Spring Creek MX Park is right up there with the best tracks on the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship calendar. In fact, I bet most would consider it the best actual track, but the allure of RedBud’s festival atmosphere and Unadilla’s storied tradition often overshadow Minnesota’s hallowed grounds. When factoring in soil, elevation, and the “fun factor,” I will take Spring Creek as best in class.

Dirty Little Secrets

Spring Creek’s start is long and fast. Riders barrel into a fast right-hander which also makes it difficult to use the rear brake. We often see riders blow through the first corner and have to climb the grass hill on the outside of the track. That speed only begets more speed as the next straightaway fires riders into a fast right and then hard on the brakes into a hard left. That first 20 seconds of the track is chaos defined and can see big crashes if things go awry.

The infamous sand whoops are next and with them, a chance to make passes and time gains on other riders. They are a little different each year but always present a challenge. The fastest way is to enter with as much speed as possible, skipping across the tops of each wave. That also comes with big risk, too, as things escalate quickly at higher speeds. The best opportunity for a pass here is to get a run on the lead rider by carrying more speed through the entry corner and using the momentum to propel you past them by the time you reach the far 180-left. That dynamic will happen many, many times on Saturday and riders will be angling for it each lap.