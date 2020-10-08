Results Archive
Injury Report: Fox Raceway

Injury Report Fox Raceway

October 8, 2020 4:45pm
by:

450 CLASS

Jason Anderson – ARM | OUT

Comment: Anderson is out due after having surgery to remove a plate from his arm.

Blake Baggett – HAND/WRIST | OUT

Comment: Baggett is dealing with a ganglion cyst on his right hand. It’s large and has attached itself to a ligament that affects Blake’s ring finger area, and spreads pain throughout his entire throttle hand. He missed the second moto at Thunder Valley and is out for this weekend.

Justin Barcia – SORE | TBD

Comment: Barcia had a big crash in Thunder Valley. On Instagram he said he hopes to be able to line up at Fox Raceway if he’s 100 percent, but the team told us he is going to ride practice and see how he feels.

Justin Barcia
Justin Barcia Align Media

Jeremy Hand – WRIST | OUT

Comment: Hand is out for the season with a fractured scaphoid.

Henry Miller – WRIST | OUT

Comment: Miller dislocated his wrist and tore some wrist ligaments at Spring Creek. He’s out for Saturday.

Aaron Plessinger – WRIST | OUT

Comment: Plessinger is out for the season due to a dislocated wrist.

Luke Renzland - HEAD | OUT

Comment: Renzland crashed big at RedBud 1 and hasn’t raced since. He’ll miss Saturday.

Ken Roczen – ONGOING HEALTH ISSUES | OUT

Comment: Roczen is out for the season in order to recover from ongoing health issues.

Joey Savatgy – ANKLE/FOOT | TBD

Comment: Savatgy had a tip over in practice at Thunder Valley and twisted his ankle/foot. He wasn’t able to race, but hopes to be ready for Fox Raceway. The team said today (Thursday) that Savatgy would be a race-day decision on whenever or not he will line up.

Joey Savatgy
Joey Savatgy Align Media

John Short – BANGED UP | OUT

Comment: Short came into Thunder Valley sore from a crash before Spring Creek, and had another big one at Thunder Valley. He’s extremely sore and is out for the finale.

Cooper Webb – BACK | OUT

Comment: Webb is recovering from multiple herniated discs in his back, which originated at the Arlington Supercross. 

Dean Wilson – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Wilson is out for the remaining rounds with a slight tear in his left meniscus.

John Short
John Short Align Media

250 CLASS

Pierce Brown – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Brown sustained a knee injury at RedBud 2 and is out for the season.

Derek Drake – HEALTH ISSUES | OUT

Comment: Drake announced on Instagram that he’s been having health issues that have required multiple visits to the doctor. He hasn’t been able to ride to his potential and announced after the Thunder Valley National announced he will sit Fox Raceway out.

View this post on Instagram

Hey everyone, I’m sure you’ve seen my lackluster results and inability to ride the 2nd Motos recently. Well I have been dealing with some health issues and I’ve seen a bunch of doctors & specialists. We have some ideas, but nothing set in stone yet. This process has been mentally & physically exhausting and frustrating. For now it has been decided it is best for me to sit out the final round and focus on getting healthy. I would like to give a shout out to my awesome team, sponsors, and family for their concern & support. And of course my amazing fans, thank you for your cheers & continued support. Trust me I’ll let everyone know what’s going on as soon as I find out what’s going on. See y’all soon. @align.with.us DD

A post shared by Derek Drake (@derekdrake__) on

Austin Forkner – INTERNAL INJURIES | OUT

Comment: Forkner is back on the bike after sustaining pancreas, liver, kidney, and spleen injuries, but is out for the season.

Mason Gonzales – BANGED UP | OUT

Comment: Gonzales had a big crash when he and Joey Crown got together going down of the fast hills at Thunder Valley Motocross Park. He’ll miss the finale.

RJ Hampshire – HAND | OUT

Comment: Hampshire will miss the finale after a nasty crash at Thunder Valley left him with several broken bones in his hand.

Garrett Marchbanks – RIBS, BACK, LUNG | OUT

Comment: Marchbanks is cleared to get back on the bike after injuries sustained during supercross, but won’t be returning for any races this season. He recently announced he’d be riding for the ClubMX team in 2021. Get a glimpse of him testing the ClubMX Yamaha YZ250F below:

Ty Masterpool – LEG | TBD

Comment: Masterpool crashed at RedBud 2 and sustained some nerve damage, bruising, and swelling in his leg and has not been able to race since. The decision on whether or not he’ll race this weekend will be made at some point today (Thursday).

Cameron McAdoo – HAND, FINGERS | OUT

Comment: McAdoo sustained three broken fingers in his right hand at Thunder Valley and will miss the finale at Fox Raceway.

Michael Mosiman – CONCUSSION | OUT

Comment: Mosiman is out with a concussion.

Colt Nichols – HAND | OUT

Comment: Nichols injured his hand during supercross and is out for the season.

Stilez Robertson – HEAD | OUT

Comment: Robertson hit his head earlier this season. He recently got the clearance to ride less than a week ago but won’t have time to get back to 100 percent before Fox Raceway.

Darian Sanayei – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Sanayei is out for the season due to a nagging shoulder injury that required surgery.

Jordon Smith – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Smith is back on the bike after tearing his ACL but will not race any nationals this season.

Jalek Swoll – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Swoll will miss the final two races of the championship to take care of a separated shoulder.

Tevin Tapia - NECK | OUT

Comment: Tapia is on the mend after a bad practice crash in August resulted in fractures to his C6 and C7 vertebra. The injuries required emergency stabilization and surgery. Road 2 Recovery has established a fund to help out with Tapia's medical bills.

