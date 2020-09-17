Results Archive
Motocross
RedBud National I
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 5)
MXGP of
Italy
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Tom Vialle
Motocross
RedBud National II
450 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Blake Baggett
  3. Zach Osborne
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Shane McElrath
MXGP of
Citta Di Faenza
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
MXGP of
Emilia Romagna (Ita)
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Jed Beaton
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Kailub Russell
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Michael Witkowski
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD1)
Fri Sep 18
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Sep 19
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD2)
Sat Sep 19
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD3)
Fri Sep 25
Upcoming
Motocross
WW Ranch
Sat Sep 26
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD4)
Sat Sep 26
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Sep 27
Upcoming
GNCC
Burr Oaks
Sun Sep 27
Upcoming
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Wed Sep 30
Injury Report: Spring Creek

September 17, 2020 3:00pm
by:

450 CLASS

Jason Anderson – ARM | OUT

Comment: Anderson is out for the season after undergoing surgery to remove a plate in his arm that had originally been used to repair a broken arm in 2019.

Benny Bloss – ANKLE | IN

Comment: Bloss sprained his ankle in the second moto at RedBud 1. He wanted to race RedBud 2 but his ankle didn’t cooperate.

Jeremy Hand – WRIST | OUT

Comment: Hand is out for the season with a fractured scaphoid.

Aaron Plessinger – WRIST | OUT

Comment: Plessinger will miss the rest of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship with due to a dislocated wrist.

Luke Renzland - HEAD | OUT

Comment: Renzland crashed at RedBud 1 and hasn’t raced since. Earlier this week he told us he’s “still dinged up” and won’t be racing Spring Creek.

Luke Renzland will not return for Spring Creek.
Luke Renzland will not return for Spring Creek. Align Media

Ken Roczen – ONGOING HEALTH ISSUES | OUT

Comment: Roczen is out for the season in order to recover from ongoing health issues.

Cooper Webb – BACK | OUT

Comment: Webb will miss the rest of the nationals due to several herniated discs in his back. The injury dates back to his big crash in Arlington during supercross.

Dean Wilson – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Wilson sustained a slight tear in his left meniscus last week while practicing. He’ll undergo surgery and will miss the remainder of the season.

250 CLASS

Pierce Brown – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Brown missed RedBud 2 after tweaking his knee. He’s undergoing surgery to repair the damage and will miss Spring Creek.

Austin Forkner – INTERNAL INJURIES | OUT

Comment: Although Forkner is back on the bike, he won’t be racing any of the remaining nationals due to a crash in supercross that resulted in injuries to his pancreas, liver, kidneys, and spleen

Jarrett Frye – KNEE | IN

Comment: Frye tore his ACL in February. He’ll make his pro debut this weekend at Spring Creek.

Jarrett Frye will make his pro debut this weekend at Spring Creek MX Park. Note: Frye will not be #34, this was from a testing session at Lake Elsinore MX in August when he was wearing his amateur number, as he will debut as #134 aboard a Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha YZ250F.
Jarrett Frye will make his pro debut this weekend at Spring Creek MX Park. Note: Frye will not be #34, this was from a testing session at Lake Elsinore MX in August when he was wearing his amateur number, as he will debut as #134 aboard a Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha YZ250F. Align Media

Garrett Marchbanks – RIBS, BACK, LUNG | OUT

Comment: Marchbanks will miss the entire season due to injuries sustained during supercross.

Michael Mosiman – CONCUSSION | OUT

Comment: Mosiman is out with a concussion. It’s unclear when, or if, he’ll return to racing this season.

Colt Nichols – HAND | OUT

Comment: Nichols sustained damage to his hand at the end of supercross. He had surgery and is out for the season.

Darian Sanayei – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Sanayei recently announced he’ll miss the rest of the season to undergo shoulder surgery to repair a nagging shoulder injury that was worsened when he dislocated his shoulder.

Darian Sanayei will undergo surgery on his shoulder and will be out for the rest of the year.
Darian Sanayei will undergo surgery on his shoulder and will be out for the rest of the year. Align Media

Jordon Smith – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Smith is back on the bike but will miss all of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross with a torn ACL suffered at Daytona.

Tevin Tapia - NECK | OUT

Comment: Tapia suffered a major crash in early August and sustained fractures to his C6 and C7 vertebra that required emergency stabilization and surgery. Road 2 Recovery has established a fund to help out with Tapia's medical bills. You can also check out the eBay jersey auction that Steve Matthes has set up on PulpMX.com to help support Tapia's medical bills.

