The sixth round of the nine-round 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will kick off on Saturday, September 19, at the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota.

Action kicks off with live qualifying beginning at 10:10 a.m. ET/7:10 a.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. The first gate drops of the day (the first 250 Class moto) will be broadcast live on MAVTV and NBC Sports Gold starting at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

The second 250 moto will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Gold starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT and will be followed by the second 450 moto, broadcast live on NBC Sports Gold starting at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.

NBC Sports Network will carry delayed coverage of the second motos on Saturday evening, with the second 250 moto at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT and the second 450 moto at 12:30 a.m. ET/ 9:30 p.m. PT.

LUCAS OIL AMA PRO MOTOCROSS championship

TV | Online Schedule