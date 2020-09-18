The sixth round of the nine-round 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will kick off on Saturday, September 19, at the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota.
Action kicks off with live qualifying beginning at 10:10 a.m. ET/7:10 a.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. The first gate drops of the day (the first 250 Class moto) will be broadcast live on MAVTV and NBC Sports Gold starting at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.
The second 250 moto will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Gold starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT and will be followed by the second 450 moto, broadcast live on NBC Sports Gold starting at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.
NBC Sports Network will carry delayed coverage of the second motos on Saturday evening, with the second 250 moto at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT and the second 450 moto at 12:30 a.m. ET/ 9:30 p.m. PT.
2020 Standings
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|212
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole
|184
|3
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|170
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|165
|5
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|160
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|216
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|207
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|170
|4
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|166
|5
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|158
Race Day Schedule
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Saturday, September 19
7:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Rider Services / Will Call Opens
7:30 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. Chapel Service
8:00 a.m. - 8:15 a.m. 250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
8:20 a.m. - 8:35 a.m. 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
8:35 a.m. - 8:50 a.m. Track Maintenance
8:50 a.m. - 9:05 a.m. 450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
9:10 a.m. - 9:25 a.m. 450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
9:30 a.m. - 9:45 a.m. Track Maintenance
9:50 a.m. - 9:55 a.m. 250 Class Grp B Start Practice 5 minutes
9:55 a.m. - 10:10 a.m. 250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed
10:15 a.m. - 10:20 a.m. 250 Class Grp A Start Practice 5 minutes
10:20 a.m. - 10:35 a.m. 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed
10:35 a.m. - 10:50 a.m. Track Maintenance
10:45 a.m. - 10:50 a.m. 450 Class Grp A Start Practice 5 minutes
10:50 a.m. - 11:05 a.m. 450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed
11:10 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. 450 Class Grp B Start Practice 5 minutes
11:15 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. 450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed
11:30 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. Track Maintenance
11:45 a.m. - 11:55 a.m. 250 Consolation Race
12:00 a.m. - 12:10 p.m. 450 Consolation Race
12:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. OPENING CEREMONIES
1:00 p.m. - 1:10 p.m. 250 Class Sight Lap
1:15 p.m. - 1:50 p.m. 250 Class Moto #1
1:50 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Podium Interviews
2:00 p.m. - 2:10 p.m. 450 Class Sight Lap
2:15 p.m. - 2:50 p.m. 450 Class Moto #1
2:50 p.m. -3:00 p.m. Podium Interviews
3:00 p.m. - 3:10 p.m. 250 Class Sight Lap
3:15 p.m. - 3:50 p.m. 250 Class Moto #2
3:50 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. 250 Winners Circle
4:00 p.m. - 4:10 p.m. 450 Class Sight Lap
4:15 p.m. - 4:50 p.m. 450 Class Moto #2
4:50 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. 450 Winners Circle
8:00 p.m. Zoom Press Conference
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Millville, Minnesota.