The final round of the nine-round 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will kick off on Saturday, October 10, at the Fox Raceway in Pala, California.
Action kicks off with live qualifying beginning at 1:10 p.m. ET/10:10 a.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. The first gate drops of the day (the first 250 Class moto) will be broadcast live on MAVTV and NBC Sports Gold starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.
The second 250 moto will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Gold starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT and will be followed by the second 450 moto, broadcast live on NBC Sports Gold starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of the second motos on Saturday as well.
The 11th round (of 13) of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing Series will take place this weekend with the Mason Dixon GNCC at Mathews Farm in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania. Tune in to RacerTV.com on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET for the pro quad race and on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET for the pro bike race.
The 12th round of the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship will also take place this weekend as the championship heads to intu Xanadú-Arroyomolinos in Spain for the MXGP of Spain on Sunday, October 11.
Below is your viewing guide for the weekend.
LUCAS OIL AMA PRO MOTOCROSS championship
TV | Online Schedule
- Motocross
Fox RacewaySaturday, October 10
FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
TV | Online Schedule
- MXGP
MXGP of SpainSunday, October 11
GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY
TV | Online Schedule
- GNCC
Mason-DixonSpecialized Turbo eMTB GNCC Round
Sunday, October 11
- ATVsOctober 10 - 1:00 PM
- BikesOctober 11 - 1:00 PM
2020 Standings
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|325
|2
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|301
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole
|283
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|278
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|245
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|352
|2
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|334
|3
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|254
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|251
|5
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|242
FIM Motocross World Championship
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|399
|2
|Antonio Cairoli
|388
|3
|Jeremy Seewer
|369
|4
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|341
|5
|Jorge Prado
|341
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|485
|2
|Jago Geerts
|428
|3
|Maxime Renaux
|360
|4
|Jed Beaton
|348
|5
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|310
GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|256
|2
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|201
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|159
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|147
|5
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|139
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|254
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|242
|3
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|237
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|169
|5
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|162
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|261
|2
|Jason Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|229
|3
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|184
|4
|Michael Delosa
|Gillett, PA
|171
|5
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|158
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|276
|2
|Rachael Archer
|234
|3
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|186
|4
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|185
|5
|Brooke Cosner
|Mchenry, MD
|145
GNCC RACING
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Saturday, October 10
7:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Rider Services / Will Call Opens
7:30 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. Chapel Service
8:00 a.m. - 8:15 a.m. 250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
8:20 a.m. - 8:35 a.m. 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
8:35 a.m. - 8:50 a.m. Track Maintenance
8:50 a.m. - 9:05 a.m. 450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
9:10 a.m. - 9:25 a.m. 450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
9:30 a.m. - 9:45 a.m. Track Maintenance
9:50 a.m. - 9:55 a.m. 250 Class Grp B Start Practice 5 minutes
9:55 a.m. - 10:10 a.m. 250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed
10:15 a.m. - 10:20 a.m. 250 Class Grp A Start Practice 5 minutes
10:20 a.m. - 10:35 a.m. 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed
10:35 a.m. - 10:50 a.m. Track Maintenance
10:45 a.m. - 10:50 a.m. 450 Class Grp A Start Practice 5 minutes
10:50 a.m. - 11:05 a.m. 450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed
11:10 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. 450 Class Grp B Start Practice 5 minutes
11:15 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. 450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed
11:30 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. Track Maintenance
11:45 a.m. - 11:55 a.m. 250 Consolation Race
12:00 a.m. - 12:10 p.m. 450 Consolation Race
12:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. OPENING CEREMONIES
1:00 p.m. - 1:10 p.m. 250 Class Sight Lap
1:15 p.m. - 1:50 p.m. 250 Class Moto #1
1:50 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Podium Interviews
2:00 p.m. - 2:10 p.m. 450 Class Sight Lap
2:15 p.m. - 2:50 p.m. 450 Class Moto #1
2:50 p.m. -3:00 p.m. Podium Interviews
3:00 p.m. - 3:10 p.m. 250 Class Sight Lap
3:15 p.m. - 3:50 p.m. 250 Class Moto #2
3:50 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. 250 Winners Circle
4:00 p.m. - 4:10 p.m. 450 Class Sight Lap
4:15 p.m. - 4:50 p.m. 450 Class Moto #2
4:50 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. 450 Winners Circle
8:00 p.m. Zoom Press Conference
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Pala, California.
GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY SERIES
Mason Dixon GNCC Race Day Schedule
Sunday, October 11, 2020 - Bikes
6:00 a.m. | Gates Open
7:00 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. | Youth Bike Registration
8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
8:05 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Amateur Bike Registration
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m. | Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
10:05 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. | Pro Bike Registration
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. | Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Mount Morris, Pennsylvania.