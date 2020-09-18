Usually, by September everyone already knows who is riding where for the next season. This season, though, has been unlike any other. Plus, the rumors are crazier than ever. Here’s some of the gossip Racer X is hearing for 2021.

The GEICO Honda Rumors: At the Ironman National, the Factory Connection Racing Team (AKA GEICO Honda) staff was informed that GEICO would not return as the team’s title sponsor for 2021. That was apparently not a move that the team’s ownership saw coming, leaving them with scant time to fill the title sponsorship hole for 2021. Ouch. As the team’s deals are structured, if GEICO goes away at the end of the season, all existing contracts with riders go away, so for the moment everyone under that tent is a free agent (this situation may apply to team staff, as well). This does not mean all hope is lost. The Factory Connection Racing team is hurriedly trying to find a new sponsor, or a way to restructure to keep the team rolling and riders and staff employed.

This team has lots of riders, and many on long-term deals. For Jeremy Martin, his current deal, set to run through 2021, could be up. Jeremy even told us in the pits at RedBud that as of now, all he can do is look at himself as a free agent and try to earn a ride again for next year. He will use this for motivation. He could certainly end up back at Factory Connection Honda if they find the sponsor and budget, though, and considering how well things are going for the group right now, you’d think everyone would like to keep this going. For young riders like Jo Shimoda, Carson Mumford and Jett and Hunter Lawrence, they also face unsure futures. Again, the team hopes to find the budget to keep racing in 2021.

One scenario we’ve heard is running a smaller 250 operation out of the Team Honda HRC semi. This could give a few of the riders a home even in the Factory Connection team can’t find the funding to run as it normally does. Rest assured, there will be factory Honda 250 riders on the track next season. We’re just not sure who they will be, or what logos will be on those bikes.