:50 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. 250 Winners Circle

4:00 p.m. - 4:10 p.m. 450 Class Sight Lap
4:15 p.m. - 4:50 p.m. 450 Class Moto #2
4:50 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. 450 Winners Circle

8:00 p.m. Zoom Press Conference

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Pala, California.

GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY SERIES

Mason Dixon GNCC Race Day Schedule

Sunday, October 11, 2020 - Bikes

6:00 a.m. | Gates Open
7:00 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. | Youth Bike Registration
8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
8:05 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Amateur Bike Registration
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m. | Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
10:05 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. | Pro Bike Registration
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. | Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Mount Morris, Pennsylvania.

