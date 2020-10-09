The final round of the nine-round 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will kick off on Saturday, October 10, at the Fox Raceway in Pala, California.

Action kicks off with live qualifying beginning at 1:10 p.m. ET/10:10 a.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. The first gate drops of the day (the first 250 Class moto) will be broadcast live on MAVTV and NBC Sports Gold starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

The second 250 moto will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Gold starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT and will be followed by the second 450 moto, broadcast live on NBC Sports Gold starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of the second motos on Saturday as well.

The 11th round (of 13) of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing Series will take place this weekend with the Mason Dixon GNCC at Mathews Farm in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania. Tune in to RacerTV.com on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET for the pro quad race and on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET for the pro bike race.

The 12th round of the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship will also take place this weekend as the championship heads to intu Xanadú-Arroyomolinos in Spain for the MXGP of Spain on Sunday, October 11.

Below is your viewing guide for the weekend.

LUCAS OIL AMA PRO MOTOCROSS championship

TV | Online Schedule