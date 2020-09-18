Results Archive
How to Watch: Spring Creek

How to Watch Spring Creek

September 18, 2020 10:45am

The sixth round of the nine-round 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will kick off on Saturday, September 19, at the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota.

Action kicks off with live qualifying beginning at 10:10 a.m. ET/7:10 a.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. The first gate drops of the day (the first 250 Class moto) will be broadcast live on MAVTV and NBC Sports Gold starting at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

The second 250 moto will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Gold starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT and will be followed by the second 450 moto, broadcast live on NBC Sports Gold starting at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.

NBC Sports Network will carry delayed coverage of the second motos on Saturday evening, with the second 250 moto at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT and the second 450 moto at 12:30 a.m. ET/ 9:30 p.m. PT.

LUCAS OIL AMA PRO MOTOCROSS championship

TV | Online Schedule

  • Motocross

    Spring Creek

     Saturday, September 19
    Spring Creek MX Park
    Millville, MN US United States
    • 250 Moto 1
      September 19 - 2:00 PM
      nbc-sports-gold
    • 250 Moto 1
      September 19 - 2:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 450 Moto 1
      September 19 - 3:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 450 Moto 1
      September 19 - 3:00 PM
      nbc-sports-gold
    • 250 Moto 2
      September 19 - 4:00 PM
      nbc-sports-gold
    • 450 Moto 2
      September 19 - 5:00 PM
      nbc-sports-gold
    • 250 Moto 2
      September 19 - 11:30 PM
      nbc-sports
    • 450 Moto 2
      September 20 - 12:30 AM
      nbc-sports
Motocross TV Schedule
The 2020 Spring Creek National broadcast/streaming schedule.
The 2020 Spring Creek National broadcast/streaming schedule. Pro Motocross

2020 Standings

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Motocross

450 Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA United States212
2Marvin Musquin La Reole France184
3Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States170
4Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States165
5Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States160
Full Standings
Motocross

250 Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States216
2Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France207
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States170
4Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States166
5Alex Martin Millville, MN United States158
Full Standings

RACER X 2020 pro motocross PREVIEW SHOWS

Episode 1: 450 Class Favorites

Episode 2: 450 Class Contenders

Episode 3: 250 Class

The 2020 Spring Creek National track map.
The 2020 Spring Creek National track map. MX Sports Pro Racing

Animated Track Map

Race Day Schedule

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Saturday, September 19

7:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Rider Services / Will Call Opens
7:30 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. Chapel Service
8:00 a.m. - 8:15 a.m. 250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
8:20 a.m. - 8:35 a.m. 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
8:35 a.m. - 8:50 a.m. Track Maintenance

8:50 a.m. - 9:05 a.m. 450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
9:10 a.m. - 9:25 a.m. 450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
9:30 a.m. - 9:45 a.m. Track Maintenance

9:50 a.m. - 9:55 a.m. 250 Class Grp B Start Practice 5 minutes
9:55 a.m. - 10:10 a.m. 250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed
10:15 a.m. - 10:20 a.m. 250 Class Grp A Start Practice 5 minutes
10:20 a.m. - 10:35 a.m. 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed
10:35 a.m. - 10:50 a.m. Track Maintenance

10:45 a.m. - 10:50 a.m. 450 Class Grp A Start Practice 5 minutes
10:50 a.m. - 11:05 a.m. 450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed
11:10 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. 450 Class Grp B Start Practice 5 minutes
11:15 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. 450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed
11:30 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. Track Maintenance

11:45 a.m. - 11:55 a.m. 250 Consolation Race
12:00 a.m. - 12:10 p.m. 450 Consolation Race

12:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. OPENING CEREMONIES
1:00 p.m. - 1:10 p.m. 250 Class Sight Lap
1:15 p.m. - 1:50 p.m. 250 Class Moto #1
1:50 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Podium Interviews

2:00 p.m. - 2:10 p.m. 450 Class Sight Lap
2:15 p.m. - 2:50 p.m. 450 Class Moto #1
2:50 p.m. -3:00 p.m. Podium Interviews 

3:00 p.m. - 3:10 p.m. 250 Class Sight Lap
3:15 p.m. - 3:50 p.m. 250 Class Moto #2
3:50 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. 250 Winners Circle

4:00 p.m. - 4:10 p.m. 450 Class Sight Lap
4:15 p.m. - 4:50 p.m. 450 Class Moto #2
4:50 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. 450 Winners Circle

8:00 p.m. Zoom Press Conference

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Millville, Minnesota.

