450 CLASS
Jason Anderson – ARM | OUT
Comment: Anderson is out for the season after undergoing surgery to remove a plate in his arm that had originally been used to repair a broken arm in 2019.
Benny Bloss – ANKLE | IN
Comment: Bloss sprained his ankle in the second moto at RedBud 1. He wanted to race RedBud 2 but his ankle didn’t cooperate.
Ankle is feeling good and ready to go for this weekend!
Jeremy Hand – WRIST | OUT
Comment: Hand is out for the season with a fractured scaphoid.
Aaron Plessinger – WRIST | OUT
Comment: Plessinger will miss the rest of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship with due to a dislocated wrist.
Luke Renzland - HEAD | OUT
Comment: Renzland crashed at RedBud 1 and hasn’t raced since. Earlier this week he told us he’s “still dinged up” and won’t be racing Spring Creek.
Ken Roczen – ONGOING HEALTH ISSUES | OUT
Comment: Roczen is out for the season in order to recover from ongoing health issues.
Cooper Webb – BACK | OUT
Comment: Webb will miss the rest of the nationals due to several herniated discs in his back. The injury dates back to his big crash in Arlington during supercross.
Dean Wilson – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Wilson sustained a slight tear in his left meniscus last week while practicing. He’ll undergo surgery and will miss the remainder of the season.
250 CLASS
Pierce Brown – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Brown missed RedBud 2 after tweaking his knee. He’s undergoing surgery to repair the damage and will miss Spring Creek.
Austin Forkner – INTERNAL INJURIES | OUT
Comment: Although Forkner is back on the bike, he won’t be racing any of the remaining nationals due to a crash in supercross that resulted in injuries to his pancreas, liver, kidneys, and spleen
Jarrett Frye – KNEE | IN
Comment: Frye tore his ACL in February. He’ll make his pro debut this weekend at Spring Creek.
Garrett Marchbanks – RIBS, BACK, LUNG | OUT
Comment: Marchbanks will miss the entire season due to injuries sustained during supercross.
Michael Mosiman – CONCUSSION | OUT
Comment: Mosiman is out with a concussion. It’s unclear when, or if, he’ll return to racing this season.
Colt Nichols – HAND | OUT
Comment: Nichols sustained damage to his hand at the end of supercross. He had surgery and is out for the season.
Darian Sanayei – SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: Sanayei recently announced he’ll miss the rest of the season to undergo shoulder surgery to repair a nagging shoulder injury that was worsened when he dislocated his shoulder.
Jordon Smith – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Smith is back on the bike but will miss all of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross with a torn ACL suffered at Daytona.
Tevin Tapia - NECK | OUT
Comment: Tapia suffered a major crash in early August and sustained fractures to his C6 and C7 vertebra that required emergency stabilization and surgery. Road 2 Recovery has established a fund to help out with Tapia's medical bills. You can also check out the eBay jersey auction that Steve Matthes has set up on PulpMX.com to help support Tapia's medical bills.